Beer Cocktail Recipes

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
Depending on whom you talk to, making ice cream floats with beer is either a genius idea, or a horrible mistake. The key is to choose a beer that's on the toasty, malty, sweeter side, and stay away from beers that are too hoppy, dry, and bitter. Here I pair coffee ice cream with stout and vanilla, the safest option, with a Belgian raspberry sour (or any fruity beer). I'd make a small test glass first, to make sure it works for your palate.
Micheladas came from the words 'mi chela helada' which translates into 'my cold beer'. Micheladas originated in Mexico and now there are many different recipes. Dark beer, normally XX Cerveza is the norm in Mexico, but you can use any beer you like. This is a basic recipe with optional add-ons. With or without them, Micheladas are delicious. Garnish with a tamarind candy straw and additional lime wedges.
I'm lucky enough to live in an area with a large Hispanic population and what seems like a Mexican restaurant or taqueria on every corner. They each have their own michelada recipe, and this is my version of my favorite. Maggi®Jugo seasoning can be found in the international aisle of your grocery store or Hispanic markets and provides an umami flavor. You may substitute soy sauce if necessary. Add more hot sauce if you prefer!
This recipe may sound a bit odd, but this is the best beer cocktail I have ever had. Very refreshing on a hot summer afternoon. Bet you can't drink just one. If you have sangrita, use it in place of the steak sauce.
This is my husband's recipe for a michelada, a Mexican beer cocktail. He sampled many of them from almost all the Mexican restaurants here in town...and came up with his own way of making them. Now he doesn't even bother ordering them out anymore.
A Mexican favorite, the michelada is a simple way to make a cheap Mexican beer into a delicious drink that will quickly become a party favorite. I recommend a cheap Mexican beer such as Modelo® or Tecate® for best taste and to stay true to the michelada concept. Best served at a Mexican food barbecue alongside fajitas, Mexican rice, guacamole, salsa, and so on with family and friends!
From Brad Thomas Parsons' book, Amaro (Ten Speed Press), this riff on the Lunch Box cocktail was a collaboration with a Chicago bartender. The hint of orange peel flavor in the digestif makes it perfect for breakfast, and it complements the fresh grapefruit juice.
Got a beer, a soda, juice, or lemonade, and a piece of fruit? Then you've got the makings of a pretty dandy shandy or a really refreshing radler. Popular in summer because of their lightness and low alcohol content, these easy beer cocktails work well with fall flavors, too. Here are a few combinations we love.