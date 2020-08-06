Cider Recipes

Old Virginia Wassail Cider
A quick and delicious hot cider drink that's great for cold-weather entertaining. This old-fashioned wassail recipe is always a big hit with young and old! Cloves can be placed into cheesecloth or a teabag infuser for easy removal if desired. A cinnamon stick in each cup makes a nice garnish.
Hot Spiked Cider
A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
Easy Apple Cider
Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
Cranberry Wassail
This is a traditional spiced holiday drink with an added twist. Enjoy this wonderful wassail for a cold winter day or to serve at Christmas parties.
Hot Spiced Cranberry Cider
Make some memories with the aromas of cinnamon, clove and lemon, mingled with hot apple cranberry cider. If desired, float a fresh lemon slice in each cup.
Grandma's Wassail
An easy recipe for the traditional holiday drink. If you don't have a tea ball, place spice mixture on a small piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string, forming a small pouch.
Spiced Orange Cider Mix
Nothing is more soothing than a hot cup of spiced orange cider on a cold winter's night. I've enjoyed this recipe for years. Bring this mix to work, as it's a sure-fire drink your co-workers will L-O-V-E. It's also a cute, easy, inexpensive holiday gift that's fun for the kiddos (looks like sand art). Enjoy!
Pressure Cooker Apple Cider
Fill your Instant Pot® with apples, brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and other fall spices to make this crowd-pleasing homemade cider.