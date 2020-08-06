Cinnamon Roll Recipes

Find recipes and step-by-step help for making easy, sweet cinnamon rolls from scratch. We have overnight cinnamon rolls, bacon-wrapped cinnamon rolls, and more.

Clone of a Cinnabon

7802
Save yourself a lot of money by making your own homemade cinnamon rolls! The dough is made in the bread machine and everything else is done by hand.
By re

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

1351
Nothing beats sticky buns hot out of the oven!
By dakota kelly

The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

After testing many recipes for cinnamon rolls I found that just about any home-made roll can be good if you have the right icing. In too many recipes the cream cheese flavor overpowers the icing. Use this recipe for decadent cream cheese icing on your favorite cinnamon roll and you won't be disappointed!
By Cara McGuire

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

402
This recipe makes quick and easy cinnamon rolls from scratch.
By shaunawillman

Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls

Easy, yeasted cinnamon rolls. A crowd always gathers when they come out of the oven. Favorite activity: scraping the goo off the bottom of the pan.
By Amy

Agatha's Oversized Cinnamon Rolls

"Me, I'm not so handy, but I do bake," said Agatha in a "Season For Miracles" and "I brought you some breakfast rolls just out of the oven."
By Deb C

Best Ever Cinnamon Buns

Best Ever!
By re

Betty's Famous Cinnamon Rolls

Absolutely the best cinnamon rolls, ever. So good, you can't NOT make them, let alone, stop eating them. A little hard work but totally worth it in the end. Substitute walnuts or raisins for pecans if you desire. Very good right out of the oven, or right out of the fridge, place a pat of butter on top and microwave for 20 seconds!
By modifiedgirl
How To Make Cinnamon Rolls
Learn how to make sweet, fluffy cinnamon rolls at home. This step-by-step tutorial shows you how to form, fill, and bake cinnamon rolls like a pro.
Gooey Cinnamon Buns
"If I could give this recipe 10+ stars I would! The buttery, sugary, gooeyness of the filling turns into a gorgeous glaze." – Mollycurls77
Bacon-Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls
Danish Cinnamon Snails
Soft Cinnamon Rolls

Sticky Bun Recipes

Find recipes for caramel rolls and other delicious treats.

Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

1
This is a great breakfast or brunch when you need to serve a crowd but don't want to spend a ton of time on prep. Using refrigerated cinnamon rolls makes these a cinch!
By fabeveryday

Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

263
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
By ARVILLALAR

Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls

2353
Delicious cinnamon rolls made with a soft, quick rising dough.
By GOOFYDEBBIE

Cinnamon Rolls From Frozen Bread Dough - EASY

57
Made with frozen bread dough, these cinnamon rolls are super-easy to make and super-tasty without all the work.
By J Jones

Easy Cinnamon Rolls

27
These easy cinnamon rolls are made with frozen bread dough.
By Chris Martin

Easy and Incredible Cinnamon Roll Bites

Deliciously buttery and crisp on the edges, these mini cinnamon roll bites are super soft on the inside and perfect for a weekend treat.
By NicoleMcmom

Caramel Rolls

1
This is my absolute favorite thing on earth! It's perfect for all holiday mornings!
By HungerGames12

Sticky Buns

70
Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast or a late night snack? Pop one into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.
By MARBALET

Cinnamon Rolls II

713
I make these the night before and bake them in the morning. My family and friends can't stay out of them. They are very moist and decadently rich.
By PAT MYERS

Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls

10
These biscuit cinnamon rolls are a simple, quick, inexpensive breakfast, dessert, or late night treat that even the kids will love.
By SportzGuy

Danish Cinnamon Snails

64
Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
By malene_2

Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls

163
Easy to make yeasted cinnamon rolls that are tied into bow shapes and baked in a pan.
By MISS_MARSH

Land of Nod Cinnamon Buns

186
Easy over night cinnamon buns that are gooey and rich.
By S PROBY

Overnight Caramel Pecan Rolls

260
These are easy and very good! They can be made and then cooked in the morning and make great hot rolls for special mornings (like Christmas or Easter). I have had a lot of compliments on these. Everyone will think that you got up very early to make these rolls because they are hot in the morning! I use my bread machine for the dough part, makes it very easy!
By ERIBERRY

Classic Cinnamon Rolls

370
First Place Winner at the 2008 Iowa State Fair!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Best Ever Caramel Rolls

6
These are fabulous caramels rolls sure to please! I am asked for the recipe as often as I serve them. Superb company recipe as can be prepared the night before and the aroma in the morning will have everyone's mouths watering! You can serve them in the pan or flip over on a tray to show off the caramel topping!
By JONSGIRL1

Yummy No-Bake Cinnamon Rolls for Kids

54
These cinnamon sugar rolls are a quick snack kids can make all by themselves.
By Jacqueline

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

29
A quick and easy cinnamon roll recipe that doesn't involve making the dough.
By Britt

Caramel Cinnamon Rolls

4
This is our special-occasion breakfast that has been passed down for 3 generations. The gooey caramel topping makes this a scrumptious alternative to an ordinary cinnamon roll. Serve warm.
By Heather
