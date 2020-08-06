Healthy Main Dish Recipes

Chicken, vegetarian, and more ideas for healthy dinners. Choose from more than 980 healthy main dishes, tested and rated by home cooks like you.

Easy Baked Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
1240
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

Carrot, Tomato, and Spinach Quinoa Pilaf with Ground Turkey

Rating: 4.43 stars
61
I took some leftover quinoa pilaf and added black beans and ground turkey. It made an excellent one-dish meal that hits the table in a hurry. I found it was a good way to use up the leftovers from another dinner. We have the pilaf as a side dish for the two of us, and it is always too much. Adding ground turkey and black beans makes another unique meal that is quick to prepare. Enjoy!
By steveweis

Caribbean-Inspired Grilled Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.36 stars
39
Caribbean-inspired chicken kabobs. You can substitute green pepper for the red pepper, if desired.
By AHinojosa

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Rating: 4.34 stars
217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Spaghetti Diablo with Shrimp

Rating: 4.63 stars
35
The sauce was tangy and sharp, mellow by my standards for spice, but just right for Nancy and Quinn. Topped with the shrimp, Pecorino cheese and some parsley, it was very satisfying.
By Scott Koeneman

Parchment Baked Salmon

Rating: 4.52 stars
86
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Red Split Lentils (Masoor Dal)

Rating: 3.87 stars
15
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
By katie

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Angel Hair

Rating: 4.63 stars
256
This is something I threw together one day when I was faced with an abundance of fresh cherry tomatoes and basil from my garden. Delish!
By It's A New Day

Lemon Asparagus Risotto

Rating: 4.73 stars
167
Lower in fat than most risotto recipes but no one will know! I like to serve this as a main dish under some steamed halibut or other white fish.
By stefychefy

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

Rating: 4.27 stars
952
A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.
By STACEYO

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

Rating: 4.08 stars
971
A simple red wine sauce with brown sugar, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper makes this dish simply yummy! Braised chicken breasts, brazenly good taste.
By Robin

Healthier Homemade Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.19 stars
31
To make this rich mac and cheese recipe healthier we use whole wheat bread crumbs, low-fat milk and cheese, whole wheat noodles, and reduced the amount of butter. Serve with a salad for a healthy meatless dinner.
By MakeItHealthy
Unbelievable Chicken
Rating: Unrated
2411
"My kids couldn't get enough of this! It was awesome!" – kirshenmom
Simple Tips for Eating Healthy
Learn how to stock your kitchen for healthy eating.
Chinese Pork Tenderloin
Rating: Unrated
98
Maple Salmon
Rating: Unrated
5712
Eggplant Pasta
Rating: Unrated
28
17 Ways to Turn Cabbage into Quick, Healthy Main Dishes

Gnocchi I

Rating: 4.29 stars
630

This simple potato, flour, and egg recipe is one my family has used for generations.

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

Rating: 4.47 stars
1068
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
By Kristin

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.38 stars
3738
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
3050
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Slow Cooker Oats

Rating: 3.99 stars
422
I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
By brandysue

Fish Tacos

Rating: 4.71 stars
2855
I'm from San Diego and these taste just like home! We live in the south now, and nobody has heard of these! Serve with homemade pico de gallo, and lime wedges to squeeze on top!
By BREESE823

Linguine with White Clam Sauce II

Rating: 4.54 stars
157
A light clam sauce served over linguini noodles. Healthy, too!
By Karena

Marinated Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.55 stars
283
This recipe came from my mother. These always turn out juicy and tender no matter how long my husband leaves them on the grill! Easy to prepare, but it's always best when marinated for at least 4 hours.
By Danielle

Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
410
A simple, light 'Chinese dumpling' classic ...whether in soup or fried, wontons will always bring you that mysteriously delicious taste of the Far East ...! Garnish with fresh scallions.
By MARBALET

Slow Cooker Ham and Beans

Rating: 4.2 stars
146
This recipe is perfect for those blustery days when you don't really have time to cook, but want a hearty meal for the family. It's a very basic, nutrient-packed meal for all to enjoy!
By Jessica Kimble

Bourbon Chicken

Rating: 3.92 stars
646
A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
By Lucy Loo

Aunt Jewel's Chicken Dressing Casserole

Rating: 4.14 stars
333
True Southern chicken and dressing recipe. Handed down from my great-great-aunt. Easy and delicious.
By CRETER

Spicy Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.31 stars
696
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Tomato and Garlic Pasta

Rating: 4.46 stars
256
There is nothing nicer than the flavor of fresh tomatoes. You can use canned, but the trouble you take to prepare this dish is worth it. You prepare the sauce while the pasta is cooking, no long hours of waiting. Great if you want meatless pasta.
By ALMA-LOU

Healthier Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 4.52 stars
42
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker, made healthier with a little less meat and LOTS of fresh vegetables and seasonings.
By MakeItHealthy

Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi

Rating: 4.56 stars
2824
This Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi is bursting with flavor and combines both sweet and sour taste sensations. The 30 minute prep time includes 20 minutes to marinate. This recipe is a snap and so delicious. You'll love it!
By DECODIANA

Muesli

Rating: 4.81 stars
189
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
By Anonymous
Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony

12 of Our Most Popular Recipes Get a Healthy Makeover

Choose between enchiladas, chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, and much more.
By Carl Hanson

Marinated Pork Roast

Rating: 4.28 stars
78
This is a great marinade for any meat. I especially like it on pork roasts, but it can easily be used on chicken or ribs.
By Denise Hummel

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

Rating: 4.25 stars
20
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Eggless Pasta

Rating: 4.58 stars
59
Anyone on an eggless or low-cholesterol diet will appreciate this recipe.
By Webby

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.39 stars
676
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN
