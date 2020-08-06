Cocktail Recipes

The Real Mojito

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

The REAL Long Island Iced Tea

There are a few impostors out there that claim to be Long Island Iced Teas. In actuality, there is only one correct way to make a LIIT... and this is it!
By Sledge

Pineapple Sunrise Mimosas

3
These simple, sweet mimosas are great for brunch. For a virgin version, substitute club soda or citrus-flavored sparkling water for the prosecco, and use grenadine instead of Campari.
By Juliana Hale

Parker's Famous Margaritas

88
"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Grilled Grapefruit Paloma Cocktail

4
Here's a fired up twist on a traditional Mexican cocktail. You'll grill the grapefruit and lime to caramelize the fruit and give the juice a subtle smoky edge. Stir it up with tequila or mescal and top with club soda for a refreshing drink that's perfect all summer long.
By foodelicious

Bikini Martini

254
An awesome drink to sip by the pool! Garnish with an orange wheel.
By POLKA

Sangria! Sangria!

The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
By HJACOBY

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Rob and Becky's Pimm's™ Lemonade

20
On our honeymoon we stayed with some friends in London and they made us this drink - now we can't stop making it! It is especially delicious on a hot, summer afternoon. The cucumber and mint are odd, but don't leave them out - they make this drink!
By Sandy Wiemers

Beer Margaritas

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Mai Tai

120
Two flavors of rum combine with pineapple juice and orange juice to make a yummy, fruity drink.
By Andrea

More Cocktail Recipes

Moscow Mule Cocktail

105
The slightly spicy ginger flavor makes this a great winter warming cocktail, while the lime makes the Moscow Mule just as sublime in summertime.

Best Strawberry Daiquiri

207
These frosty, frozen strawberry daiquiris are the best addition to a hot summer day.
By TBOND

Classic Old Fashioned

79
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit

Bahama Mama

186
Bahama Mama is a delicious tropical adult drink!
By THALL

Tom Collins Cocktail

16
The Tom Collins is a classic gin cocktail that's a bit tart thanks to lemon juice, a bit sweet thanks to simple syrup, and a bit fizzy thanks to club soda.

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

51
Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.
By Allrecipes

Grasshopper Cocktail

9
This cocktail is like a chocolate after-dinner mint in a glass. Skip dessert and go straight for a grasshopper.
By Allrecipes

Vodka Martini Cocktail

24
Vodka replaces gin in this variation of the classic martini. Shake until ice cold and serve up in a chilled martini glass.
By Home Happy Hour

The Perfect Margarita

28
Perfect the classic proportions of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice in this tried-and-true margarita recipe by Chef John.
By Chef John

Dirty Martini

87
A vodka martini is sullied with olives and brine from the olive jar. It can be served on the rocks, or strained into a chilled cocktail glass.
By SCOTT HOLLERN

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

398
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
By JTWTECH

Classic Bloody Mary

53
If you want to spice up that tomato juice, just use this recipe.
By JASONS_GAL

Cosmopolitan Cocktail

24
The cosmopolitan, typically referred to as the 'cosmo,' gained popularity during the 1990s when it was frequently mentioned on the television show Sex and the City. The combination of vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and cranberry juice have made it a timeless classic.
By Home Happy Hour

Old Fashioned Cocktail

17
The earliest version of this cocktail was simply water, sugar, bitters, and booze. Over time, the water became ice, the booze became whiskey, and the drink became an old fashioned.
By Allrecipes

Manhattan

10
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Jamaican Rum Punch

22
Three varieties of rum mixed with pineapple juice, lime juice, and orange juice in this fruity party punch.
By barkleylloyd

Espresso Martini Cocktail

8
Who says you can't get a jolt of caffeine with your cocktail? Add a shot of espresso to this chocolatey drink for an added pick-me-up.
By Allrecipes

Blue Motorcycle

29
Kind of like a Long Island iced tea, but with a blue twist!
By caliboo

Grateful Dead Cocktail

9
This cocktail is considered the sweeter cousin of the Long Island ice tea. Like that drink, the Grateful Dead cocktail packs a considerable punch!
By Allrecipes

Manhattan Cocktail

18
The Manhattan is a classic cocktail believed to date back to the late 1800s. It's made with a bracing mixture of bourbon or rye whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and a dash of Angostura bitters.
