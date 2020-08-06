Baked Pork Chop Recipes

Tasty and easy ideas for baked pork chops. Find recipes for boneless pork chops, plus videos and reviews with helpful hints.

Staff Picks

Marinated Baked Pork Chops

2982
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Gouda and Spinach Stuffed Pork Chops

189
This turned out absolutely delicious! It's become a much requested dinner - and is fairly easy to make!
By moonshine7015

Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops

261
Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
By suzette

Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy

258
This is my Grandma's recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but is great for a special dinner - my husband loves it!
By HEIDIHELM

Applesauce Pork Chops

214
Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
By Shelli

Parmesan Sage Pork Chops

438
This easy pork chop dish has a crunchy and delicious coating made with Parmesan cheese, sage, and lemon peel.
By MissaLissa

Pesto Stuffed Pork Chops

221
Sharkey Family recipe. This goes great served with fresh steamed broccoli and a Caesar salad.
By SDaisy2

Apple Pork Chops and Stuffing

107
Tender, moist pork chops surrounded by apples and stuffing make this quick and easy supper a great meal anytime.
By Sweetly

Easy Baked Pork Chops

6169
These easy baked pork chops are perfect for busy weeknights.
By bdld

Baked Soy Lemon Chops

716
These pork chops are light but very tasty! The longer you marinate your pork, the better it tastes. And it's baked, so a lot of the pork fat is baked right off! Serve with a fresh garden salad and mashed potatoes for a terrific meal.
By Sherlock

Easy Maple Pork Chops

79
Super easy and tasty pork chops.
By JAYELLE72

Kent's Pork Chop Casserole

27
I have enjoyed this recipe for many years. It's very simple and full of flavor.
By Kent Harris
Inspiration and Ideas

Italian Breaded Pork Chops
2475
Pork chops are breaded with Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then baked for a flavorful dinner.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops
1151
This is a quick, simple, and above all, a cheap way to make pork chops. I love it!
Pork Chop and Potato Casserole
485
Stuffed Pork Chops I
487

Skillet browned pork chops with bread cubes, butter, chicken broth, celery, onion and mushroom soup, then baked to perfection. These chops will please most anyone.

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

18
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
By N8TE

German Pork Chops and Sauerkraut

191
As a soldier during WWII my Dad learned to make this hearty pork dish from a local German woman during the Allied occupation of Germany. I don't know the German name for it, but it is delicious!
By Pat Mathena Oglesby

Baked Pork Chops with Cream of Mushroom Soup

4
When done right, these baked pork chops are fork-tender. Great comfort food for cold days! The cream of mushroom soup gravy is great on both the pork chops and mashed potatoes.
By CANDYLOTUS

Mom's Best Pork Chops

544
Tender and crunchy breaded pork chops are everyone's favorite!
By AREJAY59

Pork Rub Rubbed and Baked Pork Chops

135
Quick pork rub brings the flavor to these oven-baked pork chops.
By Ron Perry

Gravy Baked Pork Chops

1167
These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By JENNIPOO

Easy Baked BBQ Pork Chops

37
If you love BBQ sauce, this is a tasty and easy dish to whip up when you're short on time. We like these BBQ chops with long grain rice mixed with turmeric and peas.
By A Apolskis

Simple Time Pork Chops

462
This great-tasting, boneless pork chop recipe is quick and easy to cook.
By mystery76f

Stuffed Pork Chops II

110
The fastest, easiest way to stuff pork chops.
By RAINY918

Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops

383
Pork chops with a delicious Parmesan cheese crust.
By Chelsey Seamon

Pork Chops in a Mushroom Wine Sauce

14
Easy to prepare, these pork chops are braised in a mushroom wine sauce until they are tender and flavorful. Serve with risotto and steamed vegetables.
By T-fal
Famous Pork Chops

1872
My family loves these and they fall apart when you cut them with your fork.
By HAULBUR

Honey-Garlic Pork Chops

25
Hands down, these are the best pork chops I have ever had.
By Leigh Ann Rebholz

Oven-Baked Stuffed Pork Chops

11
This is a nice and easy recipe that gives a Spanish taste to any American meal!
By newmom09

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

2
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

