Peanut Butter Pie Recipes

Peanut butter lovers, these pies are for you! Browse more than 50 recipes for cool, creamy peanut butter pies and rich chocolate peanut butter pies.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter Pie

413
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

No-Bake Peanut Butter/Chocolate Pie

7
Easy to make, no baking, wonderful! You can substitute any chocolate spread for Nutella®, if desired.
By dan4th1

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie II

15
This is great if you are in a hurry or if you don't want to use ice cream you can use frozen yogurt. Use chocolate or vanilla ice cream, whichever you prefer.
By Shirly

Peanut Butter Cup Pie

12
This peanut butter and chocolate pie uses two kinds of pudding.
By Carl

Peanut Butter Pie VIII

71
This is an excellent peanut butter pie recipe. My grandmother requested it many years ago from a restaurant that served it. Everyone who has had this pie loves it.
By S_ST

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

2268
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
By MEGAN5

Peanut Butter Pie I

352
This pie has a chocolate crumb crust and a creamy peanut butter filling. Garnish pie with grated chocolate or chocolate cookie crumbs, if desired.
By Stephanie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

146
Graham Cracker Crust with a creamy peanut butter layer, a chocolate pudding layer, and a whipped topping layer. Very good but also very rich!
By Anna

Smooth and Creamy Peanut Butter Pie

202
This pie is so smooth and creamy that it will melt in your mouth! It's always requested by my family members for its ultimate peanut butter flavor.
By MickeyRenee

Peanut Butter Pie XIX

41
I serve this excellent, very creamy, peanut buttery pie every Christmas and its gone in 5 minutes.
By ZIGGYSKITCHEN

MySweetCreations Peanut Butter Cookie Pie

64
Smooth peanut butter mixture on a baked chocolate cookie and cinnamon crust in a springform pan. Serve with peanut butter cups, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel syrup topping.
By House of Aqua

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie I

35
For the peanut butter lovers in our family!
By Carolyn
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Whipped Peanut Butter Pie
This easy-to-make pie pairs a creamy whipped peanut butter filling with a chocolate cookie crust, making it great for holidays, parties, or any occasion.
Peanut Butter Pie II
5
This is a peanut butter pie using chunky peanut butter. Make a Basic Flaky Pie Crust to bake it in, and serve with caramel cream.
EZ Peanut Butter Pie I
61
Charlie Brown Pie
2

This is a simple but delicious dessert that doesn't take much time to throw together.

More Peanut Butter Pie Recipes

