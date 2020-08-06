Relish Recipes

Make a batch of homemade corn relish, zucchini relish, chow chow, or fruit relish from these relish recipes, and prepare for compliments on your condiments all season long.

Hot Italian Giardiniera

Rating: 4.78 stars
261
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK

What Is a Relish?

Don't be confused about this tasty condiment.
By Hayley Sugg

Green Tomato Relish

Rating: 4.81 stars
238
This delicious, tangy relish of green tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, is perfect with sandwiches, potatoes, cheese, and lots of other entrees. A jar of this makes a great gift, too!
By Linda McDaniel

Homemade Sweet Zucchini Relish

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
This is a family favorite! A simple DIY that everyone will love! This is a family recipe from my Grandma, Penny Faust. One of my favorite childhood memories was watching my mom can her sweet zucchini relish. Yum! We use it in anything from homemade dressings, potato salad, egg salad, tuna salad...etc.
By TraurigsinTraining.com

Corn Relish II

Rating: 4.81 stars
21
This is a super easy, very tasty relish recipe that improves with refrigeration. It's a great way to use summer corn and other fresh garden vegetables, and tastes great with a variety of meals. Present one of the colorful jars to a friend!
By Paula

Chow Chow I

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
A way to use all those fresh summer veggies.
By SLT

The Best Relish I've Ever Had

Rating: 4.69 stars
70
This is the relish recipe I remember from my childhood. Light green in color, and unbelievably good on hot dogs, you won't be disappointed. It's an easy recipe for beginners, even if you have never canned a thing in your life.
By Tammylou

Fresh Cherry Tomato Relish

Rating: 4.21 stars
14
Here's the idea: we take the liquid produced by marinating fresh cherry tomatoes in salt, pepper and vinegar, and strain it into a pan. We then take this already delicious juice, and make it even more so by reducing it over heat. This intensified liquid is poured back into the tomatoes and we have a great fresh tomato relish that we can use to top grilled meat, chicken, or fish.
By Chef John

Pickled Pepper and Onion Relish

Rating: 4.08 stars
25
This recipe is great on anything that you would put relish on. It's great on brats, hotdogs, and hamburgers. The ingredients are very simple and consist of bell peppers and onions. Great for using up all those end of the season peppers. If you like it hot, you can add jalapeno peppers for a little spice.
By Diva Dawn

Quick Pickled Pepper Onion Relish

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
The whole trick here is to find Peppadew® peppers, which have a very vibrant, sweet-hot-tangy flavor, and quickly and easily turn a pan of sauteed onions and jalapenos into a world-class condiment.
By Chef John

New York Pushcart Onions (For Hot Dogs)

Rating: 4.69 stars
36
I am a Canadian who spent 6 winters in Florida, and while there I met a person from New York (Brian). I did the cooking for most parties at the park, including snacks for our golf group which met twice a week after golf. Brian told me about the Push Cart Onions and I tried them with the group. They loved them. You can play with this recipe to suit your taste. Add more or less sugar, maybe a little more hot sauce, etc.
By ETHIER65

Marinated Peppers

Rating: 4.6 stars
73
Red, green, and yellow peppers marinated in a mixture of herbs and oils. Serve with toasted Italian or French bread slices.
By Angela
Rummage Relish
Rating: Unrated
13
"Fantastic! The jars are beautiful and worthy of gift-giving. It made 10 1/2 pints, after simmering and then draining some of the liquid off." – GrandmaJuly
7 Flavorful Fresh Corn Relish Recipes
Browse our collection of top-notch corn relish recipes.
Autumn Harvest Relish
Rating: Unrated
4
12 Delicious Homemade Chutneys
Our Best Cranberry Relish, Chutney, and Sauce Recipes of All Time
Pickled Onions
Rating: Unrated
143

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

Rating: 4.68 stars
65

A delightful change from the ordinary...the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.

