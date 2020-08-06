Whole Grain Recipes

Looking for whole grain recipes? Browse more than 2,200 recipes for hearty, nutritious whole grains, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Greek Brown Rice Salad

Rating: 5 stars
7
This salad has a little taste of Greece. The creamy feta, crunchy cucumber, and salty olives bring out delicious flavors in this salad. Entertaining doesn't get any easier than this. Serve it up with lamb, pork, or chicken. If your guest is vegetarian, you can serve this as a main.
By Only Gluten Free Recipes

Megan's Granola

Rating: 4.83 stars
1307
My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
By annie9

Quinoa Tabbouleh

Rating: 4.47 stars
986
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
By SYNEVA B
Sponsored By MyPlate

What Is Farro?

Learn why this ancient grain should become a staple in your pantry.
By Melanie Fincher

Spicy Chicken and Spelt Salad

Rating: 4.81 stars
26
This is a colorful and wonderfully zippy chicken and spelt salad with a spicy soy sauce dressing.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Buckwheat Cereal with Mushrooms and Onions

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Buckwheat is a healthy side dish containing all 9 of the essential amino acids. It's very popular in Europe. Buckwheat is gluten free, as it's not a grain. This recipe is not as quick as a plain basic way to cook buckwheat, but it's so worth it and smells and tastes so good. Serve hot with a small piece of butter on top.
By Owlet

Robin's Quinoa with Mushrooms and Spinach

Rating: 4.25 stars
190
I do pilates over my lunch break a couple of times a week, and this is the perfect thing to eat after it. It's way better than the usual lean-cuisine, and way better for you. Plus, it's super-cheap to make and you get three lunches out of it, easily.
By Robin B.

Farro Salad with Asparagus and Parmesan

Rating: 4.82 stars
103
A light and delicious way to get your whole grains. Perfect salad for picnics, baby or bridal showers or just because!
By Duncan

Gluten-Free Hot Breakfast Cereal

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
By Kim

Sorghum Buddha Bowl

Rating: 4 stars
1
Sorghum grains, roasted vegetables, black beans, and a tangy miso dressing make up a filling meal in a bowl.
By Buckwheat Queen

Easy Oven Brown Rice

Rating: 4.75 stars
159
I am a terrible rice cook, but once I tried this method I can be confident that it will turn out every time!
By mom2threelittleones

Instant Pot® Apple-Rosemary Steel-Cut Oats

Rating: 4 stars
3
Get ready to shake up your old morning routine with an exciting new flavor of oatmeal. The woodsy taste of rosemary goes so well with the autumn flavors of cinnamon and apple in this steel-cut oatmeal done in minutes! Dried dates give it just enough sweetness, and I loved it with pecans on top.
By Tammy Lynn
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

14 Best Recipes for Alternative Grains
From freekeh to farro, here are some of our favorite whole grains to cook with at home.
Brown Rice Breakfast Porridge
Rating: Unrated
108
"Use up that leftover brown rice and try something new for breakfast. Experiment with it to make it your own." – CHERRY007
Whole Grains Cheat Sheet
7 Quick-Cooking Whole Grains That Are Just as Easy As Rice
Cherry Farro Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette
Rating: Unrated
27
How to Cook Brown Rice

Golden Sweet Cornbread

Rating: 4.74 stars
3780

If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.

More Whole Grain Recipes

Freekeh Salad with Tahini Dressing

Rating: 4 stars
1
This filling and satisfying salad with a Mediterranean twist makes a nice lunch or the perfect side to accompany grilled fish or chicken. Freekeh is low in fat and high in protein and fiber, making it a great alternative to quinoa or rice.
By France C

Indian Curried Barley Pilaf

Rating: 4.39 stars
105
This is a delicious and savory curried barley dish. It is fabulous as a main dish, or as a side dish with fish or grilled chicken breast. It is quite simple to make and sure to impress!
By Tracy X

GG's Bulgur Salad

Rating: 4.77 stars
22
My husband gave me this recipe that he received from one of his coworkers. It's light and tasty. Definitely worth all the ingredients!
By GG

