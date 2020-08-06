Syrup Recipes

I've never been a big fan of maple syrup, so I started making this for special pancake and waffle breakfasts. When they know I'm cooking, my nieces and nephews beg for 'breakfast for dinner' so they can have this syrup on top!
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
This flavored simple syrup is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast, in pancake or waffle batter, and it's very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advanced and stored and refrigerated in a glass jar.
Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Fresh basil leaves are steeped in sugar and water to create a sweet herbal syrup to flavor summer's most refreshing cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and frozen treats. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
This recipe is good for treating colds and the flu, and good on anything you would put syrup on, like waffles, pancakes, or ice cream. You may try blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries for different flavors.
My daughters wanted peanut butter syrup on their waffles, so I made this up. It's delicious! Stores in the refrigerator for a really long time. Serve over pancakes with sliced bananas. Try coconut extract in place of vanilla for added flavor.
This is an adaptation of a friend's recipe. My kids go crazy over this syrup when we have pancakes or waffles. It's also good on apple slices or strawberries. The only problem is that my kids always forget their manners and lick the leftover syrup off their plates.
This was the syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work on getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
Syrup for use on pancakes. You can store the syrup in the refrigerator if you intend to use it quickly. To preserve for a longer time, sterilize the jars, pour into the canning jars to within 1/4 inch of lid, adjust lids and process in boiling water canner for 10 minutes.
Keep this sweet, tart, and floral syrup on hand for adding extra zing and beautiful ruby red color to margaritas, rum punches and daiquiris. Or just pour over ice and add club soda for a delicious fresh soda. Syrup keeps in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.