These awesome scrambled eggs have bacon, cheese and onion in. Wow! My whole dish tastes like bacon plus goodness! Also, for the record, when I cook these, I normally eye out the ingredients. I just tried to narrow it down for this here website! But yeah, try different combinations and stuff; add more of whatever. Remember: too much cheese can make them too good, but milk - you don't want much milk.
This was a favorite among our guests at the bed and breakfast where I cooked for many years. If you wish, add sautéed onions or diced tomatoes to the mix. I sometimes serve this dish with pinto or black beans and a warmed flour tortilla. This dish also lends itself well to be served with a side of chorizo sausage or any other breakfast meat of your liking.
My Dad (who's Italian) used to rustle this anytime dish up for himself. When I was in my 20s in 1996, I flipped when I saw it being served in a trendy Greek restaurant as an appetizer. It's a perfect, tasty meal.
A recipe inspired from a local brunch restaurant. The Boursin® cheese gives the omelet an incredible creaminess. A great brunch/breakfast dish. I prefer a blend of exotic mushrooms and I like to serve this with toast.
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
My Dad (who's Italian) used to rustle this anytime dish up for himself. When I was in my 20s in 1996, I flipped when I saw it being served in a trendy Greek restaurant as an appetizer. It's a perfect, tasty meal.
This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!
This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household. Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in a omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way.
I got this recipe and it wasn't low carb and included breadcrumbs instead of Parmesan cheese so you could form patties (like a latke). Since I'm living a low-carb lifestyle, I decided to adapt it, but the patties were less-than-desirable visually the taste wasn't that impressive. I had one completely fall apart on me in the pan so I just scrambled it up and viola; we had a new fave! You can add bacon and garlic as a yummy addition, if desired.