Braised Pork Chop Recipes

Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
This is my Grandma's recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but is great for a special dinner - my husband loves it!
Everyone who has this loves it! It's surprisingly simple and quick. Garlic, rosemary, and white wine flavor the pork. The aroma is wonderful. Try steaming fresh broccoli, then frying it in the pan juices for a perfect side dish.
This recipe calls for 4 pork chops because that's about what you can fit into a standard frying pan, though I've squeezed 6 smaller chops in before. I recommend you double the recipe because my husband eats them two at a time. Serve the smothered pork chops over cooked rice with your favorite vegetable side dish and cornbread.
I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
This is my Grandma's recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but is great for a special dinner - my husband loves it!
Everyone who has this loves it! It's surprisingly simple and quick. Garlic, rosemary, and white wine flavor the pork. The aroma is wonderful. Try steaming fresh broccoli, then frying it in the pan juices for a perfect side dish.
This recipe calls for 4 pork chops because that's about what you can fit into a standard frying pan, though I've squeezed 6 smaller chops in before. I recommend you double the recipe because my husband eats them two at a time. Serve the smothered pork chops over cooked rice with your favorite vegetable side dish and cornbread.
I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!