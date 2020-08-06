Walnut Cookie Recipes

Rich, crunchy walnuts are the go-to nut in many brownie recipes, apple cookie recipes, and chocolate chip cookie recipes.

Easy Walnut Raisin Biscotti

39
Easy to make and tasty too!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Oatmeal Cherry Walnut Cookies

40
Old-fashioned caramelized sugar oatmeal cookies like my Grandma in Abilene, Kansas used to make, updated with Dried Tart Cherries and crunchy walnuts. Yumm!
By Chef Doogie

Rugelach

294
This recipe is from Linda Shapiro. I have many rugelach recipes, but this is truly the best I have ever made.
By Jackie

Walnut Cups

27
Everyone in my family loves this cookie, they're like little pecan pies, and you can make them with pecans instead of walnuts if you choose. You will need a mini muffin pan for this recipe.
By GINGERS98

Caramel Cookies

14
Buttery and nutty refrigerator cookies made with brown sugar for a caramel flavor.
By ALISA4392

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

28
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef

Mom's Cookies

8
This is one of my mom's favorite cookies that she made quite often. Mom had lots of family and friends over and they always had these cookies on hand with tea.
By Carol

Walnut Cookies I

7
An easy recipe for tasty cookies!
By Monique

Quick and Easy Brownies

1892
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

5395
These chocolate chip oatmeal cookies are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
By PANTHERA

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1771
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Russian Tea Cakes I

1473
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by multiple generations. 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708
Apple Squares
1526
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies
254
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
Absolutely Best Brownies
592
Easy Kids' Recipe for Fluffy Banana Cookies
38

I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.

Apple Squares

1526
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies

254
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
By Diana S

Absolutely Best Brownies

592
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
By COUNTRYDAYZ

Easy Kids' Recipe for Fluffy Banana Cookies

38
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
By Tiffany Hawkey

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

718
A giant chocolate chip cookie, baked in a pizza pan.
By Barb

Excellent Oatmeal Cookies

347
This is a chewy oatmeal cookie.
By Beatrice

Zucchini Brownies

3042
Moist chocolate brownies with frosting!
By Marian

Hello Dolly Bars

19
Making and eating Hello Dollies have been a tradition in our family for a long time. Every Christmas we always have to make these.
By Cupcake Princess

Passover Chocolate Chip Cookies

7
These are almost as good as what you can make the other 358 days of the year.
By SANDI

Nut Rolls

71
This is a combination of two or three old recipes.
By Karren L. Kukral

Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies

33
These are so moist and chewy, they won't last long in your house!
By Anne Marie

Butterscotch Brownies II

51
These chewy squares ooze brown sugary butterscotch. They becrumb the lips and besmear the chin, like home-baked goodies should.
By Allrecipes Member

Magic Cookie Bars II

584
An extremely rich, yet delicious cookie bar! Walnuts aren't the only nut you can use; try any of your other favorites like pecans, peanuts, or cashews.
By Shawn Bowers

Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

502
This cookie is incredible. It's so rich and tasty. I cannot tell how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. These keep very well. You can make dough ahead time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.
By Tina Andre' Fox

Apple Brownies

507
This was my Mom's recipe. Easy and quick to make. Apples and walnuts are packed into a cinnamon spiced blonde brownie. Always a hit when I bring it to parties. Very moist and great to make in the fall when apples are plentiful.
By BakerJim

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

23
Quick, easy, and delicious way to make edible cookie dough that the whole family will love. Best with semisweet or milk chocolate Nestle® chocolate chips. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
By Lauraalex

Chocolate Revel Bars

211
Chewy, bar type cookies loaded with fudgy filling. A family favorite.
By Holly

Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies

160
MMMMMMM, I can never eat just one of these melt-in-your-mouth brownies, they are so rich and chocolaty.
By Celeste

Food for the Gods

71
You'll feel closer to heaven upon tasting this cookie. Makes great giveaways.
By Cookie de Guzman