More Relish Recipes

Cucumber and Onion Relish

Rating: 4.75 stars
16
This has been handed down for generations and it is my family's favorite relish. Great with any beef dish or in a sandwich.
By Lynn Mott

Sweet Pickle Relish

Rating: 4.58 stars
33
This chunky relish is great for eating fresh or going into the pantry in the middle of winter cracking open a jar and putting on your hotdogs! Also great to add to macaroni salad!
By cindymartin21502

Mexican Hot Carrots

Rating: 4.26 stars
34
I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.
By lili619

Fresh Cranberry Relish

Rating: 4.33 stars
43
A fresh, fruity, no-cook cranberry relish that is quick and easy!
By Wendy Glasser

Cranberry Relish I

Rating: 4.68 stars
65
Classic cranberry relish for your holiday table.
By Lisa Stinger

Apple Cranberry Relish

Rating: 4.68 stars
50
This relish has a great flavor especially with the addition of celery! Chopped pecans or walnuts can be added if desired.
By Karen Dunn

Strachan Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
A blend made by trial and error and that my husband won't let me play with anymore! This can easily be made a day or two ahead of serving to allow the flavors to meld. This is a great complement to roast poultry or pork and also makes a great topper on buttered biscuits or rolls.
By Beth Stone Strachan

Cranberry Orange Relish with Orange Flavored Liqueur

Rating: 4.73 stars
111
This is an easy and delicious cranberry orange relish. Much of its sweet orange flavor comes from the liqueur, however it can be omitted.
By LaDOnna

Spicy Cranberry Chutney

Rating: 4.69 stars
99
This is a delicious condiment full of chunky apples and apricots, zesty ginger, chewy raisins, and, of course, tart cranberries. Wonderful served on either hot or cold turkey.
By Bea Gassman

Holiday Cranberry Relish

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
A wonderful compliment to the holiday dressing. I always make it several days before the big meal, so that the flavor is really full.
By Reshableu

Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier® and Pecans

Rating: 4.94 stars
36
After making this relish, you will never eat the canned stuff again.
By Traveling Cook

Piccalilli

Rating: 3.44 stars
16
Growing up in England, Piccalilli was commercially available, but none were as good as my grandmother's recipe. This was always a favorite with cheese. It is a good relish to have on hand and would be tasty in a ham sandwich.
By Ruth

Cranberry Walnut Relish I

Rating: 4.81 stars
86
This is delicious yet easy to make. Best of all, it can be made several days ahead since it will keep for 3 weeks refrigerated or up to 3 months frozen.
By Marlene

Cranberry-Tomato Chutney

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Delightfully fragrant and spicy cranberry chutney. This is a wonderful dish for people who like new and different tastes. It's a nice departure from a traditional cranberry sauce. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Christine Johnson

Cranberry-Jalapeno Relish

Rating: 4.67 stars
39
This is a fabulous and spicy cranberry relish; the best I have ever eaten!
By Donna Lasater

Best Cranberry Orange Relish

A quick recipe, frequently requested, and so easy. You can line the serving bowl with whole lettuce leaves before pouring in the relish if desired.
By realtor dave

Cranberry Red Wine Relish

Rating: 4.96 stars
23
This is a tasty and colorful relish for cranberries. I make up a batch of a dozen jars around Christmas for friends and neighbors.
By Jansen

Hot Dog Relish

Rating: 4.38 stars
16
This is my mom's relish recipe. It is easy. Use it on hot dogs or in macaroni salad. Delicious! It makes approximately 9 to 12 pints.
By Gloria

Spiced Cranberry Apple Chutney

Rating: 4.86 stars
37
The combination of fresh cranberries, Granny Smith apples, and spices makes for a lovely alternative to regular cranberry sauce. It is divine served over baked brie. This recipe has yielded many compliments, as I have given it as Christmas gifts in pretty jars or served at Thanksgiving dinner.
By Danita Leonard

Pineapple Cranberry Relish

Rating: 4.73 stars
45
A friend gave me this recipe. It is very flavorful. Great for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
By GWYNN

Cranberry Relish

Rating: 5 stars
3
Homemade cranberry relish.
By speedrat330

Mango Relish

Rating: 4.76 stars
25
The sweet flavors of this relish creates an exotic accompaniment to fish or chicken. Try pairing with Thai, Indian, or Caribbean dishes or serve with Tortilla chips. Besides the lift to your tastebuds, the relish will add texture and color to your plate.
By SUBEAR
