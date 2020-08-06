Low-Cholesterol Side Dish Recipes

Beetroot Relish
This beetroot relish is delicious, especially when served with lamb. The texture can be adjusted to your own liking, and I suggest it be somewhat chunky to give a contrast to the smoothness of the lamb. This recipe was in a book of notes from my grandmother, and tastes amazing.
Best Potatoes Ever!
These Indian potatoes taste awesome for lunch or dinner with chipatis, rotis, or wheat tortillas. The spices can be found at any Indian grocery store.
Polenta
Simple directions on how to cook plain polenta. There are many options for polenta once it is cooked: you can mix in fresh herbs and cheeses, bake it, or fry it! Experiment and choose your favorite technique!
Roasted Vegetable Medley
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
Mango-Pineapple Chutney
The sweetness of mango, pineapple and red pepper is given a zing from fresh ginger and a kick from hot chile pepper. Serve this chutney with grilled chicken or seafood for an exciting burst of flavor!
Spanish Rice II
Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.
Quinoa with Chickpeas and Tomatoes
This delicious recipe was presented to me by a vegan friend. The lime juice gives the quinoa a fresh flavor that can't be beat!
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
Slow Cooker Green Beans and Potatoes
This easy dish is one of our favorite summertime meals, fresh green beans and potatoes thrown in a slow cooker!