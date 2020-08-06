BBQ & Grilled Side Dish Recipes

Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
These are easy to make for camping, my husband loves them! We prepare them at home and then leave them in the cooler until we are ready to cook. You can use any combination of meat and vegetables that you like. Do not try to use less olive oil or foil or your dinner will burn. Be careful when opening foil as steam will have formed inside and can burn you.
Cabbage wedges with chargrilled marks can be used as a side dish or incorporated into other dishes. I use this along my grilled teriyaki chicken kabobs, serving it all over basmati rice. The semi-carbon taste of the chargrilled marks enhance the flavor. Don't be afraid of a little brown/black color of charring it. It's good! Trust me.
This is an easy side dish that we can't seem to get enough of once the grill starts firing in the summer. We use one large metal baking dish just for cabbage, that way none of the others get ruined on the grill.
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!