BBQ & Grilled Side Dish Recipes

When the weather heats up, stay out of the kitchen by cooking your side dishes right on the grill! Find mouth-watering recipes for grilled corn, grilled zucchini, grilled potatoes, and more!

Staff Picks

Grilled Onions

161
If you like onions, you'll love this grilled treat! When I barbeque, I like to try and make the whole meal on the grill. This dish can be prepared as an appetizer or a side dish. Enjoy!
By Linda Smith

Grilled Tequila-Cilantro Pineapple

10
This is an out-of-the-ordinary side dish that always turns into a conversation piece.
By R. Dils

Zucchini Boats on the Grill

246
Delish zucchini stuffed with your favorite ingredients and finished on the hot grill. Great side dish or as a light meal on their own.
By BAJATHECAT

Spiced-Up Grilled Tater Wedges

37
These Tater Wedges are a great side dish when grilling. A great mixture of seasonings give them the pep they need to tickle your taste buds. Add more cayenne pepper if you really like it spicy.
By Laura Chakravarty

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Eggplant Mixed Grill

141
A super yummy way to grill veggies.
By kelcampbell
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Grilled Bok Choy

Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
By NomNomDelicious

Grilled Green Beans

46
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
By Kassie Calvin Caminiti

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Grilled Yellow Squash

This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
By Sarah Stephan

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Garlic Parmesan Zucchini
368
"This is a summer favorite at my house. So easy and tasty, and complements steak, ribs, chicken or fish." – AngieItaliano
Chef John's Barbequed Peaches
See how to make an easy side dish for grilled meats—and get the most out of your hot coals.
Grilled Corn Salad
Cabbage on the Grill
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

More BBQ & Grilled Side Dish Recipes

Grilled Asparagus

877
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Veggie Skewers

31
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

88
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.

Campfire Foil Packs

92
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.
By Natural Chef Michelle

Barbequed Cabbage

91
This is a delicious way to use up cabbage, and a great way to make someone a cabbage lover!
By ericasalad

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

152
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

345
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

3
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Easy Roasted Cabbage

28
Delicious and healthy roasted cabbage slices are sure to please.
By hungryallweighs

Grilled Cabbage Wedges

1
Cabbage wedges with chargrilled marks can be used as a side dish or incorporated into other dishes. I use this along my grilled teriyaki chicken kabobs, serving it all over basmati rice. The semi-carbon taste of the chargrilled marks enhance the flavor. Don't be afraid of a little brown/black color of charring it. It's good! Trust me.
By BaillysMom

Grilled Cauliflower

117
I got something like this at a restaurant and it was wonderful.
By ziola1039

Grilled Green Beans

46
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
By Kassie Calvin Caminiti

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Grilled Bok Choy

55
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!

Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus

141
This asparagus pairs especially well with Asian types of grilled foods, such as kebabs or satays.
By Sue Lau

Balsamic Grilled Zucchini

200
A simple, easy grilled zucchini with a touch of balsamic vinegar and spices.
By LashGal

Grilled Tomatoes

18
Perfect, easy, and yummy!
By Lynne2478

Grilled Corn on the Cob

551
Butter, salt, and a little pepper are all you really need to bring out corn's natural sweetness on the grill.
By SUETEITSMA

Summer Grilled Cabbage

60
This is an easy side dish that we can't seem to get enough of once the grill starts firing in the summer. We use one large metal baking dish just for cabbage, that way none of the others get ruined on the grill.
By sjohutch

Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes

173
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
By stylistmama

Grilled Corn Salad

144
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.

Grilled Yellow Squash

208
This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com