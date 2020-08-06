Low-Cholesterol Appetizer Recipes

Many of your favorite appetizers are naturally low in cholesterol. Choose from 480+ trusted low-cholesterol recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Bruschetta with Roasted Sweet Red Peppers

39
This is a fast and easy appetizer or side dish which is colorful and delicious. You'll get compliments. My sons devour this in minutes!
By NDATZ

Raw Hummus

75
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
By EMILKALIL

Apple Chutney

50
This easy chutney is a great companion for so many dishes from turkey sandwiches to pork chops.
By CATSEO

Grilled Oyster Shooters

12
A cooked, nonalcoholic version of a well-known favorite, great as an appetizer.
By N1COLE

Crab Ceviche

235
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
By LOUISGUCCI

Bread and Butter Pickles

410
Homemade bread and butter pickles are a great way to end the summer!
By Allrecipes Member

D's Famous Salsa

1168
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Allrecipes Member

Burgundy Mushrooms

55
Mushrooms simmered with Burgundy wine, onions, and beef broth make for a tasty side dish with almost no preparation at all.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Hummus

329
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
By ELOVINGS

Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

195
The fun of this recipe is that it can be tailored to your tastes. I'm a 'throw it in and see how it turns out' kind of cook, so please adjust the recipe to fit your own tastes. This recipe is best used immediately, as fresh fruit doesn't keep well in the refrigerator. If you prefer baked cinnamon chips, arrange the tortilla triangles in a single layer on a lightly greased baking sheet. Spray with cooking spray, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon, and bake 5 to 10 minutes in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Watch them closely so they don't burn!
By CRISSYF

Mawmaw's Simple Fried Green Tomatoes

16
My grandmother's fried green tomatoes were famous in our community. The recipe is so simple, but the results are delicious!
By HeyGoodLookin

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

473
A summer salad of corn, black beans, tomato, onion, pepper, and avocado.
By hvoeltner
