Strawberry Pie Recipes

Fresh strawberry pie and strawberry rhubarb pie recipes are some of the most popular pie recipes on the site - make the best of strawberry season with these top-rated recipes.

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

999
A delicious tart and sweet combination. Nothing tastes better with vanilla ice cream. Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.
By Terri

Strawberry Pie II

1277
This is my favorite pie. It is very easy to make. I got the recipe many years ago in North Jersey. It is from the Sussex County Strawberry Farms.
By OKBEE

Strawberry Glazed Pie

130
This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.
By Karin Christian

The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie

375
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
By SCATTERFLAKE

Fresh Strawberry Almond Pie

64
The secret is in the crust! This pie is perfect when topped with whipped cream and walnuts.
By Ruth

Orange-Kissed Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

29
Orange juice and rind add extra flavor to a springtime favorite pie. I came up with this version when I needed to take a dessert to a summer dinner party. I made 2 pies for 8 of us and was lucky to take one piece home. It is one of the best pies I have ever made.
By whodunitrdr

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

149
This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.
By Julie

Fluffy Strawberry Pie

22
My grandmother made this pie every year for Thanksgiving. She would make it with a homemade pie crust, but I love it with a graham cracker crust. Either way is great! It's good with any type of pie crust. It's perfect for a very sweet and light dessert. It just melts in your mouth! Enjoy! It does not freeze well.
By Starr

1970's French Strawberry Pie

13
My mom used to make this for our family back in '72. I totally loved it then as I do now! Very quick and easy to make. My mom used to make homemade crust but I always have trouble with mine and I recently found Keebler® ready made shortbread pie crusts!
By buzzsau

Fruit Chiffon Pie

8
This is a light chiffon pie my grandmother used to make. It calls for strawberries, but she often substituted crushed pineapple, raspberries, or any frozen berries.

Fresh Strawberry Tart

11
This delicious strawberry tart has a rich butter crust and a thick glaze.
By Chef John

Lisa's Tomatillo and Strawberry Pie

7
I was overrun with tomatillos in my garden and had to do something with them. After tasting the ripe ones (they turn purple) and realizing they taste a lot like rhubarb, I made a few alterations to one of my favorite rhubarb pie recipes from allrecipes.com and viola, a new creation! I was totally amazed with the taste and I think you will be too!
By lpolacek
Old-Fashioned Strawberry Pie
289
"I loved this pie! I used fresh, sweet strawberries, so I took the sugar down to 3/4 cup, and used 5 tablespoons cornstarch instead of flour." – Rae M
Renee's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

164
When my neighbor, Debbie, called to ask if I'd like some of the fresh rhubarb she'd harvested, I hesitated. I'd never tasted rhubarb, much less cooked with it. Well, she brought me a bucket full and I started looking for recipes. This is the result of several that I combined to make what everyone tells me is a winning combination.
By Renee

Strawberry Cream Pie To Die For

66
I have been baking this pie since my daughters were very small. They are now 40 and 42. So as you can see, I have been making this pie for a long time. It is always the one they request when we have BBQs in the summertime. I even make it for them in the winter when and if I can find fresh strawberries. I think you will like it also. My grand-daughter said I should name it 'To Die For Strawberry Cream Pie.'
By paniece

Fresh Strawberry Pie I

352
Delicious pies made with fresh strawberries. Top with whipped cream if you like.
By Ruth

Favorite Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

79
This pie is wonderfully sweetened, holds together well, and is a crowd pleaser! I make this pie every spring.
By Chelsea

Strawberry Pretzel Pie

91
A sweet and salty pretzel crust lies beneath a smooth, tangy cream cheese layer and a topping of cool strawberry gelatin and juicy strawberries. This pie is a real sensory treat that everyone will love! Top each serving with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.
By IMJEN2

Crumb-Topped Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

95
A fabulous pie for the summer, filled with a sweet and tart filling of strawberry and rhubarb with wonderful hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. A perfect complement is a very easy-to-make buttery and flaky crust! The crust was rather thin when I rolled it out but I easily pressed the crust into the pan and was able to create a beautiful crimped crust.

Strawberry Yogurt Pie I

64
An easy, refreshing freezer pie. Great for hot summer months.
By Donna

Easy as Pie Strawberry Pie

17
This is the easiest strawberry pie recipe around using canned strawberry pie filling. A pint of fresh strawberries can be used in place of frozen strawberries.
By Michelle Hubbell

Strawberry Kiwi Tartlets

18
Glazed strawberries in puff pastry shells, topped with kiwi sauce and home made whipped cream. I always see strawberry and kiwi paired together in drink mixes and candies. I wanted to make something that used the actual fruits together. This worked perfectly. Rave reviews!
By ilkaisha

Strawberry Frozen Pie

14
Quick and easy frozen strawberry pie! You can substitute the strawberries with any fruit you like, and it will come out great. You can also substitute frozen strawberries if you prefer. This pie is also good with an Oreo crust.
By laura

Mini Strawberry Tarts

10
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
By MS. KIMMY

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

50
This is as fool-proof as can be and is really delicious. The crust was my grandmother's and it's flaky and mistake proof.
By Deb Lacey

No Crust Strawberry Pie

108
This is a low calorie, no crust strawberry pie. It is made with sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin and sugar-free vanilla pudding. It is very good! I've had the recipe for years, and to be honest, I don't remember where I got it. Garnish with light whipped topping if you like.
By Andi Macklem

Strawberry Delight Dessert Pie

65
This is a family recipe everyone will enjoy. It's indescribably delicious!
By Carol Loadholt

Fresh Fruit Tart with Mascarpone

11
I always get recipe requests when I bring this fruit tart to parties. The mascarpone cheese adds a smooth richness that keeps everyone coming back for more. With the vibrant colors of the fresh fruit, this tart not only tastes great but is very eye catching. You can use any fruit to top the tart.
By Sarah

Strawberry Chiffon Pie

1
Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
By lutzflcat

Summer Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

25
Reminds me of the first days of summer, picking strawberries with my mom, and getting ready for the 4th of July.
By GoodGoneGirl

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pie

21
This was a recipe from a friend of my mom's and the only strawberry pie I've ever made. There is nothing better than freshly picked strawberries in the summer on this pie.
By Michelle

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie III

80
The perfect late Spring or early Summer pie. This recipe has a crumb top variation.
By Joan Spinasanto

Maman's Fresh Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

24
My mom gave me this summer perfect pie recipe and I ran with it! It is a delicious strawberry rhubarb pie with only 8 ingredients (and that includes crust). Perfect for summer (no baking) and really quick!
By Sophie

Beautiful Summer Fruit Tart

This lovely tart is a favorite for summer birthday parties. The combination of summer fruits makes this tart both beautiful and delicious!
By larkspur

Strawberry Pie VI

49
This no-bake strawberry pie is filled with a light mousse piled into a graham cracker crust garnished with sliced strawberries.
By Becky
