Cider Recipes

Old Virginia Wassail Cider

A quick and delicious hot cider drink that's great for cold-weather entertaining. This old-fashioned wassail recipe is always a big hit with young and old! Cloves can be placed into cheesecloth or a teabag infuser for easy removal if desired. A cinnamon stick in each cup makes a nice garnish.
By Charlene Luzum

Hot Spiked Cider

A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
By debmallonee

Easy Apple Cider

Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
By JANE MN

Hot Apple Cider

Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day sweetened with syrup.
By Jackie

Homemade Apple Cider

Made homemade cider by slow-cooking apples, sugar, cinnamon, and allspice.
By scollins

Apple Pie in a Jar Drink

Serve this adult drink in canning jars for that down-home country appeal!
By Cathy Nelson Reinert

Hot Spiced Cider

Use an automatic coffee maker to brew hot apple cider with warm spices.
By sara

Cranberry Wassail

This is a traditional spiced holiday drink with an added twist. Enjoy this wonderful wassail for a cold winter day or to serve at Christmas parties.
By Miss Blurton

Hot Spiced Cranberry Cider

Make some memories with the aromas of cinnamon, clove and lemon, mingled with hot apple cranberry cider. If desired, float a fresh lemon slice in each cup.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Grandma's Wassail

An easy recipe for the traditional holiday drink. If you don't have a tea ball, place spice mixture on a small piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string, forming a small pouch.
By Sara P

Spiced Orange Cider Mix

Nothing is more soothing than a hot cup of spiced orange cider on a cold winter's night. I've enjoyed this recipe for years. Bring this mix to work, as it's a sure-fire drink your co-workers will L-O-V-E. It's also a cute, easy, inexpensive holiday gift that's fun for the kiddos (looks like sand art). Enjoy!
By Annette Lawless

Pressure Cooker Apple Cider

Fill your Instant Pot® with apples, brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and other fall spices to make this crowd-pleasing homemade cider.
By Anna Nelson
Hot Cinnamon Apple Brandy Cider
This sweet, delightful hot apple cider is spiced with cloves, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and orange zest. Spike it with apple brandy, if desired.
Easy Apple Cider
"Very potluck-friendly. This recipe is easy, travels well, and is scrumptious." – Coug Cook
Hot Apple Cider
Texas Hot Apple Cider
Danny's Warm and Fuzzy Apple Cider
Hot Cider Punch
A spicy blend of apple, pineapple, and cranberry juices, this hot punch seasoned with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice makes a perfect holiday beverage.

Spiced Orange-Cinnamon Cider

This is the perfect drink for holiday entertaining or family get-togethers. It's sweet and spicy, and can be spiked with a healthy shot of your favorite whiskey.
By lutzflcat

Christmas Wassail

This hot cup of joy is sweet and warms you from head to toe.
By JP

Hot Mulled Cider

Simmered with fragrant cloves, allspice, and cinnamon, this non-alcoholic hot mulled apple cider is the perfect beverage for guests of any age.
By chefcatie

Christmas Cheer

This spiced cider brings a wonderful internal glow to the holidays. It is not highly alcoholic, but enjoy responsibly nonetheless.
By Doc Simonson

Slow Cooker Cranberry-Pear Cider

Holiday spices, pears, and cranberries simmer away in your slow cooker, filling your whole house with festive fragrance as you prepare this homemade Christmas cider.
By chpmnk42
