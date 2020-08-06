Low-Cholesterol Dessert Recipes

Banoffee Pavlova
A baked meringue is topped with banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream. This is a delicious combination of two very yummy desserts making one that will have you making it over and over again!!!
Fabulous Oatmeal-Bran Cake
Incredibly moist cake is also great for muffins. Very light-it will disappear very quickly.
Lemon Cake
This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.
Chocolate Pudding Cake III
A delicious, easy pudding cake, wonderful served warm with a spoonful of whipped cream. Try mint chocolate chips for a change.
Gingerbread Biscotti
These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
Strawberries with Balsamic Vinegar
This is a unique, gourmet way to serve this fantastic summer fruit! The balsamic vinegar brings out the berries' beautiful color and truly enhances their flavor. Great served with a simple pound cake, over vanilla ice cream, or simply by themselves.
Air Fryer Oreos®
Craving that carnival food? With just 3 ingredients and an air fryer, you can make fried Oreos® at home!