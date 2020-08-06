Main Dish Shrimp Recipes

Shrimp scampi, shrimp and grits, grilled shrimp, garlic shrimp, shrimp fettuccine -- browse hundreds of popular shrimp main dish recipes.

Community Picks

Simple Garlic Shrimp

1484
If you like shrimp and LOVE garlic, try Chef John's easy recipe!
By Chef John

Basil Shrimp

1048
This was given to me by my friend, Elaine. It is one of the most delicious shrimp recipes for the BBQ I have ever had, and it is so easy. My son would eat the whole recipe if I didn't watch him.

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

938
A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.
By STACEYO

Across the Border Tequila Shrimp

92
I used to visit my friend Teresa in Brownsville, TX. We would cross the border to this open air vendor/food stand to eat this. The cook did not or could not hide her ingredients, so we know what was put in this dish. You can serve this with rice, beans, or make it into wraps. The ingredients are very forgiving, so feel free to increase or decrease the amount stated.
By IrvineHousewife

13 Best Side Dishes for Shrimp That Really Complete the Meal

Shrimp can only be as good as the sides you choose to pair with it.
By Melanie Fincher

Authentic and Easy Shrimp Curry

121
This is a home-style South Indian shrimp curry recipe from my husband's family. It is simple and quick to make. It contains no coconut so is not sweet, just mostly juicy and as hot as you like it. Serve with basmati rice or an Indian flatbread.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Pesto Shrimp
1447
"I've made this recipe several times for friends and family, and each time, I receive nothing but resounding praise about how good it is!" – harrisonphillips
Shrimp and White Bean Salad
11
"Very good simple salad. Do let the dressing meld with the shrimp mix for several hours. My daughter really liked it." – Melissa Goff
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
1265
Hunan Kung Pao Shrimp
68
Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp
152

More Main Dish Shrimp Recipes

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1202
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.

Sexy Shrimp Scampi

218
This simple but flavorful Scampi is sure to be a big hit.
By TRAILINDAWG

Honey-Garlic Shrimp

6
While it may sound like a plain, generic item you see on a menu at the food court at the mall, honey-garlic shrimp is actually one of the most exciting and delicious garlic shrimp recipes I know. It's the perfect balance of sweet and savory while still packing a substantial garlic punch, plus it's extremely fast and simple to make. This recipe uses half the honey that typical recipes use and allows the natural sweetness of the shrimp to shine through. Serve over hot cooked rice or the starchy base of your choice such as noodles.
By Chef John

Honey Walnut Shrimp

561
Fried battered shrimp in creamy honey-mayonnaise sauce and candied walnuts.
By Celia

Old Charleston-Style Shrimp and Grits

1054
This shrimp and grits recipe is a traditional low-country favorite!
By berskine

Dave's Low Country Boil

524
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1117
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Spicy Lime Grilled Shrimp

286
Grilled shrimp with a lime base and some kick!
By Kimmy K

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

110
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
By Allrecipes

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

133
Delicious fried shrimp coated with panko bread crumbs for extra crunch.
Sponsored By Kikkoman

Shrimp and Grits Louisiana Style

53
Probably the best shrimp and grits recipe I have made! Easy and low ingredient count!
By Amber Taylor Futch

Sweet and Spicy Shrimps

4
Homemade and delicious Korean-influenced marinated and glazed sweet and spicy shrimp. Serve with salad, or over rice, pasta, or potatoes. Garnish with more sesame seeds.
By Sandra's Easy Cooking

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

334
Shrimp are seasoned and coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

Pinakbet

24
A delicious one-pot Filipino dish of tender vegetables, pork, and prawns.
By lola

Shrimp Scampi

1176
A simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.
By RNCOGGINS

Fire Roasted Tomato and Feta Pasta with Shrimp

269
Linguine pasta and sauteed shrimp are bathed in a basil-flavored fire roasted tomato sauce and sprinkled with feta cheese.

Surf and Turf for Two

36
This is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
By Staci

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

106
A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
By Karen

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

3591
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

One-Pot Shrimp Scampi Orzo

57
A different take on classic shrimp scampi, this dish is cooked in one pot and is ready in under 45 minutes. Serve with a side salad, if desired.
By Bren

Coconut Shrimp I

1974
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Creamy Shrimp Scampi

113
This shrimp scampi is the closest that I've found to what some of the finest restaurants serve. My husband says it's the best he's ever had.
By DonnaT

Creamy Pesto Shrimp

1417
One of our family's favorites, it's also great when made with crab meat instead of the shrimp.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com