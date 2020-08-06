Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes

Here are our favorite stuffed bell pepper recipes for an easy, healthy meal. From ground beef or turkey to vegetarian stuffed peppers, if that's more your style.

Staff Picks

Stuffed Peppers

1923
Stuffed peppers filled with a hearty ground beef and rice filling.
By BDEGER

Stuffed Green Peppers I

2978
Green bell peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and sharp Cheddar cheese are a hearty meal perfect for weeknight dinners.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Stuffed Peppers

This recipe's roots can be traced back to the Great Depression, when farmers first began selling the unripe peppers out of necessity. Of course, we did what Americans always do when faced with a new variety of food, we stuffed meat in it.
By Chef John

Vegetarian Mexican Inspired Stuffed Peppers

I created this so it's not too spicy, but is packed with flavor. My kids loved it! For variety, add corn or other vegetables or switch to other chopped tomato varieties (chiles, jalapenos, etc.). Follow the boiling method prior to baking if you don't want a crispy bell pepper. If you have small peppers, use more of them for this recipe. They taste great with a dollop of sour cream on top.
By donnam

Beef and Rice Stuffed Bell Peppers

206
Ninety-four percent of all stuffed peppers are made because there's leftover rice around. You can adjust this recipe in lots of different places: the herbs, the meat to use, etc. Give these beautiful stuffed peppers a try!

Quick and Easy Stuffed Peppers

This microwave recipe is quick and very simple, and is a good meal for a busy work week. You can use any color peppers you like. Try using garbanzos instead of the kidney beans for a variation on this recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

N'Awlins Stuffed Bell Peppers

116
Momma's Peppers...Whenever my mother prepares this Stuffed Bell Pepper dish, everyone in the family finds an excuse to 'drop by' for a visit to my parents' home. Being a fourth generation native New Orleanian, my mother offers a plate of food to anyone who stops by for a visit...that's why this recipe makes twelve servings!
By NinainNO

Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

51
These are slow-cooked stuffed peppers. Red or yellow bell peppers can be used instead of green. Italian diced tomatoes can be used in place of fire-roasted if desired.
By Cooper4

Stuffed Red Peppers

21
Stuffed peppers with beef and mushrooms.
By Jane

Cajun Style Stuffed Peppers

175
A Cajun twist on a classic rice stuffed green pepper - andouille sausage, shrimp, and Creole seasoning.
By Heidi Slonka

Stuffed Green Peppers II

An easy and delicious way to prepare green peppers as a main dish.
By jcbrown1971

Stuffed Mexican Peppers

This is a recipe I came up with 20 years ago that has recently won me the grand prize in our paper's holiday recipe contest. It is my family's favorite meal. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
By Jasgirl
Stuffed Red Peppers

21
Stuffed peppers with beef and mushrooms.
By Jane

N'Awlins Stuffed Bell Peppers

116
Momma's Peppers...Whenever my mother prepares this Stuffed Bell Pepper dish, everyone in the family finds an excuse to 'drop by' for a visit to my parents' home. Being a fourth generation native New Orleanian, my mother offers a plate of food to anyone who stops by for a visit...that's why this recipe makes twelve servings!
By NinainNO

Cajun Style Stuffed Peppers

175
A Cajun twist on a classic rice stuffed green pepper - andouille sausage, shrimp, and Creole seasoning.
By Heidi Slonka

Bolognese Stuffed Bell Peppers

459
This Bolognese filling is spicy, meaty, and creamy. If you're in a hurry you can serve it over pasta instead of filling the peppers; just omit the rice or orzo.
By KASM75

Simple and Easy Stuffed Peppers

46
These beefy and cheesy peppers are easy and delicious!
By CHEFDADDYO

Amanda's Stuffed Peppers

46
A delicious option on stuffed peppers. If you don't like the rice in regular stuffed peppers you will love this one!
By Amanda

Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

51
These are slow-cooked stuffed peppers. Red or yellow bell peppers can be used instead of green. Italian diced tomatoes can be used in place of fire-roasted if desired.
By Cooper4

Vegetarian Taco-Stuffed Peppers

These flavorful vegetarian stuffed peppers will fool even your biggest meat eater! The peppers are filled with Impossible™ burger, tomatoes, seasonings, and cheese and baked until tender. Top with guacamole and sour cream for the perfect weeknight meal the whole family will love. Change things up by adding corn or black beans to the mix!
By France C

Stuffed Green Peppers

86
The best stuffed green peppers ever.
By Ali Milligan

Italian-Style Stuffed Peppers

45
Stuffed peppers take on an Italian feel with the help of Classico® Fresh Tomato & Basil Sauce, Italian sausage, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings. It's comfort food kicked up a notch--and gluten free!
By Classico
Classic Beef Stuffed Peppers

47
Stuffed red bell peppers are filled with savory beef and rice and baked with prepared spaghetti sauce for a hearty dish that doesn't need a lot of preparation.
By Barry LaRoche
