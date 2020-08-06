Banana Pie Recipes

Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite! Almonds may be used in place of walnuts. You can also use a pre-made chocolate cookie crumb crust instead of making your own.
This decadent pudding pie capitalizes on the iconic duo: peanut butter and banana. A sweet amalgamation of banana pudding and peanut butter pie, this dessert has “crowd favorite” written all over it. Be sure to note that the recipe calls for a deep-dish pie plate, as the filling would overfill a standard pie dish. Top with crumbled wafers and banana slices, as desired.
An absolutely decadent banana-toffee pie, recreated after a trip to England. This is a fairly common dessert in Britain, with layers of banana, gooey caramel, and whipped cream on a graham crumb crust. It's very sweet, so a small piece goes a long way! The cooking time may seem long, but that is simply the condensed milk caramelizing on the stove. Top with chocolate curls if desired.
These beautiful mini desserts are graham cracker crusts with a cream cheese filling topped with bananas, pineapple, cherries and whipped cream. Pecans and/or chocolate syrup are wonderful optional garnishes. Your family and guests will love this dessert!
I created this decadent but not-too-sweet banana cream pie for a holiday family potluck. It has a delicious almond flour crust that lends a wonderful nutty taste without the stress of baking a traditional pie crust. It got rave reviews from some of the best cooks I know! Serve with coffee or black tea.
Bananas, chocolate, and walnuts in a pie. Heaven! Garnish with walnuts, banana slices, and whipped cream. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.