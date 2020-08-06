Bean Dip Recipes

This bean dip is sooooo good. It is easy to make and is always a hit. I make it for my Super Bowl party each year and it is always gone before half time!! Two cheeses and refried beans are baked with mild spices to create a creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
This is a seriously cheesy and beefy bean dip! Grab a bag of your favorite tortilla chips and start dipping. Every time I make this recipe everyone waits to see who will take home the leftovers. It is even better the second day.
I made this as an alternative to tomato sauce for a pizza topping, but I think it was even better the next day as a dip. The amount of ingredients I used only makes about a cup, so you may want to double or triple the amounts if making for a party.
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
Don't bother with soaking and cooking beans for Classic Texas Caviar - the canned variety works well. But skip the bottled dressing, and take a little extra time to measure your own vinegar, oil and spices.
This is a great, easy recipe people love. Our family has made it for gatherings for as long as I can remember. Refried beans are layered with guacamole, a seasoned sour cream mixture, cheese and vegetables. Serve it with tortilla chips. Enjoy!
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
This is a wonderful salsa!! It is full of black beans, corn, tomatoes, and onion. I can never make enough when I have a party!! Chill 24 hours before serving if you have time!! Serve with tortilla chips.
The traditional 7 layer dip can be rather fattening, so here is a fresher, lighter alternative. It requires a tad more work, but I assure you it is worth it! I always have people asking for this recipe.