Main Dish Shrimp Recipes

I used to visit my friend Teresa in Brownsville, TX. We would cross the border to this open air vendor/food stand to eat this. The cook did not or could not hide her ingredients, so we know what was put in this dish. You can serve this with rice, beans, or make it into wraps. The ingredients are very forgiving, so feel free to increase or decrease the amount stated.
This is a home-style South Indian shrimp curry recipe from my husband's family. It is simple and quick to make. It contains no coconut so is not sweet, just mostly juicy and as hot as you like it. Serve with basmati rice or an Indian flatbread.
While it may sound like a plain, generic item you see on a menu at the food court at the mall, honey-garlic shrimp is actually one of the most exciting and delicious garlic shrimp recipes I know. It's the perfect balance of sweet and savory while still packing a substantial garlic punch, plus it's extremely fast and simple to make. This recipe uses half the honey that typical recipes use and allows the natural sweetness of the shrimp to shine through. Serve over hot cooked rice or the starchy base of your choice such as noodles.
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!