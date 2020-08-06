Low-Cholesterol Main Dish Recipes

Easy Pasta Fagioli
Typical Italian hearty winter fare done easy! Serve in bowls with a grating of Romano or Parmesan cheese, crusty bread and salad.
Fabulous Fajitas
My kids hate onions and peppers, but they LOVE these fajitas. Pita breads, where available, can be substituted for tortillas.
Grilled Cilantro Salmon
Summer is for salmon on the grill! This sensational salmon marinade combines honey, lime, garlic, and cilantro.
Porcini Mushroom Pasta
Tagliatelle pasta topped with a fragrant, colorful porcini mushroom sauce which includes carrot, red bell pepper, red wine and herbs. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
Yakisoba Chicken
Japanese buckwheat flour noodles with chicken at their best! Noodles can be found in an Asian foods market.
Gumbo Style Chicken Creole
Delicious chicken gumbo consistency with tomato base. Makes plenty to last for several days. Serve over hot cooked rice and sprinkle with filé powder, if desired.
Grilled Chicken Burgers
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
Pesto Pasta
For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!