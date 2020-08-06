Scrambled Eggs

We've got the secrets to making fluffy scrambled eggs. Get top-rated recipes for variations with cheese, pesto, home fries, or veggies.

Scrambled Egg Muffins

These scrambled egg muffins with plenty of sausage and Cheddar cheese make a filling and fun treat at your next brunch. They're pretty, hearty, and fun to serve.
By aveal

Super Scrambled Eggs Number One

126
These awesome scrambled eggs have bacon, cheese and onion in. Wow! My whole dish tastes like bacon plus goodness! Also, for the record, when I cook these, I normally eye out the ingredients. I just tried to narrow it down for this here website! But yeah, try different combinations and stuff; add more of whatever. Remember: too much cheese can make them too good, but milk - you don't want much milk.
By Scramble Egg Frank

Egg Tostada

31
This is a very fast and simple recipe that I came up with when trying to eat healthy! I think you'll enjoy it! It's also wonderful with lettuce, tomato and fat free sour cream.
By Camille McCracken

15 Favorite Ways to Make Scrambled Eggs

By Hayley Sugg

Greek Scrambled Eggs

65
This classic Greek favorite adds a little zest to the standard breakfast. Not much salt is needed; feta is very salty.
By zzyygg

Green Chile Tortilla Scramble

9
This was a favorite among our guests at the bed and breakfast where I cooked for many years. If you wish, add sautéed onions or diced tomatoes to the mix. I sometimes serve this dish with pinto or black beans and a warmed flour tortilla. This dish also lends itself well to be served with a side of chorizo sausage or any other breakfast meat of your liking.
By bakerbob

Pesto Scrambled Eggs

76
What more can I say ... it's delicious (might not sound it, but it is) ... try it! Serve on toast if you want.
By SOPHIAWADE

Scrambled Eggs with Zucchini

125
My Dad (who's Italian) used to rustle this anytime dish up for himself. When I was in my 20s in 1996, I flipped when I saw it being served in a trendy Greek restaurant as an appetizer. It's a perfect, tasty meal.
By LinH

Onion and Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

11
A recipe inspired from a local brunch restaurant. The Boursin® cheese gives the omelet an incredible creaminess. A great brunch/breakfast dish. I prefer a blend of exotic mushrooms and I like to serve this with toast.
By boonu

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

Light and fluffy scrambled eggs are easy to make when at home or traveling! Everyone will love this quick energy bite to start the day. Top with pepper and shredded cheese, if desired!
By Diana71

Oven Scrambled Eggs

716
These light and fluffy scrambled eggs are a snap to put together for a big crowd. I usually make 2 pans for our Christmas Brunch, and I never have much left over!
By Erin

Sriracha Scrambled Eggs

23
This is an excellent, spicy, quick-and-easy breakfast. Serve with toast and hash brown potatoes for a complete meal. Add cheese if you wish.
By LaShondaRN
How to Make Scrambled Eggs
The secret to making moist, fluffy scrambled eggs is all in the scrambling: you need low, gentle heat and patience to make great eggs.
Aussie Scrambled Eggs
"Great for breakfast. I cut back on the veggies just a bit, as it was more veggies than eggs. Delicious with a side of whole grain toast and OJ!" – Jillian
Migas II
Black Bean Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo
Potato Skillet
Best Scrambled Eggs
24

I've been tweaking my recipe for a while now and I've finally found the best scrambled eggs ever! My friends and family love it, and I make it almost once a week before school.

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

7
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

117
A quick breakfast if you're trying to avoid carbs.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs

103
A nice change from regular scrambled eggs. These eggs come out creamy and soft. Perfect with a slice of tomato and turkey bacon for a delicious and fast low-carb breakfast.
By Kitchen Kitty

Easy Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

39
These scrambled eggs are fluffy like no other.
By alfonso

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

46
This recipe is great for a quick and easy breakfast! Add hot sauce at the end, if desired!
By Breanna K

Scrambled Eggs in a Mug

34
These delicious scrambled eggs are quick and easy to make, and for all the family.
By Delicious

Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

9
This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!
By cupcake_sweetie

Spicy Potatoes and Scrambled Eggs

61
Spicy fried potatoes and a classic egg scramble combine to make a hearty and zesty breakfast.
By Anju

Scrambled Eggs Done Right

635
The right way to scramble eggs. There is more to just mixing eggs and cooking! This will make a believer out of you.
By WHATS HIS FACE

Migas II

139
This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household. Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in a omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way.
By SHELLSHOCK

5 Migas Recipes To Start Your Mornings off Right

Migas are flavorful, inexpensive, and a cinch to make. What's not to love?
By Sarra Sedghi

Scrambled Cauliflower - Low Carb

30
I got this recipe and it wasn't low carb and included breadcrumbs instead of Parmesan cheese so you could form patties (like a latke). Since I'm living a low-carb lifestyle, I decided to adapt it, but the patties were less-than-desirable visually the taste wasn't that impressive. I had one completely fall apart on me in the pan so I just scrambled it up and viola; we had a new fave! You can add bacon and garlic as a yummy addition, if desired.
By Juska

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Scramble

85
This is a tasty scramble of scrambled eggs, cheese, and pieces of sausage. Great for a Sunday morning family breakfast! You may use as much of whatever type of cheese you prefer for this recipe.
By Meaghan

Mom's Kimchi Egg

12
My mom makes this dish all the time, and it tastes better and better each time! Even better, just two basic ingredients is all it takes! Garnish with rice!
By Jacob0206

Feta Eggs

219
A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs.
By Camille McCracken

Migas

36
A quick and easy egg dish with Southwestern flair. Serve with picante sauce if desired.
By Janice

Sharon's Egg and Ham Scramble

26
This is my original recipe, although there might be a zillion egg recipes very similar to it. The number of servings depends upon your appetite and what else is on the table to go with it.
By Dinner Date

