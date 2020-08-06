Healthy Appetizer Recipes

Tasty and easy appetizers for kids' parties, holiday events, and watching football. Find more than 310 recipes and party the healthy way.

Staff Picks

Pomegranate Salsa

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Tart pomegranate seeds add a delicious crunch to this salsa that also features sweet mandarin oranges, red onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Great served with tortilla chips.
By Average Jane

Healthier Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
79
Lighter dairy ingredients are the key to this recipe's healthier makeover. Serve it up hot with multi-grain crackers and crisp celery sticks.
By MakeItHealthy

Mini Scotch Eggs in the Air Fryer

This recipe uses quail eggs, hence 'mini' eggs, and are the perfect finger food for a party. Crispy on the outside... tender on the inside. Scotch eggs made healthier in an air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Vegan Edamame

Rating: 3.29 stars
7
This easy edamame (soybean) recipe served with a dip is a great quick appetizer that can be whipped up in a few minutes. Edamame also make a healthy vegan snack.
By ChefJackie

30 Daniel Fast Snacks

Snack time doesn't have to be boring on the Daniel Fast.
By Melanie Fincher

Shrimp Salsa

Rating: 4.74 stars
136
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman

Balsamic Bruschetta

Rating: 4.75 stars
1159
Simple appetizer - the balsamic vinegar gives it a little kick. Best if the mixture has 1 or 2 hours to blend flavors before serving.
By Kathy Bias

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Sponsored By MyPlate

Baked Tortilla Chips

Rating: 4.34 stars
539
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Microwave Popcorn

Rating: 4.55 stars
471
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
347
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Cranberry Salsa

Rating: 4.7 stars
246
Tangy and sweet with a bit of a bite. Quick and easy, and always requested at gatherings.
By Shan559
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Healthy Make-Ahead Appetizers to Always Keep on Hand
We rounded up our very best healthy appetizers you can prep ahead of time.
20 Healthy Holiday Appetizers Your Guests Will Love
These 20 appetizer recipes offer both holiday-perfect flavors and plenty of nutritional value.
21 Healthy Holiday Snacks Everyone Will Enjoy 
The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa
Rating: Unrated
628
Smoked Fish Dip
Rating: Unrated
102
Pico De Gallo
Rating: Unrated
532

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

Rating: 4.78 stars
4529

Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!

More Healthy Appetizer Recipes

Jezebel Sauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
69
This sauce is a sweet surprise to the palate. It is an unusual combination, but my guests have raved about it. Served over crackers with cream cheese, it makes a wonderful appetizer.
By LORIELEECOOPER

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Baked Banana Chips

Rating: 2.78 stars
9
Banana chips.
By moonwitchkitty

Honey Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.56 stars
524
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
By Kathy Nowell

Ezekiel Bread I

Rating: 3.88 stars
56
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
By Karin Christian

D's Famous Salsa

Rating: 4.66 stars
1172
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Salsa

Rating: 4.32 stars
254
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Manhattan Meatballs

Rating: 4.5 stars
86
Sweet and sour meatballs that will be a hit at any party.
By Lois Nimal

Guilt-Free Snack Mix

Rating: 3.77 stars
13
Here's a simple party or trail mixture that doesn't contain chocolate or salty snacks! It's great to munch on under any circumstances. Play with the ingredients until you get the combination you like best.
By sal

Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Make breakfast or a snack just a little special by serving this healthy yogurt dipping sauce with fresh fruit skewers. Use any fruit for the fruit skewers.
By lutzflcat

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
727
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET
Sponsored By MyPlate

Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

Rating: 4.01 stars
157
These sweet and spicy baked sweet potato fries go great with burgers. Use this as a substitute for French fries.
By JENNYWRITES
Sponsored By MyPlate

Honey Wheat Bread II

Rating: 4.49 stars
377
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
By Meghan Monahan

Tomato Concasse

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
The technique is relatively quick and easy; it will allow you enjoy those gorgeous summer tomatoes sans skin and seeds.
By Chef John

Granola Bars

Rating: 4.34 stars
110
Quick, easy granola bars.
By Naomi Ansano

Dark Rye Bread

Rating: 4.49 stars
160
Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.
By knowell

Healthier Best Spinach Dip Ever

Rating: 4 stars
11
It's amazing what a healthy spin we were able to put on this great spinach dip by using fresh leek, more spinach, whole wheat bread, and lower fat cheese and mayo. No need to feel guilty as you reach for a second helping!
By MakeItHealthy

Playgroup Granola Bars

Rating: 4.54 stars
1964
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
By Adrienne Belaire

Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Rating: 4.33 stars
15
A fresh alternative to store-bought cranberry sauce. Quick and easy!
By Peach822

Potato Logs

Rating: 3.57 stars
7
Deep fried seasoned mashed potatoes make tasty little appetizers. Dip them in butter or gravy for a real flavor sensation!
By Mary

Roti Bread from India

Rating: 4.23 stars
66
A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'
By MARBALET

Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa

Rating: 4.5 stars
232
This recipe is bursting with flavor! It is fresh and spicy, and did I mention easy? This is the closest thing to restaurant style salsa you will find. The jalapenos and hot pepper sauce (e.g., Tabasco) add spice to the mix and the cilantro, lime juice, and green onions create freshness.
By JennyJenn

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Rating: 4.12 stars
112
Beer battered onion rings - my mother-in-law taught me this. You can actually use this batter for a lot of things, like zucchini, eggplant, jalapenos, etc.
By kim

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com