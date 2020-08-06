Bean Dip Recipes

Make these Tex-Mex bean dip, black bean dip, 7 layer dip, and bean salsa recipes your go-to for any gathering.

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Tex Mex Black Bean Dip

135
This black bean dip is great served with corn or flour tortilla chips. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Ingrid

Hot Bean Dip

669
This bean dip is sooooo good. It is easy to make and is always a hit. I make it for my Super Bowl party each year and it is always gone before half time!! Two cheeses and refried beans are baked with mild spices to create a creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
By J Van Liere

Clemons Family Bean Dip

61
This is a seriously cheesy and beefy bean dip! Grab a bag of your favorite tortilla chips and start dipping. Every time I make this recipe everyone waits to see who will take home the leftovers. It is even better the second day.
By DONAL

White Bean Dip with Pine Nuts

24
I made this as an alternative to tomato sauce for a pizza topping, but I think it was even better the next day as a dip. The amount of ingredients I used only makes about a cup, so you may want to double or triple the amounts if making for a party.
By KellyCo

Taco Dip

145
This recipe is a hit at all parties and pot lucks, no meat!! If you are a cheese lover, go ahead and add extra. Don't forget the tortilla chips for dipping!
By Cindy Carnes

Sandie's Seven-Layer Bean Dip

19
At every family gathering, I am asked to make this dish. It's so yummy, it's always the first thing to go. Serve dip with chips or spread onto tortillas. It's great when topped with guacamole!
By Kenys B

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

469
This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.
By hvoeltner

Seven Layer Dip II

395
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
By Dinah

Mexican Layered Dip

269
A no-bake Tex-Mex dip for chips done in layers in a shallow dish.
By Rusty

Texas Caviar I

342
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

224
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
