Breakfast Burrito Recipes

Browse recipes for breakfast burritos, with tips for making them ahead, freezing, and serving.

Staff Picks

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

49
This is great for a special brunch or even a quick and easy dinner. Other breakfast meats can be used, but the deli ham is the easiest since it is already fully cooked.
By Jennifer

Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

16
This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
By fabeveryday

Southwest Breakfast Burritos

93
My wife and I love eating Mexican so I came up with this recipe so that we could have a little more variety in our morning meals. We are busy people and don't have time to make elaborate meals in the morning. In the past we have bought frozen breakfast burritos, but they are not very tasty and I knew they could be improved upon. This recipe will make a large batch of the burrito fixins that you can freeze, or store in the refrigerator so that you can make great breakfast burritos whenever you please.
By Norm Walker

Flannery's Bacon Avocado Burritos

5
These hand-held breakfast bundles are quick to make and fun to take when you're on the go. Set out a variety of filling ingredients and toppings and let everyone assemble their own.
By flannery

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

1
These air-fried mini burritos are great for a grab 'n go breakfast or even for a midday snack. Leave out the serrano chile pepper for a less spicy version.
By Yoly

Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

287
Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.
By BEARNESTA

Brunch Enchiladas

301
Enchiladas filled with ham, vegetables and cheese and baked in a creamy egg batter.
By DBLUNCK

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

A wonderful way to change up ordinary breakfast burrito by taking it to a new level.
By CoOkInGnUt

Bacon and Egg Tacos

Some bacon and eggs on a flour tortilla for breakfast. Serve with salsa if desired.
By lilkobes08

New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.
By The Jazz Chef

Nacho Daughter-In-Law's Cheesy Breakfast Burrito

Our daughter-in-law started a breakfast tradition when we visited, and it has transformed into this breakfast burrito that has crushed nacho chips in it along with eggs, potatoes, and cheese. This is just as good without the tortilla, just serve it in a bowl.
By bd.weld

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

This is an easy to make tostada-type breakfast that will definitely satisfy your hunger until lunch.
By Wineaux
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

5 Tips For Better Burritos
Get tips from other Allrecipes reviewers on making the best breakfast burritos.
Breakfast Burritos, Italian-Style
27
Pesto, grape tomatoes, and artichoke hearts flavor these easy wraps.
Tasty Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Tacos You'll Want to Wake Up For
Avocado, Cream Cheese, and Egg Burrito
11

More Breakfast Burrito Recipes

Brunch Enchiladas

301
Enchiladas filled with ham, vegetables and cheese and baked in a creamy egg batter.
By DBLUNCK

Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

16
This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
By fabeveryday

Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

287
Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.
By BEARNESTA

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

1
These air-fried mini burritos are great for a grab 'n go breakfast or even for a midday snack. Leave out the serrano chile pepper for a less spicy version.
By Yoly

Southwest Breakfast Burritos

93
My wife and I love eating Mexican so I came up with this recipe so that we could have a little more variety in our morning meals. We are busy people and don't have time to make elaborate meals in the morning. In the past we have bought frozen breakfast burritos, but they are not very tasty and I knew they could be improved upon. This recipe will make a large batch of the burrito fixins that you can freeze, or store in the refrigerator so that you can make great breakfast burritos whenever you please.
By Norm Walker

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

150
This is an easy to make tostada-type breakfast that will definitely satisfy your hunger until lunch.

Slow Cooker Breakfast Burrito Bake

This easy, overnight, slow cooker burrito bake results in easily customizable breakfast burritos for a crowd.
By NicoleMcmom

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

5
A wonderful way to change up ordinary breakfast burrito by taking it to a new level.
By CoOkInGnUt
Sponsored By Hunts

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tortillas

49
This is great for a special brunch or even a quick and easy dinner. Other breakfast meats can be used, but the deli ham is the easiest since it is already fully cooked.
By Jennifer

New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

50
Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.

Breakfast Enchiladas

81
A hearty breakfast dish that includes hashbrowns, cheese, ham and diced green chilies rolled into flour tortillas. A new favorite for your next brunch or office get together that can be made in advance and reheated easily the next day.
By MAMASPICE

Bacon and Egg Tacos

20
Some bacon and eggs on a flour tortilla for breakfast. Serve with salsa if desired.

Breakfast Burritos

138
A different way to start your day. Burritos with fried eggs, bacon and refried beans topped with melted cheese. Ham or sausage may be substituted for the bacon. Serve with salsa on the side.
By JANINARAI

Egg Pesto Breakfast Wrap

27
This is a great combination of ingredients for anyone who enjoys a good breakfast wrap. If you like a lot of pesto, spread it on the wrap before you add the eggs. Goes well with grapes on the side!
By spinn710

Spinach Feta Egg Wrap

7
This is my not-quite-as-healthy knock-off of a wrap at a popular coffee shop. Use butter instead of coconut oil if you want and try tomato- and basil-flavored feta cheese. To make it healthier use just egg whites and low-fat feta cheese.
By MBTX4

Hash Brown Breakfast Burritos

9
This simple recipe is a wonderful addition to your breakfast offerings. Add your own flair by customizing the filling!
By Idahoan
Sponsored By Idahoan® Foods

Easy Egg Tacos

2
Serve these fun and easy tacos with your favourite toppings for the full taco treatment that kids love.
By Egg Farmers of Ontario
Sponsored By Egg Farmers of Ontario

Crispy Rolled Breakfast Burrito

I've always loved the idea of a breakfast burrito, but I've never been crazy about the execution. It always seemed like we were rolling up a bunch of random breakfast ingredients in a tortilla. Plus, it always bothered me that just a little of the top and bottom got browned, I mean, what about the sides? Here I'm going to show you a technique that takes care of both of those issues and will work no matter what ingredients you decide to use.
By Chef John

Make-Ahead Air Fryer Breakfast Burritos

Sausage, egg, and cheese burritos made ahead of time that you can grab out of the freezer, pop in the air fryer, and be on your way in no time. Don't forget the salsa!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sausage and Pepper Sunrise Burrito

16
Sausage and eggs with crisp tender peppers and onions are topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and rolled up in wheat tortillas for a hearty on-the-go breakfast.
By Kraft
Sponsored By Kraft Naturals Shredded Cheese

Easy Egg and Avocado Breakfast Burrito

33
Start your day with delicious scrambled egg and avocado burritos!
By CARATAMB

Good Morning Wrap

21
This is an excellent breakfast wrap! It's a great fresh breakfast that tastes best with vanilla granola and fresh pineapple.
By Katie Neschke

Easy Money Breakfast Burritos

25
Yummy burritos that are so good that my husband was selling them for a buck apiece at corp school in the Navy. I was making them every night, and we bought a new couch with the money! These freeze really well; just defrost and eat. I also add fresh cooked mushrooms in these on occasion. I do find that these taste better when made ahead of time and eaten at a later time.
By LYNDERAE

Big Bob's Big Brunch Quesadillas

11
This is a recipe that was made from leftovers that turned out a real winner with friends. I wouldn't recommend adding salsa, because it will take away the fresh taste of the pico.
By Bobby Heard
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com