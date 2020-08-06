Low-Cholesterol Dessert Recipes

Find low-cholesterol desserts, including Pavlova, meringues, and angel food cakes, in this collection of  720+ trusted low-cholesterol dessert recipes.

Staff Picks

Banoffee Pavlova

67
A baked meringue is topped with banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream. This is a delicious combination of two very yummy desserts making one that will have you making it over and over again!!!
By Trishie

Fabulous Oatmeal-Bran Cake

54
Incredibly moist cake is also great for muffins. Very light-it will disappear very quickly.
By Allrecipes Member

Rhubarb Cherry Pie

75
Delicious! Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Cake

412
This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Pudding Cake III

175
A delicious, easy pudding cake, wonderful served warm with a spoonful of whipped cream. Try mint chocolate chips for a change.
By CAROLMAROL68

Angel Food Cake III

501
Classic angel food cake, light and tastes great by itself!
By Allrecipes Member

Gingerbread Biscotti

414
These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
By CRISTINA GOMEZ

Strawberries with Balsamic Vinegar

322
This is a unique, gourmet way to serve this fantastic summer fruit! The balsamic vinegar brings out the berries' beautiful color and truly enhances their flavor. Great served with a simple pound cake, over vanilla ice cream, or simply by themselves.
By HOOLIE

Zucchini Cookies

233
These are moist spicy cookies!
By Allrecipes Member

Tangy Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

147
A very light and delicious fruit dessert with a little twist.
By SWEETKATY

Angel Food Cake

370
Light, fluffy, and oh-so airy! This high-rise cake is delicately delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Oreos®

22
Craving that carnival food? With just 3 ingredients and an air fryer, you can make fried Oreos® at home!
By Yoly
Inspiration and Ideas

Fruit Cocktail Cake
2
"I needed a quick dessert for dinner, came across this and I loved it!!" - Laura Steele
Peppermint Meringues
693
"Wonderful!!! Crunchy, sweet, low calorie, and no fat!" – ABBA21
Angel Food Cake I
369
Strawberry Lime Smoothie Pops
19
Cherry Angel Food Cake
29

The traditional angel food cake with a new twist - cherries!

