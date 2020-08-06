Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recipes

Staff Picks Corn Dogs
I made up this recipe many years ago, because I loved the corn dogs you buy at carnivals but could not find a recipe for them. Great served with mustard.
Seattle Cream Cheese Dogs
On the streets of Seattle, after the bars close, and during sporting events, these are a local favorite--warm cream cheese spread on your favorite hotdog!
Jan's Pretzel Dogs
Hot dogs wrapped in a pretzel are a perfect snack. Perfect for Super Bowl parties or the weekend tailgate! A little something different using your favorite can of beer instead of water! Delicious!
Dad's Homemade Corn Dogs
My son loves corn dogs, but I despise all the additives in store-bought. This recipe makes us both happy!
Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw
Grilled hot dogs with pineapple bacon chipotle slaw are the perfect summer holiday meal, combining sweet, smoky, cool, and crunchy! Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red peppers, and yellow peppers.
Air-Fried Taco Dogs
Hot dogs cooked in an air fryer inside their buns, then topped with taco fixings, will redefine Taco Tuesday. The air fryer renders the hot dogs crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
Burrito-Style Hot Dog Roll-Ups
These hot dogs wrapped in tortillas are a fun twist on the usual dog, and great for a grab-and-go meal. Try different flavored tortillas for other delicious twists!
Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Top with ketchup, mustard, relish, chili, or condiments of choice.
Fried Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog
An all-beef hot dog wrapped with bacon, then fried...Thanks to my friend DJ who introduced me to this. Add any toppings you can think of.
Detroit-Style Coney Dogs
Where I come from no Tigers game is complete without a Detroit Coney. It's a grilled, natural-casing hot dog, loaded with chili sauce, mustard, and onions. Yummy...Detroit-style yummy!
Crescent Dogs
Crescent rolls update the popular 'pig-in-blanket' concept, along with a yummy surprise: melted cheese in each frank.
