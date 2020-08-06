Cocktail Recipes

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
Here's a fired up twist on a traditional Mexican cocktail. You'll grill the grapefruit and lime to caramelize the fruit and give the juice a subtle smoky edge. Stir it up with tequila or mescal and top with club soda for a refreshing drink that's perfect all summer long.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
On our honeymoon we stayed with some friends in London and they made us this drink - now we can't stop making it! It is especially delicious on a hot, summer afternoon. The cucumber and mint are odd, but don't leave them out - they make this drink!
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
The cosmopolitan, typically referred to as the 'cosmo,' gained popularity during the 1990s when it was frequently mentioned on the television show Sex and the City. The combination of vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and cranberry juice have made it a timeless classic.