Relish Recipes

This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
This is a family favorite! A simple DIY that everyone will love! This is a family recipe from my Grandma, Penny Faust. One of my favorite childhood memories was watching my mom can her sweet zucchini relish. Yum! We use it in anything from homemade dressings, potato salad, egg salad, tuna salad...etc.
This is a super easy, very tasty relish recipe that improves with refrigeration. It's a great way to use summer corn and other fresh garden vegetables, and tastes great with a variety of meals. Present one of the colorful jars to a friend!
This is the relish recipe I remember from my childhood. Light green in color, and unbelievably good on hot dogs, you won't be disappointed. It's an easy recipe for beginners, even if you have never canned a thing in your life.
Here's the idea: we take the liquid produced by marinating fresh cherry tomatoes in salt, pepper and vinegar, and strain it into a pan. We then take this already delicious juice, and make it even more so by reducing it over heat. This intensified liquid is poured back into the tomatoes and we have a great fresh tomato relish that we can use to top grilled meat, chicken, or fish.
This recipe is great on anything that you would put relish on. It's great on brats, hotdogs, and hamburgers. The ingredients are very simple and consist of bell peppers and onions. Great for using up all those end of the season peppers. If you like it hot, you can add jalapeno peppers for a little spice.
I am a Canadian who spent 6 winters in Florida, and while there I met a person from New York (Brian). I did the cooking for most parties at the park, including snacks for our golf group which met twice a week after golf. Brian told me about the Push Cart Onions and I tried them with the group. They loved them. You can play with this recipe to suit your taste. Add more or less sugar, maybe a little more hot sauce, etc.
I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.
A blend made by trial and error and that my husband won't let me play with anymore! This can easily be made a day or two ahead of serving to allow the flavors to meld. This is a great complement to roast poultry or pork and also makes a great topper on buttered biscuits or rolls.
Growing up in England, Piccalilli was commercially available, but none were as good as my grandmother's recipe. This was always a favorite with cheese. It is a good relish to have on hand and would be tasty in a ham sandwich.
Delightfully fragrant and spicy cranberry chutney. This is a wonderful dish for people who like new and different tastes. It's a nice departure from a traditional cranberry sauce. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
I am a Canadian who spent 6 winters in Florida, and while there I met a person from New York (Brian). I did the cooking for most parties at the park, including snacks for our golf group which met twice a week after golf. Brian told me about the Push Cart Onions and I tried them with the group. They loved them. You can play with this recipe to suit your taste. Add more or less sugar, maybe a little more hot sauce, etc.
The combination of fresh cranberries, Granny Smith apples, and spices makes for a lovely alternative to regular cranberry sauce. It is divine served over baked brie. This recipe has yielded many compliments, as I have given it as Christmas gifts in pretty jars or served at Thanksgiving dinner.
The sweet flavors of this relish creates an exotic accompaniment to fish or chicken. Try pairing with Thai, Indian, or Caribbean dishes or serve with Tortilla chips. Besides the lift to your tastebuds, the relish will add texture and color to your plate.