Barley Risotto Primavera

Rating: 4.6 stars
30
Easy to make and bursting with flavor, this risotto uses barley instead of rice for an extra nutritional punch. This is a hearty and filling meat-free alternative to the usual skillet meals.
By Jen

Wheat Berry Salad with Peas, Radishes, and Dill

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Two different types of peas, along with radishes and a dill vinaigrette, give this salad a fresh spring flavor. Vary the mix of peas as you wish; maybe you like snow peas better than sugar snaps? And if you're really feeling frisky, add some pea shoots!
By Kempstr

Wild Rice and Orzo Pilaf

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
A friend of mine served this side dish for a group dinner. We all loved and devoured it. It's so very easy and versatile that you can personalize it to suit your own taste.
By Tricia McTamaney

Instant Pot® Wheat Berries

Wheat berries are a delicious and nutty add-in or main ingredient for nearly any meal. Use them alone as a side dish or in a recipe such as my recipe for Wheatberry Waldorf Salad published here on this site.
By Cindy Spalding

Instant Pot® Khichdi

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Two types of legumes, brown basmati rice, and goda masala are cooked in an Instant Pot® for a traditionally flavored Indian classic. Goda masala is a coconut-based seasoning, which gives this dish a fragrant and tasty edge. Khichdi is easy to digest, so it is nice for detox or when you want something light. Leftovers warm up nicely with a touch of water. This is a simple recipe; some cooks like to add vegetables to the saute.
By Buckwheat Queen

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
1394
Slow cooker, hearty, easy. Serve with a hearty bread, and enjoy.
By MARGOC

Basic Corn Muffins

Rating: 4.45 stars
853
A simple but delicious muffin recipe that can easily be dressed up by adding jalapenos, honey or anything else.
By Doug Matthews

Colombian Arepas

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
This is a quick and easy recipe to make delicious Colombian arepas. They are usually served for breakfast, as a side dish, or even for a quick meal.
By Sweet y Salado

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
281
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

Chef John's Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya

Rating: 4.69 stars
767
While true jambalaya is really more of a thicker rice stew than a soup, it's one of those dishes that more stock can be added to easily make it into a soup recipe. Serve garnished with green onion.
By Chef John

Sweet Cornbread Cake

Rating: 4.78 stars
859
This is a thick, sweet cornbread that tastes like you are eating cake. This is a no-fail recipe, you can't go wrong! If there are any leftovers, we have the cornbread the next day for breakfast served with honey and butter.
By myfoursonsks

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

Rating: 4.69 stars
145
A surprisingly tasty blend of sweet cornbread and jalapeno peppers. If you love hot peppers and cornbread, then you must try this recipe.
By hotsauce

Hearty Hamburger Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
587
A stick to your ribs thick and hearty soup, filling and very good. Easy and quick to make. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.
By SHARILEE

Zesty Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
1503
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
By scrumdiddly

Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso)

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By cocinaidentidad

Cast Iron Cornbread

Rating: 4.4 stars
57
When it comes to deciding what to bring to a cookout, this super easy cast iron cornbread is the clear winner. You don't even need a cast iron pan! Ribs or brisket are great, though not cheap, while a bag of chips is just weak sauce. On the other hand, this cornbread is very inexpensive to make, but that'll be the last thing anyone will be thinking about as they eat. In fact, you'll probably be asked to bring it to the next gathering!
By Chef John

Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6013
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Sponsored By MyPlate

Buckwheat Pancakes

Rating: 4.77 stars
176
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
By Chef John

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

Rating: 4.71 stars
916
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

Hearty Barley Turkey Soup

Rating: 4.81 stars
77
Just the best turkey soup ever. If you brined your turkey, you will need to add less salt to the soup.
By JR

Beef and Barley Soup III

Rating: 4.6 stars
115
This is what I consider the ultimate beef soup. Great on a frosty day. For beef stock, I use 2 1/2 quarts water and 6 teaspoons beef base. Also, use inexpensive red wine. No need for the good stuff here, and cheaper actually works better! Try with leftover pot roast.
By Barb Y
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com