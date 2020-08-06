Superfoods - Beans and Peas Recipes

This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
These beans are briefly boiled and tossed with cherry tomatoes in a buttery basil sauce to make the most yummy green beans ever! We serve these at Easter Dinner every year but are a delicious accent to any meal.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
A delicious, creamy textured soup without the cream. The secret is in the beans! This soup is an all time favorite in my family. Serve hot or cold with a dollop of sour cream, or goat cheese. Sprinkle with some chopped watercress.
Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.