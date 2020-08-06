Beer Cocktail Recipes

Ever considered adding beer to your cocktails? Everybody is doing it. Allrecipes has 30 recipes for beer cocktail (or beertails!) to get you started off right.

Shandy

7
This makes for a luscious beer with a hint of lemonade.
By Chocoholic

Nova Scotia Beer Warmer

7
It gets cold here in Nova Scotia in the winter and we love our beer, so put a little heat to a cool drink to warm you up for that walk home from the bar.
By BOATER RON

John's Tasty German Cherry Beer

12
This drink is remarkable! I used to order it at my favorite bar in Gelnhausen, Germany! If you don't like the taste of beer alone, you will love this drink!
By ERLENSEE_GERMANY

Strawberry Beer Margaritas

9
Beer margaritas get a flavorful twist with strawberries! Change the flavors by changing the fruit. Mangoes or raspberries work nicely as well!
By Arizona Desert Flower

Beer Margaritas

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

Beermosa

7
Beer replaces the champagne in this cocktail.
By kellieann

Stout and Ale

14
Called a "half and half" in Ireland, this pint is filled halfway with lager on the bottom with a float of Guinness® on top.
By Christina

Summer Beer II

177
Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.
By PJ's kitchen

Beergarita

My mum taught me how to make these and I have been hooked ever since.
By Jodean Seniuk

Beer Floats

Depending on whom you talk to, making ice cream floats with beer is either a genius idea, or a horrible mistake. The key is to choose a beer that's on the toasty, malty, sweeter side, and stay away from beers that are too hoppy, dry, and bitter. Here I pair coffee ice cream with stout and vanilla, the safest option, with a Belgian raspberry sour (or any fruity beer). I'd make a small test glass first, to make sure it works for your palate.
By Chef John

Micheladas with Tajin

Micheladas came from the words 'mi chela helada' which translates into 'my cold beer'. Micheladas originated in Mexico and now there are many different recipes. Dark beer, normally XX Cerveza is the norm in Mexico, but you can use any beer you like. This is a basic recipe with optional add-ons. With or without them, Micheladas are delicious. Garnish with a tamarind candy straw and additional lime wedges.
By Yoly

Granny Smackers

15
A tart drink similar to hard lemonade, but made with beer and vodka.
By KASSIEKENNETT
What Is a Shandy and How do You Make It?
Got a beer, a soda or some juice, and a piece of fruit? Then you’ve got the makings of a pretty dandy shandy or a really refreshing radler.
10 Refreshing Beer Cocktails
We've rounded up recipes for micheladas, beer margaritas, shandies, and more for your sipping pleasure. 
JoeDogg's Spicy Red Beer
Chef John's Michelada
4
Radler
2
Yummy Margaritas
44
More Beer Cocktail Recipes

JoeDogg's Spicy Red Beer

31
This is a delicious addition to any meal or just by itself anytime day or night. Yummy and satisfying not to mention the health benefits.
By JoeDogg

Tajin® Michelada

I'm lucky enough to live in an area with a large Hispanic population and what seems like a Mexican restaurant or taqueria on every corner. They each have their own michelada recipe, and this is my version of my favorite. Maggi®Jugo seasoning can be found in the international aisle of your grocery store or Hispanic markets and provides an umami flavor. You may substitute soy sauce if necessary. Add more hot sauce if you prefer!
By France C

Summer Beer I

65
Lemonade with a kick!
By Angi Bensman

Michelada

8
This recipe may sound a bit odd, but this is the best beer cocktail I have ever had. Very refreshing on a hot summer afternoon. Bet you can't drink just one. If you have sangrita, use it in place of the steak sauce.
By Allan Tedford

Joe's Famous Michelada

19
This is my husband's recipe for a michelada, a Mexican beer cocktail. He sampled many of them from almost all the Mexican restaurants here in town...and came up with his own way of making them. Now he doesn't even bother ordering them out anymore.
By PoodleMom

Coronarita

2
This is a sassy margarita-type drink. You can make it by the pitcher and is easily doubled or more! So great on a hot summer day for a barbeque or just relaxing in the sun!
By Kristey Stoisor

These 10 Beer Cocktails Are the Winning Plays Your Game Day Menu Needs

When plain old beer just won't make the cut.
By Karla Walsh

Irish Slammer

24
Tastes like a chocolate milkshake! This is a great beverage for St. Patrick's Day parties.
By Jennifer K

Delicious Spicy Micheladas

6
A Mexican favorite, the michelada is a simple way to make a cheap Mexican beer into a delicious drink that will quickly become a party favorite. I recommend a cheap Mexican beer such as Modelo® or Tecate® for best taste and to stay true to the michelada concept. Best served at a Mexican food barbecue alongside fajitas, Mexican rice, guacamole, salsa, and so on with family and friends!
By akjayincolorado

Half and Half Cocktail

1
The two-toned cocktail includes two great beers--a pale ale and a stout--for the best of both beer worlds.
By Allrecipes

The Red-Headed Step Child

4
My friends and I came up with this drink about four years ago. We have had it at every party or BBQ ever since.
By Amalia

Irish Stout with Whiskey

2
Drop a 'bomb' of Irish whiskey into a glass of stout beer and get ready for a wild evening.
By Kevin

Irish Chocolate Stout

3
A very good traditional Irish stout made with chocolate malt.
By ctgravier

The Brunch Box

1
From Brad Thomas Parsons' book, Amaro (Ten Speed Press), this riff on the Lunch Box cocktail was a collaboration with a Chicago bartender. The hint of orange peel flavor in the digestif makes it perfect for breakfast, and it complements the fresh grapefruit juice.
By Leslie Kelly

5 Michelada Recipes That Are Full of Refreshing Flavor

If you've never had a michelada, it's time to remedy that ASAP.
By Corey Williams

Dublin Drop Cocktail

4
This classic St. Patrick's Day drink is simply a shot glass filled with Irish cream and Irish whiskey, dropped into a glass of stout beer. The combination of the three will knock you off your feet!
By Allrecipes

Party Beer

1
Enjoy this refreshing drink at a party!
By Debi

Beer Shandies

Got a beer, a soda, juice, or lemonade, and a piece of fruit? Then you've got the makings of a pretty dandy shandy or a really refreshing radler. Popular in summer because of their lightness and low alcohol content, these easy beer cocktails work well with fall flavors, too. Here are a few combinations we love.
By Juliana Hale

Frank the Tank's Red Dragon Ale

2
Brew your own beer with this extract recipe for an Irish Red Ale. This beer is fermented slowly for a rich flavor, so be patient!
By lounatic

Beer Margarita

20
Sounds strange and dangerous...well it is dangerous, but it tastes great! Margarita salted glass optional.
By MDPORTER

Zima Plus

6
Your clear malt beverage with some blackberry brandy is a fruity treat.
By LPRYTKO

Fall Apple Pumpkin Shandy

8
I had pumpkin ale and cider in my cart and a light bulb went off. Great fall beverage!
By Brie Kress

Country Margaritas

5
Not really a margarita, but it looks pretty close!!
By JILLJAMESON
