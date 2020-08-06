Breakfast Burrito Recipes

This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
My wife and I love eating Mexican so I came up with this recipe so that we could have a little more variety in our morning meals. We are busy people and don't have time to make elaborate meals in the morning. In the past we have bought frozen breakfast burritos, but they are not very tasty and I knew they could be improved upon. This recipe will make a large batch of the burrito fixins that you can freeze, or store in the refrigerator so that you can make great breakfast burritos whenever you please.
Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.
Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.
Our daughter-in-law started a breakfast tradition when we visited, and it has transformed into this breakfast burrito that has crushed nacho chips in it along with eggs, potatoes, and cheese. This is just as good without the tortilla, just serve it in a bowl.
A hearty breakfast dish that includes hashbrowns, cheese, ham and diced green chilies rolled into flour tortillas. A new favorite for your next brunch or office get together that can be made in advance and reheated easily the next day.
This is my not-quite-as-healthy knock-off of a wrap at a popular coffee shop. Use butter instead of coconut oil if you want and try tomato- and basil-flavored feta cheese. To make it healthier use just egg whites and low-fat feta cheese.
I've always loved the idea of a breakfast burrito, but I've never been crazy about the execution. It always seemed like we were rolling up a bunch of random breakfast ingredients in a tortilla. Plus, it always bothered me that just a little of the top and bottom got browned, I mean, what about the sides? Here I'm going to show you a technique that takes care of both of those issues and will work no matter what ingredients you decide to use.
Yummy burritos that are so good that my husband was selling them for a buck apiece at corp school in the Navy. I was making them every night, and we bought a new couch with the money! These freeze really well; just defrost and eat. I also add fresh cooked mushrooms in these on occasion. I do find that these taste better when made ahead of time and eaten at a later time.