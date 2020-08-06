Syrup Recipes

Find the right syrup for your breakfast, beverage or dessert with these delicious and decadent syrups. From maple or pumpkin spice to berry and honey, we have just the syrup recipe you're looking for.

Staff Picks

Simple Syrup

259
Simple syrup is 1 part sugar to 1 part water. A staple in any beverage maker's repertoire.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Syrup

13
Refreshing and sweet like lemonade. Delicious on gingerbread with a little whipped cream.
By goodeats

Cinnamon Apple Syrup

107
Apples simmered with sugar and cinnamon.. makes a great sundae topping over vanilla ice cream, or as a pancake topping! Adjust cinnamon and sugar to taste.
By Lauren

Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

21
This syrup is great for flavoring iced tea, but can also be used in cocktails, soda, and other drinks.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Blueberry and Raspberry Pancake Topping

122
Blueberries and raspberries mingle in this thick, rich, delicious topping for pancakes or waffles.
By thr33things

Maple-Vanilla Syrup

43
This is a delicious blend of vanilla and maple to top your favorite pancakes, waffles or French toast!
By tlmcguire

Magic Syrup

14
I've never been a big fan of maple syrup, so I started making this for special pancake and waffle breakfasts. When they know I'm cooking, my nieces and nephews beg for 'breakfast for dinner' so they can have this syrup on top!
By charmingsgirl

Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup

54
This was my grandma's most coveted recipe and we had it every time we went there. This is always a special treat and French toast with this syrup is one of my favorite breakfasts!
By Katie Madrian

Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

230
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits.
By April Yeager

Lavender Simple Syrup

14
Fresh lavender blossoms are steeped in simple syrup to create a sweet and aromatic flavoring for cocktails, lemonade, cakes, and sorbets.
By foodelicious

Homemade Maple Syrup

211
My version of maple syrup - why buy from the store?
By LUCYNDA

Simple Strawberry Syrup

131
My nephew loves strawberry milk. This simple recipe came from an attempt to create a more natural substitute for the strawberry syrup sold in stores. I even use it in my own beverages!
By Daniel Maynard
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

25 Great Ways to Cook and Bake With Maple Syrup
Whether used sweet or savory, maple syrup is the perfect addition to these fall-flavored recipes.
Mint Simple Syrup
20
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Blueberry Simple Syrup
97
Rosemary Simple Syrup
7
Cornbread Pancakes with Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Light, fluffy cornbread pancakes are topped with a fresh strawberry syrup.

More Syrup Recipes

Simple Syrup

259
Simple syrup is 1 part sugar to 1 part water. A staple in any beverage maker's repertoire.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

230
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits.
By April Yeager

Lavender Simple Syrup

14
Fresh lavender blossoms are steeped in simple syrup to create a sweet and aromatic flavoring for cocktails, lemonade, cakes, and sorbets.
By foodelicious

Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup

54
This was my grandma's most coveted recipe and we had it every time we went there. This is always a special treat and French toast with this syrup is one of my favorite breakfasts!
By Katie Madrian

Homemade Maple Syrup

211
My version of maple syrup - why buy from the store?
By LUCYNDA

Simple Strawberry Syrup

131
My nephew loves strawberry milk. This simple recipe came from an attempt to create a more natural substitute for the strawberry syrup sold in stores. I even use it in my own beverages!
By Daniel Maynard

Mint Simple Syrup

20
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Blueberry Simple Syrup

97
This flavored simple syrup is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast, in pancake or waffle batter, and it's very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advanced and stored and refrigerated in a glass jar.
By Vanessa Fregoso

Rosemary Simple Syrup

7
Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Cornbread Pancakes with Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Light, fluffy cornbread pancakes are topped with a fresh strawberry syrup.
By Chef John

Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

21
This syrup is great for flavoring iced tea, but can also be used in cocktails, soda, and other drinks.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Basil Simple Syrup

6
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Blueberry Sauce

993
Delicious, warm blueberry sauce which is fabulous on pancakes, waffles, cheesecake or ice cream! Fresh or frozen blueberries work equally well.
By ISYBEL

Coconut Pancake Syrup

91
I searched everywhere for a coconut syrup recipe like I enjoyed while I was in Hawaii. When every recipe I tried failed to satisfy me, I was compelled to create my own.
By Kimberly Kahmann Harvey

Elderberry Syrup

19
This recipe is good for treating colds and the flu, and good on anything you would put syrup on, like waffles, pancakes, or ice cream. You may try blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries for different flavors.
By danny k

Peanut Butter Breakfast Syrup

49
My daughters wanted peanut butter syrup on their waffles, so I made this up. It's delicious! Stores in the refrigerator for a really long time. Serve over pancakes with sliced bananas. Try coconut extract in place of vanilla for added flavor.
By Tara Lofley

Cinnamon Syrup

290
This is an adaptation of a friend's recipe. My kids go crazy over this syrup when we have pancakes or waffles. It's also good on apple slices or strawberries. The only problem is that my kids always forget their manners and lick the leftover syrup off their plates.
By ASG

Cheater Pancake Syrup

129
This was the syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work on getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
By Leetah2Hope

Blueberry and Raspberry Pancake Topping

122
Blueberries and raspberries mingle in this thick, rich, delicious topping for pancakes or waffles.
By thr33things

Absolute Best Pancake Syrup

438
So good, you'll be licking the pan!
By Melissa

Cinnamon Dolce Latte Syrup

21
This homemade cinnamon dolce syrup is rich and delicious. Use this to make a latte or add to apple juice or cider for the perfect fall drink!
By House of Aqua

Buttermilk Syrup

443
This is a great homemade syrup that we found at a little B&B in South Dakota. This syrup is wonderful on hot, fresh blueberry pancakes.
By ALISSASMOM

Blackberry Syrup

49
Syrup for use on pancakes. You can store the syrup in the refrigerator if you intend to use it quickly. To preserve for a longer time, sterilize the jars, pour into the canning jars to within 1/4 inch of lid, adjust lids and process in boiling water canner for 10 minutes.
By Harriet O'Neal

Hibiscus Syrup

2
Keep this sweet, tart, and floral syrup on hand for adding extra zing and beautiful ruby red color to margaritas, rum punches and daiquiris. Or just pour over ice and add club soda for a delicious fresh soda. Syrup keeps in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
By Matt Wencl
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com