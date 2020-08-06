Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes

This recipe's roots can be traced back to the Great Depression, when farmers first began selling the unripe peppers out of necessity. Of course, we did what Americans always do when faced with a new variety of food, we stuffed meat in it.
I created this so it's not too spicy, but is packed with flavor. My kids loved it! For variety, add corn or other vegetables or switch to other chopped tomato varieties (chiles, jalapenos, etc.). Follow the boiling method prior to baking if you don't want a crispy bell pepper. If you have small peppers, use more of them for this recipe. They taste great with a dollop of sour cream on top.
Ninety-four percent of all stuffed peppers are made because there's leftover rice around. You can adjust this recipe in lots of different places: the herbs, the meat to use, etc. Give these beautiful stuffed peppers a try!
This microwave recipe is quick and very simple, and is a good meal for a busy work week. You can use any color peppers you like. Try using garbanzos instead of the kidney beans for a variation on this recipe.
Momma's Peppers...Whenever my mother prepares this Stuffed Bell Pepper dish, everyone in the family finds an excuse to 'drop by' for a visit to my parents' home. Being a fourth generation native New Orleanian, my mother offers a plate of food to anyone who stops by for a visit...that's why this recipe makes twelve servings!
I never liked stuffed bell peppers until I ditched the green ones and bought some red, yellow, and orange 3-packs instead. Replacing traditional rice with cabbage adds another veggie and gives a different texture. They take a bit of time but are well worth the effort.
An old family recipe for classic comfort food passed down to me by my mom. Green peppers are stuffed with a mixture of ground beef and rice then smothered in a tangy tomato sauce. I always serve these with creamy mashed potatoes just like my Mom always did. Enjoy!
These flavorful vegetarian stuffed peppers will fool even your biggest meat eater! The peppers are filled with Impossible™ burger, tomatoes, seasonings, and cheese and baked until tender. Top with guacamole and sour cream for the perfect weeknight meal the whole family will love. Change things up by adding corn or black beans to the mix!
Stuffed peppers take on an Italian feel with the help of Classico® Fresh Tomato & Basil Sauce, Italian sausage, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings. It's comfort food kicked up a notch--and gluten free!