Waffle Recipes

I love experimenting with recipes, and I came up with this one after a lot of experimenting with my favorite waffle recipe. These are more filling than your average waffles. I use aluminum-free baking powder. These are wonderful with homemade blueberry syrup.
This recipe has been in the family for generations. Now I want to share what is the best memory of my childhood, when I visited my grandparents in Kelvington, Saskatchewan: waking up to freshly made waffles with Canadian maple syrup and crisp bacon.
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
As a special treat for my mother, I created this recipe, which includes one of her favorite desserts and one of her favorite breakfast items. This creation also goes great with French toast, so make this as a special treat to your mom or any mom. Also a nice way to impress anyone with a special breakfast. I hope you enjoy as much as my mom did.
Making French toast in your waffle iron combines the best of both worlds. You get all the custardy richness of French toast plus waffle's signature crispy ridges. All the better to hold more maple syrup.
Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
A crispy outside with thick softness within - my family won't stop enjoying them every week! The fact that this recipe is simple to remember and asks for minimal amounts of perishables makes it great for camp-outs or fund-raising breakfasts. This recipe is from a friend who used it to make fantastic pancakes: Thanks Mr. Hannula!
These are sweeter than traditional Brussels Belgian waffles - a sweeter waffle that can be served for breakfast or dessert. Serve waffles warm or cooled with whipped cream and berries or drizzled with warm, melted chocolate.
The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
Chaffles are low-carb waffles, but they can be used in so many ways. You can change the texture by adding some almond or coconut flour, turn them into sandwiches, modify them into a dessert, change the flavor by using different cheese, etc. This is a basic chaffle, and it's delicious for breakfast with a pat of butter and drizzle of sugar-free syrup.
If you like those cinnamon waffles from the frozen food department of the grocery store, you'll love these! I developed this recipe because I don't care for syrup. Most waffles need the sweetness of syrup to make them special. These waffles are yummy just as they are; no syrup necessary! Whipped cream and fruit are a great addition if you want to go all out or just add butter and powder sugar to the top. These may brown quicker than standard waffles because of the sugar in them, so test the first one and adjust the time. I have also added 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed; you can't taste a difference. Enjoy!
A gluten-free waffle using zucchini and dry potato flakes--think green eggs and ham. Serve with sour cream, tart jam, onion chip dip, or applesauce. They can be breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a side dish. Easier than standing at the stove and frying zucchini pancakes. I like them with my homemade rhubarb jam.
I love experimenting with recipes, and I came up with this one after a lot of experimenting with my favorite waffle recipe. These are more filling than your average waffles. I use aluminum-free baking powder. These are wonderful with homemade blueberry syrup.