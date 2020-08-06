Healthy Appetizer Recipes

Staff Picks Pomegranate Salsa
Tart pomegranate seeds add a delicious crunch to this salsa that also features sweet mandarin oranges, red onions, jalapenos and cilantro. Great served with tortilla chips.
Healthier Buffalo Chicken Dip
Lighter dairy ingredients are the key to this recipe's healthier makeover. Serve it up hot with multi-grain crackers and crisp celery sticks.
Mini Scotch Eggs in the Air Fryer
This recipe uses quail eggs, hence 'mini' eggs, and are the perfect finger food for a party. Crispy on the outside... tender on the inside. Scotch eggs made healthier in an air fryer.
Vegan Edamame
This easy edamame (soybean) recipe served with a dip is a great quick appetizer that can be whipped up in a few minutes. Edamame also make a healthy vegan snack.
Shrimp Salsa
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
Balsamic Bruschetta
Simple appetizer - the balsamic vinegar gives it a little kick. Best if the mixture has 1 or 2 hours to blend flavors before serving.
Baked Kale Chips
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
Baked Tortilla Chips
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
Microwave Popcorn
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
Texas Caviar I
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
Cranberry Salsa
Tangy and sweet with a bit of a bite. Quick and easy, and always requested at gatherings.
Inspiration and Ideas 12 Healthy Make-Ahead Appetizers to Always Keep on Hand
We rounded up our very best healthy appetizers you can prep ahead of time.
Read More
20 Healthy Holiday Appetizers Your Guests Will Love
These 20 appetizer recipes offer both holiday-perfect flavors and plenty of nutritional value.
Read More
Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
More Healthy Appetizer Recipes Jezebel Sauce
This sauce is a sweet surprise to the palate. It is an unusual combination, but my guests have raved about it. Served over crackers with cream cheese, it makes a wonderful appetizer.
Applesauce
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
Ezekiel Bread I
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
D's Famous Salsa
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
Salsa
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
Guilt-Free Snack Mix
Here's a simple party or trail mixture that doesn't contain chocolate or salty snacks! It's great to munch on under any circumstances. Play with the ingredients until you get the combination you like best.
Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
Spicy Sweet Potato Chips
These sweet and spicy baked sweet potato fries go great with burgers. Use this as a substitute for French fries.
Tomato Concasse
The technique is relatively quick and easy; it will allow you enjoy those gorgeous summer tomatoes sans skin and seeds.
Healthier Best Spinach Dip Ever
It's amazing what a healthy spin we were able to put on this great spinach dip by using fresh leek, more spinach, whole wheat bread, and lower fat cheese and mayo. No need to feel guilty as you reach for a second helping!
Playgroup Granola Bars
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
Potato Logs
Deep fried seasoned mashed potatoes make tasty little appetizers. Dip them in butter or gravy for a real flavor sensation!
Roti Bread from India
A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'
Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa
This recipe is bursting with flavor! It is fresh and spicy, and did I mention easy? This is the closest thing to restaurant style salsa you will find. The jalapenos and hot pepper sauce (e.g., Tabasco) add spice to the mix and the cilantro, lime juice, and green onions create freshness.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings - my mother-in-law taught me this. You can actually use this batter for a lot of things, like zucchini, eggplant, jalapenos, etc.
Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.