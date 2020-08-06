Strawberry Pie Recipes

This is a restaurant style strawberry glazed pie. Fresh berries are tossed with a glaze, and then chilled until serving time. This is also good made with peaches, using peach gelatin instead of strawberry.
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
Orange juice and rind add extra flavor to a springtime favorite pie. I came up with this version when I needed to take a dessert to a summer dinner party. I made 2 pies for 8 of us and was lucky to take one piece home. It is one of the best pies I have ever made.
My grandmother made this pie every year for Thanksgiving. She would make it with a homemade pie crust, but I love it with a graham cracker crust. Either way is great! It's good with any type of pie crust. It's perfect for a very sweet and light dessert. It just melts in your mouth! Enjoy! It does not freeze well.
My mom used to make this for our family back in '72. I totally loved it then as I do now! Very quick and easy to make. My mom used to make homemade crust but I always have trouble with mine and I recently found Keebler® ready made shortbread pie crusts!
I was overrun with tomatillos in my garden and had to do something with them. After tasting the ripe ones (they turn purple) and realizing they taste a lot like rhubarb, I made a few alterations to one of my favorite rhubarb pie recipes from allrecipes.com and viola, a new creation! I was totally amazed with the taste and I think you will be too!
When my neighbor, Debbie, called to ask if I'd like some of the fresh rhubarb she'd harvested, I hesitated. I'd never tasted rhubarb, much less cooked with it. Well, she brought me a bucket full and I started looking for recipes. This is the result of several that I combined to make what everyone tells me is a winning combination.
I have been baking this pie since my daughters were very small. They are now 40 and 42. So as you can see, I have been making this pie for a long time. It is always the one they request when we have BBQs in the summertime. I even make it for them in the winter when and if I can find fresh strawberries. I think you will like it also. My grand-daughter said I should name it 'To Die For Strawberry Cream Pie.'
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
A sweet and salty pretzel crust lies beneath a smooth, tangy cream cheese layer and a topping of cool strawberry gelatin and juicy strawberries. This pie is a real sensory treat that everyone will love! Top each serving with a dollop of whipped topping if you like.
A fabulous pie for the summer, filled with a sweet and tart filling of strawberry and rhubarb with wonderful hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. A perfect complement is a very easy-to-make buttery and flaky crust! The crust was rather thin when I rolled it out but I easily pressed the crust into the pan and was able to create a beautiful crimped crust.
Glazed strawberries in puff pastry shells, topped with kiwi sauce and home made whipped cream. I always see strawberry and kiwi paired together in drink mixes and candies. I wanted to make something that used the actual fruits together. This worked perfectly. Rave reviews!
Quick and easy frozen strawberry pie! You can substitute the strawberries with any fruit you like, and it will come out great. You can also substitute frozen strawberries if you prefer. This pie is also good with an Oreo crust.
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
This is a low calorie, no crust strawberry pie. It is made with sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin and sugar-free vanilla pudding. It is very good! I've had the recipe for years, and to be honest, I don't remember where I got it. Garnish with light whipped topping if you like.
I always get recipe requests when I bring this fruit tart to parties. The mascarpone cheese adds a smooth richness that keeps everyone coming back for more. With the vibrant colors of the fresh fruit, this tart not only tastes great but is very eye catching. You can use any fruit to top the tart.
Vintage everything is trending now, so why not strawberry chiffon pie? Been around for many years, and it's still light, fluffy, creamy, and refreshing, particularly in summer. Garnish with more whipped cream and sliced strawberries, if desired.
I was overrun with tomatillos in my garden and had to do something with them. After tasting the ripe ones (they turn purple) and realizing they taste a lot like rhubarb, I made a few alterations to one of my favorite rhubarb pie recipes from allrecipes.com and viola, a new creation! I was totally amazed with the taste and I think you will be too!
My mom gave me this summer perfect pie recipe and I ran with it! It is a delicious strawberry rhubarb pie with only 8 ingredients (and that includes crust). Perfect for summer (no baking) and really quick!