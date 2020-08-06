Healthy Side Dish Recipes

Tasty vegetable side dishes, plus healthy sides for holidays and weeknight meals. Find the best green bean, broccoli, and zucchini recipes to round out any dinner.

Staff Picks

Roasted Vegetable Medley

Rating: 4.61 stars
306
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Zesty Zucchini and Squash

Rating: 4.31 stars
135
This is an extremely easy and fast side dish. It is even good served over pasta.
By LORACUS

Quinoa Side Dish

Rating: 4.32 stars
714
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By sal

Garlic Vegetable Saute

Rating: 4.74 stars
61
This is a delicious mix of fresh vegetables and spices lightly pan-fried with butter and olive oil.
By anna32182

Easy Oven Brown Rice

Rating: 4.75 stars
159
I am a terrible rice cook, but once I tried this method I can be confident that it will turn out every time!
By mom2threelittleones

Lime Cilantro Cauliflower "Rice"

Rating: 4.23 stars
176
Grated cauliflower stands in for rice in this flavorful, grain-free side dish.
By abussone
Sponsored By MyPlate

Mediterranean Kale

Rating: 4.51 stars
424
Delicious.
By Julia Phillips
Sponsored By MyPlate

Orzo with Mushrooms and Walnuts

Rating: 4.3 stars
143
This recipe makes quite a bit. Everyone I've prepared it for loves it. You can easily cut the recipe in half.
By Amanda Dattilio

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Rating: 4.84 stars
89
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Pinto Beans Muy Facil

Rating: 4.08 stars
12
Pinto beans muy facil (very easy). Put them in a slow cooker before you go to work and they should be ready that evening.
By Riley

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

Rating: 4.6 stars
424
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By A.S.G.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Heart-Healthy Side Dishes
Explore two weeks of easy, heart-healthy sides to pair with main dishes like roasted salmon and grilled chicken breasts.
How to Eat Healthier
Common-sense tips combined with our favorite healthy recipes.
Greens with Cannellini Beans
Rating: Unrated
94
Best Healthy Broccoli Side Dishes
How to Cook Quinoa
Quick, Healthy Sides for Picnics & BBQs

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354

Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.

More Healthy Side Dish Recipes

Potato Pancakes I

Rating: 4.59 stars
273
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.63 stars
2576
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

Rating: 4.5 stars
329
When you don't have all day to make refried beans and you can't stand the canned ones, these are easy and delicious.
By MarasFlourpower

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
52
My husband begs me for this. I got the recipe from his mother. It's simple and yummy.
By SWINDHAM

Roasted New Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
1396
These are roasted potatoes at their best - plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
726
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

German Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.6 stars
875
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Best Black Beans

Rating: 4.43 stars
833
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.76 stars
482
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.13 stars
88
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes

Rating: 4.54 stars
266
A super easy way to bake potatoes without heating up the kitchen.
By Nurse Ellen so not a

Slow Cooker Spicy Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.66 stars
807
Enjoy this easy crock pot recipe that's perfect for pot luck dinners and barbecues.
By MJ46NY
Sponsored By MyPlate

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
391
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
By roweena

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

Rating: 4.44 stars
1517
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Microwave Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.62 stars
541
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

Rating: 4.65 stars
74
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101

Easy Garlic Kale

Rating: 4.44 stars
98
Kale is supposed to have cancer-fighting properties. I love it, but my husband hates it. Cooking it this way is the only way he'll eat it.
By WHIRLEDPEAS

Superfast Asparagus

Rating: 4.65 stars
393
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Rating: 4.58 stars
129
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

Fideo

Rating: 4.28 stars
89
This fideo recipe was given to me by my mother in-law. It goes great with any meat dish including carne asada. I use this recipe in place of rice as my side dish.
By TINYANT1

Christmas Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
An exquisite dish of roasted winter vegetables, flavored with seasonings. It's a great side dish for beef, as well as pork and poultry.
By Snowbunny

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Rating: 4.84 stars
89
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com