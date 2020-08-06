Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recipes

Kids love hot dogs and corn dogs, and so will the rest of the family! Find a new favorite recipe right here.

Corn Dogs

I made up this recipe many years ago, because I loved the corn dogs you buy at carnivals but could not find a recipe for them. Great served with mustard.
By SUZZANNA

Seattle Cream Cheese Dogs

On the streets of Seattle, after the bars close, and during sporting events, these are a local favorite--warm cream cheese spread on your favorite hotdog!
By Dolan A

Jan's Pretzel Dogs

Hot dogs wrapped in a pretzel are a perfect snack. Perfect for Super Bowl parties or the weekend tailgate! A little something different using your favorite can of beer instead of water! Delicious!
By What's for dinner, mom?

Hot Dogs with Coney Sauce

Always a hit with adults and kids alike. Top with shredded cheese and chopped onions.
By abby

Dad's Homemade Corn Dogs

My son loves corn dogs, but I despise all the additives in store-bought. This recipe makes us both happy!
By BetterCookingForSingleFathers

Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw

Grilled hot dogs with pineapple bacon chipotle slaw are the perfect summer holiday meal, combining sweet, smoky, cool, and crunchy! Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red peppers, and yellow peppers.
By Culinary Envy

Air-Fried Taco Dogs

Hot dogs cooked in an air fryer inside their buns, then topped with taco fixings, will redefine Taco Tuesday. The air fryer renders the hot dogs crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
By Buckwheat Queen

Burrito-Style Hot Dog Roll-Ups

These hot dogs wrapped in tortillas are a fun twist on the usual dog, and great for a grab-and-go meal. Try different flavored tortillas for other delicious twists!
By Mackenzie Schieck

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Top with ketchup, mustard, relish, chili, or condiments of choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Fried Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog

An all-beef hot dog wrapped with bacon, then fried...Thanks to my friend DJ who introduced me to this. Add any toppings you can think of.
By Amy Burrows

Detroit-Style Coney Dogs

27
Where I come from no Tigers game is complete without a Detroit Coney. It's a grilled, natural-casing hot dog, loaded with chili sauce, mustard, and onions. Yummy...Detroit-style yummy!
By Ashley Schulte

Crescent Dogs

Crescent rolls update the popular 'pig-in-blanket' concept, along with a yummy surprise: melted cheese in each frank.
By Pillsbury
6

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

282
An all-beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun piled high with mustard, sweet pickle relish, onion, tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt. Don't even think about ketchup!
By elsaw

Pigs in a Blanket

276
Kids love this one. My mom made it for me as did her mom. If making for a small child, cut the hot dogs into fourths length wise. The cheese is always optional.
By Brandie2134

Coney Island Hot Dogs

45
The story of how the Coney Island hog dog got to the Midwest is pretty straightforward, but no one really knows exactly how the wiener first came to be topped with what is basically a hot meat relish. I have no idea how authentic this is, and have never been to Detroit, or even Flint. I have had Nathan's® version, which I enjoyed, but the word on the street is that it's not nearly as good as the relatives it spawned.
By Chef John

Crescent Dogs

207
Crescent rolls update the popular 'pig-in-blanket' concept, along with a yummy surprise: melted cheese in each frank.
By Pillsbury
Baked Chili Hot Dogs

60
Hot dogs in buns are topped with HORMEL® Chili with Beans and shredded Cheddar cheese then baked until piping hot.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Wiener Winks

63
I always ate these in school, and kids actually love them.
By Allrecipes Member

Michigan Hot Dog

A regional specialty with a chunky beef chili sauce.
By lutzflcat

A Plus Fair Corn Dogs

215
Make your own corn dogs just like at the fair with this rich buttermilk corn batter.
By ROBY

Potato Dogs

This twist on a corn dog uses Idaho® Russet Potatoes instead of a cornbread batter as the breading for a hot dog.
By Idaho Potatoes

Baked Hot Dog Sandwiches

30
Variation on a hot dog. Kid approved. Experiment and use whatever combo of ingredients you wish.
By PEARLIE5

Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs

88
When the kids need a break from sandwiches, why not send them with a hot hot dog to warm their bellies before going out to play?
By Lorrie

15 Best Side Dishes to Serve With Hot Dogs

By Melanie Fincher

Mad Dogs

77
Mad dogs were my favorite kid food, and they're fun to make. Good quality hot dogs are slit open, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped with a slice of bacon. They're great with or without a bun, and you can try them with ketchup, mustard and onions.
By Goldie

Octodogs

13
These cute little guys will be a hit at any kids party, fun get-together, or in a child's lunchbox!
By FreckleLemonade
