Oatmeal Recipes

After living in the Dominican Republic for many years, I came to appreciate their tasty and easy way of making oatmeal. The texture is more creamy and liquidy, and the flavor is comforting in the morning.
Oatmeal is a great way to start a day! I have it almost every morning, so to not get bored I add different toppings and vary the ingredients I put in, always healthy and always delicious! Greek yogurt goes fantastically with hot oats and makes it creamier, adds protein, and most important of all makes a standard bowl of oatmeal phenomenal! Sprinkle with some more cinnamon, if you desire.
Want something savory in the morning, but needs to be quick and simple? This is it. I'd compare it most readily to a deluxe cheese grits recipe, but this has no cheese--and grits (unless instant) are typically a bunch more work. This was an alternative for my 10-year-old who always wanted eggs and sausage for breakfast. Fruits and brown sugar in the oatmeal wasn't cutting it.
This breakfast contains everything an athlete needs to start off their day. A good balance of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. Other topping options include: raw walnuts, banana, strawberries, or flax seeds.
Oatmeal is only as exciting as the stuff you put into it, since it's boring on its own. This dish is sweet and creamy, a tad exotic, and the kids will love it. If you want, prepare it the day before, refrigerate, and reheat in the microwave. Enjoy!
A yummy breakfast that is healthy but doesn't leave you feeling deprived, this no-cook oatmeal will be creamy by the morning time and makes breakfast prep time non-existent. Put all ingredients in a 12-ounce mason jar and vigorously shake to make preparation a breeze!
I got this recipe from a bed and breakfast in Amish country of Pennsylvania. My family is Pennsylvania Dutch, so we were out there almost every summer. It's a great, filling breakfast. Serve with fresh or canned peaches and a splash of milk or half-and-half.
These oats are like eating a fudgy brownie for breakfast, but they are healthy for you! This vegan breakfast is made with rolled oats, banana and almond milk. They are mixed in a blender and baked in the oven. You can leave out the cocoa powder and add whatever nut butter or fruit you'd like for different flavors.