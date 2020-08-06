Low-Cholesterol Appetizer Recipes

Bruschetta with Roasted Sweet Red Peppers
This is a fast and easy appetizer or side dish which is colorful and delicious. You'll get compliments. My sons devour this in minutes!
Raw Hummus
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
Apple Chutney
This easy chutney is a great companion for so many dishes from turkey sandwiches to pork chops.
Grilled Oyster Shooters
A cooked, nonalcoholic version of a well-known favorite, great as an appetizer.
Crab Ceviche
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
D's Famous Salsa
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
Burgundy Mushrooms
Mushrooms simmered with Burgundy wine, onions, and beef broth make for a tasty side dish with almost no preparation at all.
Easy Hummus
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips
The fun of this recipe is that it can be tailored to your tastes. I'm a 'throw it in and see how it turns out' kind of cook, so please adjust the recipe to fit your own tastes. This recipe is best used immediately, as fresh fruit doesn't keep well in the refrigerator. If you prefer baked cinnamon chips, arrange the tortilla triangles in a single layer on a lightly greased baking sheet. Spray with cooking spray, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon, and bake 5 to 10 minutes in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Watch them closely so they don't burn!
Mawmaw's Simple Fried Green Tomatoes
My grandmother's fried green tomatoes were famous in our community. The recipe is so simple, but the results are delicious!
Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa
A summer salad of corn, black beans, tomato, onion, pepper, and avocado.