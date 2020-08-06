Low-Cholesterol Main Dish Recipes

If you'd like to plan dinners with lower cholesterol, we have 1,000+ trusted low-cholesterol main dish recipes, rated & reviewed, to get you started.

Staff Picks

Easy Pasta Fagioli

209
Typical Italian hearty winter fare done easy! Serve in bowls with a grating of Romano or Parmesan cheese, crusty bread and salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Fabulous Fajitas

295
My kids hate onions and peppers, but they LOVE these fajitas. Pita breads, where available, can be substituted for tortillas.
By APIED

Grilled Cilantro Salmon

240
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
By C.BURKS

Porcini Mushroom Pasta

13
Tagliatelle pasta topped with a fragrant, colorful porcini mushroom sauce which includes carrot, red bell pepper, red wine and herbs. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Yakisoba Chicken

532
Japanese buckwheat flour noodles with chicken at their best! Noodles can be found in an Asian foods market.
By emmaxwell

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5071
Using root beer to season slow-cooked pork tenderloin makes a tasty meal.
By Livie's Mommy

Gumbo Style Chicken Creole

537
Delicious chicken gumbo consistency with tomato base. Makes plenty to last for several days. Serve over hot cooked rice and sprinkle with filé powder, if desired.
By SMFLRN

Delicious Chickpea Curry

78
This recipe is very tasty and healthy. It's even better the next day.
By Ratzilla

Butternut Squash Pizzas with Rosemary

281
Yum, yum, yum!
By dakota kelly

Grilled Chicken Burgers

245
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
By Allrecipes Member

Pesto Pasta

205
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Allrecipes Member

Black Beans and Rice

1280
Quick stovetop black beans and rice with canned beans, onions, and cumin.
By Allrecipes Member
