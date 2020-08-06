Peach Pie Recipes

Peach pie in pick-up-able form! My grandmother has made this recipe for over 50 years and it has always been a favorite of mine. My kids LOVE this recipe! This pie is best in my opinion, when it is completely cooled.
This recipe features the unusual and exotic Chinese five-spice powder. Peaches are a natural pairing for the aromatic blend of anise, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns, which usually make up this thousand-year-old spice.
Apricot and peach fried pies have the best flavor of any fried pie I've ever eaten. My family loves these great pies. My grandmother made this up years ago. I have made this delicious fried pie for over 40 years. Enjoy!
I will be the first to tell you that I am not a baker. That being said, occasionally I will attempt to bake a pie. For this pie, I used purchased, refrigerated pie crusts and frozen sliced peaches. My family had no questions for me when I served them a piece of this pie, topped with vanilla ice cream. Their only comment was, "Wow!"
This recipe comes from the mortician's side of the family. I was wary at first because I had never heard of the combination of peaches and blueberries. I was quickly swayed after trying it and now believe that this is one of the best pies ever!
Adorable hand pies filled with a sweet cinnamon-kissed peach pie filling. These are glazed when warm and remind me of a tastier version of the little individually wrapped glazed fruit pies you could buy at the grocery store. You can certainly change up the pie filling for your favorite flavor.
This simple 3-ingredient dessert will save the day when you need to whip up something quick but impressive at the last minute. Substitute the peaches with any kind of fresh fruit, such as plums, nectarines, apples, or pears.
I had to make a dessert really quickly because we had some friends over for dinner. Unfortunately I lent out my car and was unable to make it to the grocery store. All I had was a can of peach pie filling, some raspberry jam, cream cheese, egg roll wrappers, and some vanilla ice cream in the freezer.