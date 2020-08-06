Pesto Sauce Recipes

An authentic Genoese pesto. It's straight from Italy and you won't find a better recipe! This calls for a spoonful of pecorino cheese, but you could also use all Parmesan in a pinch. To store in fridge for up to 1 month: place pesto in a jar, cover with olive oil, and top with a lid.
Basic pesto, made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. This recipe differs from the classic preparation by the addition of parsley. You can add a little extra Parmesan to the mixture if you like.
This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
This pesto is unique due to the arugula, which gives it a peppery bite. I also like the lack of cheese, but add it if you must. Use as a spread or on pasta. My favorite is on baguette slices or on whole wheat crackers. It's addictive!
Very easy and fast red pesto for your pasta or chicken dish that anyone can make. You can spice this up with Spanish pepper (just a little), if desired. You can substitute lime juice for the lemon juice, if desired.
This is a spicy alternative to classic basil pesto. You can control the spiciness by using less jalapeno and by removing the seeds and white membrane of the pepper before adding it to the pesto. If you like the spice, just throw it all in!
I hope this walnut and parsley version serves as a reminder that 'pesto' is not a recipe, but a technique. The buttery walnuts temper the fire of the mashed garlic and pair beautifully with the aromatic, bittersweet parsley. Use on toasted bread, pizza or pasta, or on roasted chicken--it's that versatile!
After a mad search on the net for a recipe for this sauce I had to create my own. This can be reheated in the microwave without the usual cream sauce defects. I just love the light green color and how well it displays over tri color or regular pasta, salmon and grilled chicken. I have been putting this on everything.
This simple alfredo sauce is quick and full of flavor. Not as thick as traditional sauce but it also doesn't have as much fat or calories. Serve over cooked fettuccine noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan.
I came up with this recipe when I found myself with a plethora of frozen peas. A friend of mine was leaving the country for 6 weeks and I ended up with 5 bags of frozen peas from her freezer. This is a heavier, sweeter twist to traditional basil pesto. Goes well with pasta or spread over bread and covered with cheese...yum! Add more lemon juice, basil, or garlic to taste.
This sauce is perfect for freezing in an ice cube tray. I just pop out a couple of cubes from the freezer and add to a pasta dish for a quick and easy meal. The Parmesan cheese can be omitted and added after thawing. Pour any pesto you aren't using immediately into an ice cube tray, cover with plastic wrap, and store in freezer.
There are lots of recipes people claim taste better if made by hand, but there's no easier case to prove that than pesto. The intensity of the flavors is beyond compare, and as if by some kind of magic, this gorgeous spread develops an addictive spiciness. You can taste each ingredient, and yet when smashed together, new and wonderful flavors are released.
A fresh-tasting pesto that can easily be used alone on pasta, crostini, pizza; or add some to your favorite spaghetti sauce for a delicious special flavor! Use pine nuts, walnuts, or a combination of both.
Save some money using garden-grown basil and almonds in place of pricey pine nuts. This recipe is easy, fast, and very tasty. Summer on a plate! Serve over warm pasta with a side salad and a nice loaf of bread. I also spread this on toast. If you have left over, put in a small jar and drizzle some olive oil over the top. Keep refrigerated.
