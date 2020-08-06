Superfoods - Beans and Peas Recipes

With over 550 healthy recipes for beans, peas, garbanzos, and lentils, it's easy to bring this superfood to the table.

Lentils And Spinach

Rating: 4.32 stars
451
This is my own adaptation of an Indian recipe. It doesn't look like much, but it is surprisingly yummy. Serve this for dinner over hot rice or a diced baked potato. Pair with carrots, cauliflower, or a fresh sliced tomato for a full meal.
By bobawood

Lemon Pepper Green Beans

Rating: 4.37 stars
380
These green beans are easy and delicious. They are a bit tangy, spicy, and crunchy with the almonds. My family's favorite!
By Annette

Terry's Texas Pinto Beans

Rating: 4.49 stars
436
An old fashioned 'pot of beans' recipe. It starts with dry pinto beans, onion, and chicken broth. Add green chili salsa, jalapeno and cumin for the spicy kick.
By Fooddude
Texas Tourism

Black Bean, Sausage, and Sweet Potato Soup

Rating: 4.2 stars
71
An unusual blend of flavors create this flavorful soup. Garnish with fresh scallions.
By Ann

Vegan Split Pea Soup I

Rating: 4.52 stars
463
This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
By Deborah Sah

Refried Beans Without the Refry

Rating: 4.69 stars
2575
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
MyPlate

Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6011
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS

Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
970
These beans are briefly boiled and tossed with cherry tomatoes in a buttery basil sauce to make the most yummy green beans ever! We serve these at Easter Dinner every year but are a delicious accent to any meal.
By STARNETSA

Spicy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup

Rating: 4.32 stars
528
This soup can be served as is or run through the blender for a creamy version. You can adjust the spice to cool it down.
By TOOBUSY2

Spinach, Red Lentil, and Bean Curry

Rating: 4.2 stars
163
A very tasty vegetarian curry that will make your tastebuds water! Serve with rice or on naan.
By CURRYLOVINVEGGIE

Italian Peas

Rating: 4.41 stars
581
This is my mom's recipe. Let's just say, you'll never look at peas the same way again...they are sooo good.
By WORSHIPWARRIORMT

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Rating: 4.34 stars
217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama
Black Bean Chili
Rating: Unrated
351
"Definitely a 'do again' meal! Great for a cold autumn winter night. Terrific meatless, low fat dinner!" – T SKI
Garbanzos with Fennel
Rating: Unrated
17
"I love this! It has such a nice home-made taste, and something that I'd pay for at a restaurant." – Stacey
Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling
Rating: Unrated
1555
Canned Cannellini Beans Make Easy, Healthy Dinners
Lentil Soup
Rating: Unrated
3208
Best Black Beans
Rating: Unrated
833

Creamy Italian White Bean Soup

Rating: 4.31 stars
379

Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family. Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.65 stars
1635
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
MyPlate

Three Bean Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
289
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Slow Cooker Spicy Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.66 stars
807
Enjoy this easy crock pot recipe that's perfect for pot luck dinners and barbecues.
By MJ46NY
MyPlate

Easy White Chili

Rating: 4.62 stars
503
A very tasty, somewhat spicy, variation of chili that uses chicken. I like to serve it with sweet corn bread.
By Nancie Thompson

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
391
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
By roweena

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.38 stars
3738
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
MyPlate

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
2198
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
By Terryn

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
677
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

White Bean Chicken Chili

Rating: 4.69 stars
1329
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
By Thea

Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.41 stars
977
This is a simple crowd pleasing recipe that can sit in a slow cooker until it is time to serve.
By sellitman

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Navy Bean Soup I

Rating: 4.58 stars
456
A hearty soup that will warm you on a cold night.
By ANGCHICK

Pasta Fagioli

Rating: 4.54 stars
528
A traditional Italian soup. Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.
By Star Pooley

Fantastic Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.49 stars
1036
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
By Rebecca Slone

MyPlate

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

Rating: 4.58 stars
645
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Baked Beans from Scratch

Rating: 4.48 stars
125
Navy beans, molasses, and maple syrup combine to make this classic dish at home.
By wkndyummychef

Best Bean Salad

Rating: 4.68 stars
257
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
MyPlate

Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.51 stars
702
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
By Tia the Baker

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Soup

Rating: 4.15 stars
113
A delicious, creamy textured soup without the cream. The secret is in the beans! This soup is an all time favorite in my family. Serve hot or cold with a dollop of sour cream, or goat cheese. Sprinkle with some chopped watercress.
By skaught

New Year's Day Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.38 stars
231
Remember, black-eyed peas on New Year's Day brings good luck for the entire year!
By Roxanna Parks

First Baby Food: Peas

Rating: 5 stars
7
Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.
By Brenda Michelle Ratliff

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Quick Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.26 stars
291
Some say beans and rice is the most nutritious and well balanced meal in the world! Try adding your favorite chutney or salsa to this dish when you serve it!
By Kathy Miller
