Pesto Sauce Recipes

Level up your flavor game with recipes for traditional basil pesto, and recipes for cilantro or parsley pesto.

Staff Picks

Pesto Genovese (Authentic Italian Basil Pesto)

13
An authentic Genoese pesto. It's straight from Italy and you won't find a better recipe! This calls for a spoonful of pecorino cheese, but you could also use all Parmesan in a pinch. To store in fridge for up to 1 month: place pesto in a jar, cover with olive oil, and top with a lid.
By MadameDanielaMoscaToba

Pesto

987
Basic pesto, made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. This recipe differs from the classic preparation by the addition of parsley. You can add a little extra Parmesan to the mixture if you like.
By ANDERVAL

Simple Garlic and Basil Pesto

344
This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
By FUZZYGREENMONKEY

Pesto with Arugula

59
This pesto is unique due to the arugula, which gives it a peppery bite. I also like the lack of cheese, but add it if you must. Use as a spread or on pasta. My favorite is on baguette slices or on whole wheat crackers. It's addictive!
By Mark Caron
EZ Red Pesto Sauce

1
Very easy and fast red pesto for your pasta or chicken dish that anyone can make. You can spice this up with Spanish pepper (just a little), if desired. You can substitute lime juice for the lemon juice, if desired.
By wims recipes

Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto with Lime

48
This is a spicy alternative to classic basil pesto. You can control the spiciness by using less jalapeno and by removing the seeds and white membrane of the pepper before adding it to the pesto. If you like the spice, just throw it all in!
By Kelly Van Hooser Turner

Walnut and Parsley Pesto

6
I hope this walnut and parsley version serves as a reminder that 'pesto' is not a recipe, but a technique. The buttery walnuts temper the fire of the mashed garlic and pair beautifully with the aromatic, bittersweet parsley. Use on toasted bread, pizza or pasta, or on roasted chicken--it's that versatile!
By Chef John

Swiss Chard and Pecan Pesto

25
This tasty pesto is delicious tossed with warm pasta and chicken or spread on garlic bread.
By MeghanO

Basil Cream Sauce

After a mad search on the net for a recipe for this sauce I had to create my own. This can be reheated in the microwave without the usual cream sauce defects. I just love the light green color and how well it displays over tri color or regular pasta, salmon and grilled chicken. I have been putting this on everything.
By MESSY

Pesto Alfredo Sauce

25
This simple alfredo sauce is quick and full of flavor. Not as thick as traditional sauce but it also doesn't have as much fat or calories. Serve over cooked fettuccine noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan.
By Sarah Dipity

Mexican Pesto

Classic pesto South of the border style.
By Ken from CA

Green Pea Pesto

I came up with this recipe when I found myself with a plethora of frozen peas. A friend of mine was leaving the country for 6 weeks and I ended up with 5 bags of frozen peas from her freezer. This is a heavier, sweeter twist to traditional basil pesto. Goes well with pasta or spread over bread and covered with cheese...yum! Add more lemon juice, basil, or garlic to taste.
By Katy Hopkins
Inspiration and Ideas

Spinach and Garlic Scape Pesto
"Use as a sauce for hot pasta, a spread for sandwiches, mixed with mayo for a spread or dip, mixed with ranch dressing for salad. The possibilities are endless!" – KARENMOLLOY
Easy Pesto
"So easy and so very tasty." – Vi Miller
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
90
Pesto Sauce
Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto
Quick and Easy Dinners Loaded With Pesto
Spinach Basil Pesto
552

This sauce is perfect for freezing in an ice cube tray. I just pop out a couple of cubes from the freezer and add to a pasta dish for a quick and easy meal. The Parmesan cheese can be omitted and added after thawing. Pour any pesto you aren't using immediately into an ice cube tray, cover with plastic wrap, and store in freezer.

More Pesto Sauce Recipes

Proper Pesto

61
There are lots of recipes people claim taste better if made by hand, but there's no easier case to prove that than pesto. The intensity of the flavors is beyond compare, and as if by some kind of magic, this gorgeous spread develops an addictive spiciness. You can taste each ingredient, and yet when smashed together, new and wonderful flavors are released.
By Chef John

Salsa di Noci

16
A local chef in Cinque Terre prepared this dish for us using the herbs we'd picked only moments before. 15 years after trying the dish for the first time, we still make it at home often.
By Marketchef

Easy Pesto

377
This is the easiest pesto recipe, using easy to find ingredients. It can be prepared in 2 minutes after you toast the almonds.
By Rebecca Jane Thompson

Basil Pecan Pesto

48
I prefer the taste of pecans over the pine nuts usually called for in pesto recipes. I developed this recipe over a summer of trial and error and prefer it to all other pesto recipes!
By grettagirl

Homemade Pesto

48
A fresh-tasting pesto that can easily be used alone on pasta, crostini, pizza; or add some to your favorite spaghetti sauce for a delicious special flavor! Use pine nuts, walnuts, or a combination of both.
By Peggy

Spinach Walnut Pesto

5
This flavorful pesto is easy to make and will transform your meal into a 5-star dish. It's great served with linguine pasta. Add 1/3 to 1/2 cup pesto each pound of pasta.
By Shan

15 Quick and Easy Dinners Loaded With Pesto

By Vanessa Greaves

Jalapeno Pesto

18
A delicious, spicy take on your original Italian pesto.
By curiouschef

Creamy Pesto Sauce

9
Lovingly known as just 'green spaghetti' in our family, this pesto is unique because of the addition of cream cheese which gives it a great creamy texture (plus no pine nuts!).
By *DW*

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto (no nuts)

17
This is my version of red pesto. It's really good with pasta or spread on a crusty bread.
By Jenny Crocker

Easy Basil Pesto with Almonds

2
Save some money using garden-grown basil and almonds in place of pricey pine nuts. This recipe is easy, fast, and very tasty. Summer on a plate! Serve over warm pasta with a side salad and a nice loaf of bread. I also spread this on toast. If you have left over, put in a small jar and drizzle some olive oil over the top. Keep refrigerated.
By SAS4U

Pesto-Crusted Grouper

These grouper fillets are quick to make, and take minimal ingredients. Enough to serve 2 people unless you're super hungry.
By thedailygourmet

47 Delicious Ways to Use Pesto

Wondering what to do with pesto? If you've got leftover sauce to use before it goes bad, you're in luck!
By Corey Williams

Feta Pesto

53
This recipe is very very tasty, add to any kind of pasta or on pizza dough for a great meal!
By MIZCOOK
