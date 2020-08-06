Baked Pork Chop Recipes

Marinated Baked Pork Chops
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
Gouda and Spinach Stuffed Pork Chops
This turned out absolutely delicious! It's become a much requested dinner - and is fairly easy to make!
Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops
Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
Grandma's Pork Chops in Mushroom Gravy
This is my Grandma's recipe that she gave me when I got married. Pork chops are baked then served with a rich mushroom sauce. It takes a little bit of work, but is great for a special dinner - my husband loves it!
Parmesan Sage Pork Chops
This easy pork chop dish has a crunchy and delicious coating made with Parmesan cheese, sage, and lemon peel.
Pesto Stuffed Pork Chops
Sharkey Family recipe. This goes great served with fresh steamed broccoli and a Caesar salad.
Apple Pork Chops and Stuffing
Tender, moist pork chops surrounded by apples and stuffing make this quick and easy supper a great meal anytime.
Baked Soy Lemon Chops
These pork chops are light but very tasty! The longer you marinate your pork, the better it tastes. And it's baked, so a lot of the pork fat is baked right off! Serve with a fresh garden salad and mashed potatoes for a terrific meal.
Kent's Pork Chop Casserole
I have enjoyed this recipe for many years. It's very simple and full of flavor.