Peanut Butter Pie Recipes

Staff Picks Peanut Butter Pie
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member
Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie II
This is great if you are in a hurry or if you don't want to use ice cream you can use frozen yogurt. Use chocolate or vanilla ice cream, whichever you prefer.
By Shirly Peanut Butter Pie VIII
This is an excellent peanut butter pie recipe. My grandmother requested it many years ago from a restaurant that served it. Everyone who has had this pie loves it.
By S_ST No Bake Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
By MEGAN5 Peanut Butter Pie I
This pie has a chocolate crumb crust and a creamy peanut butter filling. Garnish pie with grated chocolate or chocolate cookie crumbs, if desired.
By Stephanie Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Graham Cracker Crust with a creamy peanut butter layer, a chocolate pudding layer, and a whipped topping layer. Very good but also very rich!
By Anna Smooth and Creamy Peanut Butter Pie
This pie is so smooth and creamy that it will melt in your mouth! It's always requested by my family members for its ultimate peanut butter flavor.
Peanut Butter Pie XIX
I serve this excellent, very creamy, peanut buttery pie every Christmas and its gone in 5 minutes.
By ZIGGYSKITCHEN MySweetCreations Peanut Butter Cookie Pie
Smooth peanut butter mixture on a baked chocolate cookie and cinnamon crust in a springform pan. Serve with peanut butter cups, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel syrup topping.
Inspiration and Ideas Easy Whipped Peanut Butter Pie
This easy-to-make pie pairs a creamy whipped peanut butter filling with a chocolate cookie crust, making it great for holidays, parties, or any occasion.
Peanut Butter Pie II
This is a peanut butter pie using chunky peanut butter. Make a Basic Flaky Pie Crust to bake it in, and serve with caramel cream.
Charlie Brown Pie
This is a simple but delicious dessert that doesn't take much time to throw together.
More Peanut Butter Pie Recipes
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie I
This is a refrigerated, quick and easy company pie! Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
By Debby Peanut Butter Pie 2000
The first thing I ever cooked was this pie. It's found many lovers over the many years I have made it. I only have one word it is the BEST now that I have made it Y2K compliant.
By Martin Light and Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie
Light, fluffy, and creamy peanut butter tatse without all the fat. So easy - just whip, chill, and serve! If you like, garnish this pie with low-fat whipped topping.
By Brandon Dille Layered Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie
This is a new recipe that I made for my wife because she was could not find one she liked. Everyone who has tasted it loved it. I hope that I have documented enough of it for other people to try it.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie VI
Sweet, chewy chunks of peanut butter lie like buried treasures under a layer of chocolate custard. You can top this pie with meringue to make it extra spectacular.
By SAUNDRA Peanut Butter Pie XX
This is a recipe of my late grandmother's. It is easy to make and always gets rave reviews!
