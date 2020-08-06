Low-Cholesterol Side Dish Recipes

Baked potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, rice, beans, and more, are among the low-cholesterol side dishes in this collection of 1,020+ trusted low-cholesterol side dish recipes, rated & reviewed by home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Beetroot Relish

11
This beetroot relish is delicious, especially when served with lamb. The texture can be adjusted to your own liking, and I suggest it be somewhat chunky to give a contrast to the smoothness of the lamb. This recipe was in a book of notes from my grandmother, and tastes amazing.
By AUSSIE GIRL

Best Potatoes Ever!

26
These Indian potatoes taste awesome for lunch or dinner with chipatis, rotis, or wheat tortillas. The spices can be found at any Indian grocery store.
By RUCHI

Calico Beans

224
A medley of beans cooked with browned ground beef and bacon in tangy sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Rice

27
Great, simple recipe. We usually serve it with potato curry.
By Jen Schaffer

Polenta

91
Simple directions on how to cook plain polenta. There are many options for polenta once it is cooked: you can mix in fresh herbs and cheeses, bake it, or fry it! Experiment and choose your favorite technique!
By IDAJ

Roasted Vegetable Medley

308
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

425
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By ASG

Mango-Pineapple Chutney

44
The sweetness of mango, pineapple and red pepper is given a zing from fresh ginger and a kick from hot chile pepper. Serve this chutney with grilled chicken or seafood for an exciting burst of flavor!
By MATHTUTORRITA

Spanish Rice II

1858
Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.
By JOHN MAC

Quinoa with Chickpeas and Tomatoes

380
This delicious recipe was presented to me by a vegan friend. The lime juice gives the quinoa a fresh flavor that can't be beat!
By sarahhouston

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

476
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Slow Cooker Green Beans and Potatoes

15
This easy dish is one of our favorite summertime meals, fresh green beans and potatoes thrown in a slow cooker!
By Jesi A
