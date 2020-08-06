Whole Grain Recipes

This salad has a little taste of Greece. The creamy feta, crunchy cucumber, and salty olives bring out delicious flavors in this salad. Entertaining doesn't get any easier than this. Serve it up with lamb, pork, or chicken. If your guest is vegetarian, you can serve this as a main.
My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
Buckwheat is a healthy side dish containing all 9 of the essential amino acids. It's very popular in Europe. Buckwheat is gluten free, as it's not a grain. This recipe is not as quick as a plain basic way to cook buckwheat, but it's so worth it and smells and tastes so good. Serve hot with a small piece of butter on top.
I do pilates over my lunch break a couple of times a week, and this is the perfect thing to eat after it. It's way better than the usual lean-cuisine, and way better for you. Plus, it's super-cheap to make and you get three lunches out of it, easily.
This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
Get ready to shake up your old morning routine with an exciting new flavor of oatmeal. The woodsy taste of rosemary goes so well with the autumn flavors of cinnamon and apple in this steel-cut oatmeal done in minutes! Dried dates give it just enough sweetness, and I loved it with pecans on top.
This filling and satisfying salad with a Mediterranean twist makes a nice lunch or the perfect side to accompany grilled fish or chicken. Freekeh is low in fat and high in protein and fiber, making it a great alternative to quinoa or rice.
Two different types of peas, along with radishes and a dill vinaigrette, give this salad a fresh spring flavor. Vary the mix of peas as you wish; maybe you like snow peas better than sugar snaps? And if you're really feeling frisky, add some pea shoots!
Wheat berries are a delicious and nutty add-in or main ingredient for nearly any meal. Use them alone as a side dish or in a recipe such as my recipe for Wheatberry Waldorf Salad published here on this site.
Two types of legumes, brown basmati rice, and goda masala are cooked in an Instant Pot® for a traditionally flavored Indian classic. Goda masala is a coconut-based seasoning, which gives this dish a fragrant and tasty edge. Khichdi is easy to digest, so it is nice for detox or when you want something light. Leftovers warm up nicely with a touch of water. This is a simple recipe; some cooks like to add vegetables to the saute.
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
This is a thick, sweet cornbread that tastes like you are eating cake. This is a no-fail recipe, you can't go wrong! If there are any leftovers, we have the cornbread the next day for breakfast served with honey and butter.
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
When it comes to deciding what to bring to a cookout, this super easy cast iron cornbread is the clear winner. You don't even need a cast iron pan! Ribs or brisket are great, though not cheap, while a bag of chips is just weak sauce. On the other hand, this cornbread is very inexpensive to make, but that'll be the last thing anyone will be thinking about as they eat. In fact, you'll probably be asked to bring it to the next gathering!
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.