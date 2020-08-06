Banana Pie Recipes

Looking for banana custard or banana cream pie recipes? Allrecipes has more than 40 trusted banana pie recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Banana Cream Pie with Chocolate Lining

Rating: 4.37 stars
49
I do not have the willpower to turn down a piece of this pie, no matter how full I am... it's that good.
By Candice

Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

Rating: 4.03 stars
39
Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite! Almonds may be used in place of walnuts. You can also use a pre-made chocolate cookie crumb crust instead of making your own.
By Star Pooley

Elegant White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Best if eaten the same day it is made.
By MARBALET

Banana Caramel Pie II

Rating: 4.29 stars
35
It is a pie that combines caramel, bananas, and a graham cracker crust. You simmer the sweetened condensed milk in a water bath for 3 hours, until it turns into caramel.
By BABYDAISY

Chocolate Banana Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
62
This pie is actually better the second day. So the best plan would be to make it the day before you need it, and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
By Jeannette Gartner

Banana Cream Pie Made Easy

Rating: 4.59 stars
157
Cool and rich with extra banana flavor.
By ANGELA ALEX

Blueberry and Banana Cream Cheese Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
65
These pies freeze well; enjoy one now, and freeze the second pie for use later!
By G.Roberts

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
140
A creamy layered pie; the layers include chocolate, bananas, and vanilla pudding with coconut. Easy, and very yummy.
By MARBALET

No-Bake Mile-High Banana Split Pie

Rating: 4.72 stars
18
Enjoy the gleam in your children's eyes when you unveil this pie made with layers of banana pudding, chocolate fudge sauce and whipped topping.
By BETTYBOP

Royal Hawaiian Pie

Rating: 4.13 stars
15
This unique pie is bursting with bananas flavored with pineapple juice and cinnamon.
By Cathy

Banoffee

Rating: 4.28 stars
178
I heard about this pie in England, and be sure it's a wonderful one.
By Madeleine

Banana-Dulce de Leche Pie (Banana-Caramel Pie)

Rating: 4.44 stars
66
This is a great dessert. You may substitute commercial caramel ice cream topping for the dulce de leche for a quicker preparation, but the homemade dulce de leche is worth the work and time.
By Maria Padin
Inspiration and Ideas

Banana Cream Pie I
Rating: Unrated
1598
"So easy and delicious—the whole family loved it! Win!" – mamabtrfly
Homemade Banana Pudding Pie
Rating: Unrated
370
"I've made many homemade banana puddings in my lifetime, and this is the best I have ever made and or eaten. It's also the easiest!" – kat
Brazilian Whole Banana Pie
Rating: Unrated
12
Tiny Banana Cream Pies
Rating: Unrated
3
Banana Cream Pie III
Rating: Unrated
474

Very easy Banana Cream Pie.

More Banana Pie Recipes

Dream Cream Cheese Pie

Rating: 4.57 stars
14
The best no-bake pie ever, and its easy too!! You can also use flavored cream cheese! Great for holidays!! Any pie filling can be used in this recipe.
By Dee Dee Perez

Banana Cream Pie IV

Rating: 4.4 stars
55
A banana pie with a graham cracker crust, vanilla pudding and caramel sauce poured over the whipped topping. This is a super easy recipe to prepare and everyone will love it!
By Filomena

Peanut Butter and Banana Pudding Pie

This decadent pudding pie capitalizes on the iconic duo: peanut butter and banana. A sweet amalgamation of banana pudding and peanut butter pie, this dessert has “crowd favorite” written all over it. Be sure to note that the recipe calls for a deep-dish pie plate, as the filling would overfill a standard pie dish. Top with crumbled wafers and banana slices, as desired.
By Darcy Lenz

5-Layer Chocolate Banana Pudding Pie

This is a make-ahead icebox dessert. Banana pudding is a southern classic. This recipe takes it to a new level by making it into a pie and adding decadent chocolate layer.
By HomeCookinMan

Banana Pie

Rating: 4.48 stars
60
This is a no-bake pie with cream cheese and pudding. Any flavor pudding may be used for this pie.
By Kathy Mathieu

Banana Cream Supreme

Rating: 4.59 stars
82
If you like bananas and graham crackers...you'll love this!! Garnish with pecans.
By MISSMOLLY0816

No-Bake Banana Split Cake

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Decadent, fruity, creamy dessert. No bake!
By KarenCanCook

Mini Banana Pudding Bites

Mini Banana pudding bites? Yes, please! Use your mini muffin pans and vanilla wafer crumbs to create these tasty little treats.
By Bibi

Blueberry Dream Pie

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
So delicious you don't know whether to gobble it down or take tiny bites and slowly savor.
By Audrey

Banana Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4 stars
4
Light, easy and delicious. A neighbor brought this recipe to me when I moved into my house 35 years ago and it has been a favorite ever since.
By LILOLEARKIE

Banana Pineapple Delight

Rating: 4.2 stars
40
A delicious no-bake dessert, this is the kind for any occasion that everyone loves and wants the recipe for. Vary crusts using chocolate or vanilla wafers. Garnish with nuts or cherries.
By Connie Banks

Banoffee (Banana Toffee) Pie

Rating: 5 stars
2
An absolutely decadent banana-toffee pie, recreated after a trip to England. This is a fairly common dessert in Britain, with layers of banana, gooey caramel, and whipped cream on a graham crumb crust. It's very sweet, so a small piece goes a long way! The cooking time may seem long, but that is simply the condensed milk caramelizing on the stove. Top with chocolate curls if desired.
By Tara

Banana Cream Pie II

Rating: 3.91 stars
22
A favorite "masterpiece" dessert. Garnish with whipped cream and banana slices.
By JJOHN32

Banana Split Mini Pies

These beautiful mini desserts are graham cracker crusts with a cream cheese filling topped with bananas, pineapple, cherries and whipped cream. Pecans and/or chocolate syrup are wonderful optional garnishes. Your family and guests will love this dessert!
By Regina Hall Noble

Out of this World Pie

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
A light, fruity pie packed with the goodness of pineapple, bananas, cherry pie filling, and raspberry Jell-O.
By Diana

Strawberry Banana Pie

Rating: 3.73 stars
11
This pie recipe highlights one of the most popular fruit combinations.
By K. Persaud

Dulce de Leche Banana Cream Pie

I created this decadent but not-too-sweet banana cream pie for a holiday family potluck. It has a delicious almond flour crust that lends a wonderful nutty taste without the stress of baking a traditional pie crust. It got rave reviews from some of the best cooks I know! Serve with coffee or black tea.
By NutritionJunkie

No-Bake Banana Pudding Pie

My kids' favorite pie.
By Kristie

Blueberry Banana Pie

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
A no-bake cream cheese pie with sliced bananas, topped with blueberry pie filling and whipped cream.
By PEMS

Easy Banoffee Pie

Banana, caramel, and whipped cream in a graham cracker crust. What's not to love?
By Jacqueline Bedsaul Johnson

Easy Banana Split Pie

Rating: 4.1 stars
10
Bananas, chocolate, and walnuts in a pie. Heaven! Garnish with walnuts, banana slices, and whipped cream. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
By Kathy Mowery

Banana Caramel Pie I

Rating: 2.25 stars
4
Thick, gooey caramel layered over sweet, refreshing bananas and topped with rich, crunchy toffee bits make this a pie worth writing home about!
By SAUNDRA

Chocolate Covered Banana Pie

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
This is a wonderful after-dinner dessert with coffee.
By Debbie Rowe
