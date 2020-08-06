Pineapple Pie

My Dad's mom would make this for him every time we visited Illinois. As a child, I could hardly wait for the filling to cool enough to eat. The secret is to stir constantly for a rich, velvety smooth pudding-like melt-in-your-mouth experience. These instructions are per my grandmother, written down by my mother not too long before Grandma passed away. Grandma wouldn't give the recipe away until her last years. It's a family treasure now! Top the pie with meringue, whipped cream, or whipped topping.
Custard pie is brightened with crushed pineapple in this fun and easy pie. When I was little, my best-friends great-aunt Tootie would make this pie for the family each and every summer at her home in Iowa and it became a favorite of my family too!
This is a diabetic-friendly dessert, if you use fresh pineapple, that takes only 30 minutes to prepare and sets up in the refrigerator. The first time I made it I did not let it set up prior to adding the topping. It can be a bit messy if pudding does not set properly.