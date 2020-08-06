Braised Pork Chop Recipes

Smothered pork chops, marsala pork chops, and mushroom pork chops are a few of our top-rated and tender braised pork chop recipes.

Staff Picks

Smothered Pork Chops

267
The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!
By Jana Hart

Rubbed Down Pork Chops

61
Pork chops rubbed down with minced garlic, garlic powder, salt, and pepper are cooked in Worcestershire sauce and water with onions and mushrooms.
By SQAIMY

Fennel Pork Chops

57
Delicious pork chops simmered in a fennel seed, garlic and white wine sauce.
By KITTYGUTZ

Tangy Pork Chops with Vegetables

18
I didn't like the 'traditional' style of pork chops, so I experimented and discovered this recipe. My family loves it and never went back to traditional. And it's easy!
By BUTLER57

Mushroom Pork Chops

2139
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

Yummy Pork Chops

534
My husband went nuts when I made this. He literally ate it like an animal!!!
By SEXYSERINA

Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy

258
This is my Grandma's recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but is great for a special dinner - my husband loves it!
By HEIDIHELM

Pork Marsala

816
Herbed and garlic pork with a sweet Marsala wine--easy to make!
By Junnieann
Tomato Pork Loin Chops

260
Rich, tasty, and easy to make with delicious, on hand ingredients! Serve with egg noodles, if you want.
By MLYIN

Modenese Pork Chops

881
Everyone who has this loves it! It's surprisingly simple and quick. Garlic, rosemary, and white wine flavor the pork. The aroma is wonderful. Try steaming fresh broccoli, then frying it in the pan juices for a perfect side dish.
By Stephanie Knewasser
Amazing Pork Chops in Cream Sauce

280
Easy and quick pork chops cooked in whipping cream with mushrooms and white wine.
By CHRISTINEPEREZ

My Kid's Favorite Pork Chops

535
This is a no-brainer. You can either cook these on top of the range or throw them into the oven on a low temperature. Serve with white rice.
By TheKissingCook
Inspiration and Ideas

Pork Chops Smothered in Onion Gravy
44
This recipe calls for 4 pork chops because that's about what you can fit into a standard frying pan, though I've squeezed 6 smaller chops in before. I recommend you double the recipe because my husband eats them two at a time. Serve the smothered pork chops over cooked rice with your favorite vegetable side dish and cornbread.
Apple Pork Chops
512
I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!
Black Beans and Pork Chops
628
Sage Pork Chops
1303

These chops are so easy to make, but they taste like you've slaved over them for hours! Serve with roasted red potatoes and vegetables, if desired.

More Braised Pork Chop Recipes

