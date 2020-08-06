Waffle Recipes

Breakfast becomes an occasion when you make waffles. Check out these top waffle recipes—then add fruit, syrup, or powdered sugar.

Waffles I

You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Classic Waffles

3638
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
By Love

Whole Grain Waffles

I love experimenting with recipes, and I came up with this one after a lot of experimenting with my favorite waffle recipe. These are more filling than your average waffles. I use aluminum-free baking powder. These are wonderful with homemade blueberry syrup.
By WhatADish

Tender and Easy Buttermilk Waffles

413
These easy buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside, tender in the middle, and are a crowd-pleasing weekend breakfast.
By Diana Perry

Mom's Best Waffles

My mom makes the best waffles and I thought I'd share the recipe with the world!
By Love

Whole Wheat Oat Waffles

42
Healthy whole wheat pastry flour is combined with wonderful oat flour for a very yummy waffle.
By Antipex

Emma's Belgian Waffles

These waffles taste wonderful, but are simple to make and include self-rising flour instead of yeast.
By Chef Emma

Buttermilk Prairie Waffles

92
This recipe has been in the family for generations. Now I want to share what is the best memory of my childhood, when I visited my grandparents in Kelvington, Saskatchewan: waking up to freshly made waffles with Canadian maple syrup and crisp bacon.
By KiSom

Lemon-Ricotta Cornmeal Waffles

4
Slightly dense waffles with a hint of lemon flavor and ricotta cheese for richness. If you like corn muffins, I think you will like these. Pairs well with fresh berries.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Chaffles with Almond Flour

Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
By lutzflcat

Liege Belgian Waffles with Pearl Sugar

These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
By BRSMITH63

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

A waffle that taste like a cinnamon roll. Serve with bacon along side to help contrast the sweetness.
By Rick Ogg
Bananas Foster Belgian Waffles

87
As a special treat for my mother, I created this recipe, which includes one of her favorite desserts and one of her favorite breakfast items. This creation also goes great with French toast, so make this as a special treat to your mom or any mom. Also a nice way to impress anyone with a special breakfast. I hope you enjoy as much as my mom did.
By prell2k4

Easy French Toast Waffles

92
Making French toast in your waffle iron combines the best of both worlds. You get all the custardy richness of French toast plus waffle's signature crispy ridges. All the better to hold more maple syrup.
By foodelicious

Potato Waffles

112
Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.
By SuperWifey

Chocolate Waffles I

206
I use to beg my mom to make these for me when I was growing up. Now I make them for my 2 daughters and they absolutely love them!
By JENNY69

Sam's Sourdough Waffles

127
A crispy outside with thick softness within - my family won't stop enjoying them every week! The fact that this recipe is simple to remember and asks for minimal amounts of perishables makes it great for camp-outs or fund-raising breakfasts. This recipe is from a friend who used it to make fantastic pancakes: Thanks Mr. Hannula!
By Sam Nemati

Almond Flour Waffles

113
Quick and easy! And so yummmy! I always put yogurt and fruit on mine!
By nmyers11

Banana Waffles

191
The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
By Jennifer Park

Chaffles

3
Chaffles are low-carb waffles, but they can be used in so many ways. You can change the texture by adding some almond or coconut flour, turn them into sandwiches, modify them into a dessert, change the flavor by using different cheese, etc. This is a basic chaffle, and it's delicious for breakfast with a pat of butter and drizzle of sugar-free syrup.
By lutzflcat

Homemade Waffles

1
Perfect fluffy homemade waffles with a great taste!
By Julia Severance

Protein Waffles

51
These healthy, protein-packed waffles are fluffy and delicious! No waffle iron? No problem! Make them into pancakes instead. Top with berries, bananas, dark chocolate chips, or anything else you like!
By JAIM71

Waffles II

491
Very easy! You will never use a mix for waffles again!
By RAZZ_BRRY_JAM

Carol's Cinnamon Waffles

121
If you like those cinnamon waffles from the frozen food department of the grocery store, you'll love these! I developed this recipe because I don't care for syrup. Most waffles need the sweetness of syrup to make them special. These waffles are yummy just as they are; no syrup necessary! Whipped cream and fruit are a great addition if you want to go all out or just add butter and powder sugar to the top. These may brown quicker than standard waffles because of the sugar in them, so test the first one and adjust the time. I have also added 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed; you can't taste a difference. Enjoy!
By Carol Castellucci Miller

Zucchini Waffles (Green Waffles)

8
A gluten-free waffle using zucchini and dry potato flakes--think green eggs and ham. Serve with sour cream, tart jam, onion chip dip, or applesauce. They can be breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a side dish. Easier than standing at the stove and frying zucchini pancakes. I like them with my homemade rhubarb jam.
By Lillian

Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup

354
A fall, winter and special occasion family favorite, these are fairly easy to make and delicious! They're sure to please even picky eaters.
By JEANETTE B

Easy Malted Waffles

19
A lot easier than most malted waffle recipes, but still delicious!
By Grace Chalk
