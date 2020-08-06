Healthy Side Dish Recipes

This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.