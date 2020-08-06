Oatmeal Recipes

Start your day with steel-cut oats, overnight oats, muesli, an oatmeal smoothie bowl--we have all the simple and creative recipes that use oats to fortify your mornings.

Community Picks

Swiss Oatmeal (Bircher Muesli)

45
This is a great breakfast that you can grab fast in the morning. It goes great with a hot cup of coffee. It also keeps very well so you can make some on Sunday night and enjoy it all week!
By Palpatine66

Instant Pot® Steel-Cut Oats

16
Steel-cut oats and the Instant Pot®: Two of my favorite 'discoveries' from the last 10 years. Top with ground flax seed, hemp seed, cinnamon, fruit, honey, syrup, vanilla extract, nut butter, etc.
By MoMosGoGo

Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

21
I combined overnight oats with blueberries, banana, and almond vanilla milk and turned it into a yummy blueberry smoothie bowl! Top with whatever seeds, nuts or berries you enjoy!
By barbara

Baked Oatmeal

994
A warm, comforting dish of oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cranberries.
By BLANCHL

16 Oatmeal Breakfast Ideas to Mix Up Your Mornings

If you're looking to incorporate more oats into your diet, take your oatmeal up a notch with these creative ideas.
By Melanie Fincher

Steel-Cut Oats and Quinoa Breakfast

13
The best make-ahead breakfast! Full of fiber and protein will keep you full all morning. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.
By AnneP

Dominican Style Oatmeal

295
After living in the Dominican Republic for many years, I came to appreciate their tasty and easy way of making oatmeal. The texture is more creamy and liquidy, and the flavor is comforting in the morning.
By Pepita

Super Duper Oatmeal

42
This oatmeal is sooo yummy and hearty! Soy milk may be used in place of the milk.
By Cassandra

Healthy Coconut Oatmeal

106
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN

Greek Yogurt Oatmeal

7
Oatmeal is a great way to start a day! I have it almost every morning, so to not get bored I add different toppings and vary the ingredients I put in, always healthy and always delicious! Greek yogurt goes fantastically with hot oats and makes it creamier, adds protein, and most important of all makes a standard bowl of oatmeal phenomenal! Sprinkle with some more cinnamon, if you desire.
By TableTennis

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

152
Full of fiber and delicious flavor. A great way to start the day, or a hearty dessert!
By monsterclowngirl

Simple Savory Oatmeal

9
Want something savory in the morning, but needs to be quick and simple? This is it. I'd compare it most readily to a deluxe cheese grits recipe, but this has no cheese--and grits (unless instant) are typically a bunch more work. This was an alternative for my 10-year-old who always wanted eggs and sausage for breakfast. Fruits and brown sugar in the oatmeal wasn't cutting it.
By dorkbean
More Oatmeal Recipes

No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal

244
Overnight oats with yogurt make a delicious on-the-go breakfast option!
By sonjagroset

Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal

26
I was tired of buying the packages, so I decided to experiment. Please make suggestions, as I like to switch it up now and then.
By Brandy Despang

Porridge

26
Inspired by the British classic, this porridge features sultanas, bananas, and cinnamon.
By ANNEDUNCAN

Overnight Chia Oats

24
Nutritious and easy, these overnight chia oats can help jumpstart your day. Customize by adding your favorite toppings and almondmilk flavor.
By Almond Breeze
Berry Overnight Oats

28
Prep these fruity, creamy oats the night before and in the morning you've got a quick, fresh breakfast.
Overnight Refrigerator Oatmeal

31
This on-the-go cold breakfast is portable, quick to make, healthy, and great-tasting! You may also add honey to sweeten the oatmeal. Also good with diced apple or other seasonal fruits.
By MrsFisher0729

Josh's Baked Oatmeal

116
A baked oatmeal from heaven. The maple syrup and roasted cinnamon do wonders for an already great recipe! Enjoy.
By joshllorio

High-Protein Oatmeal for Athletes

This breakfast contains everything an athlete needs to start off their day. A good balance of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. Other topping options include: raw walnuts, banana, strawberries, or flax seeds.

Classic Overnight Oats

22
Almond Breeze almondmilk and oats make a great no-cook oatmeal. Change it up with different almondmilk flavors and toppings.
By Almond Breeze
Easy, Healthy No-Cook Overnight Oats

9
Rolled oats layered with banana, chia seeds, almond butter, and almond milk are soaked overnight for an easy, no-cook breakfast in a jar.
By HurdBird

Sweet Coconut Oatmeal

14
Oatmeal is only as exciting as the stuff you put into it, since it's boring on its own. This dish is sweet and creamy, a tad exotic, and the kids will love it. If you want, prepare it the day before, refrigerate, and reheat in the microwave. Enjoy!
By dalliance

Chocolate Coconut Overnight Oats

22
A yummy breakfast that is healthy but doesn't leave you feeling deprived, this no-cook oatmeal will be creamy by the morning time and makes breakfast prep time non-existent. Put all ingredients in a 12-ounce mason jar and vigorously shake to make preparation a breeze!
By Vanessa Fregoso

Slow Cooker Oatmeal

188
Use your slow cooker to make this oatmeal that's so creamy it's like tapioca!
By Karen Culp Wenzelmaier

Butterscotch Oatmeal

622
The best oatmeal I've ever had. No need to top this with sugar afterwards. Good with or without milk.
By KIANA5

Amish Baked Oatmeal

3
I got this recipe from a bed and breakfast in Amish country of Pennsylvania. My family is Pennsylvania Dutch, so we were out there almost every summer. It's a great, filling breakfast. Serve with fresh or canned peaches and a splash of milk or half-and-half.
By Kypria

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

182
This is a wonderful, simple recipe for an apple cinnamon oatmeal. Even the kids can make this one!
By DOUGSMAMI

Vegan Chocolate Blended Baked Oats

3
These oats are like eating a fudgy brownie for breakfast, but they are healthy for you! This vegan breakfast is made with rolled oats, banana and almond milk. They are mixed in a blender and baked in the oven. You can leave out the cocoa powder and add whatever nut butter or fruit you'd like for different flavors.
By Tammy Lynn

Rice Cooker Oats

35
It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.
By rachel gillespie

Bed and Breakfast Baked Oatmeal

28
I was served this item at a bed and breakfast. For a spectacular presentation, sprinkle the finished dish with brown sugar!
By Carol Lamoureux

Overnight Light PB&J Oats

22
This grab-and-go breakfast has it all: quick prep, easily customizable, great flavor with tons of health benefits. These oats are packed with whole grains, calcium, protein, and vitamins.
By BathtubNinja

Microwave Banana Baked Oats

Quick and easy baked oats you don't need an oven for!
By CookwithMe
