Mincemeat Pie Recipes

What is mincemeat, exactly, besides delicious? Here are the most sumptuous mincemeat pie recipes, and recipes for mincemeat, with or without actual meat.

Staff Picks

Mincemeat III

8
This meatless recipe won 2nd prize at the county fair for pie filling. I like to use apricot or peach brandy in this recipe.
By Linda Correia

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

13
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

Apple Mincemeat Pie

4
An easy and very tasty mincemeat pie with an apple base. My stepdad asks for me to make him this pie every Friday!
By Tasha

Mini Orange Mince Pies

25
My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.
By conn1e l

Meatless Mincemeat Pie

24
A sweet mincemeat treat! May use brandy or apple juice in place of the rum.
By MARBALET

Mincemeat Pie Filling

17
A friend gave me this recipe for mincemeat many years ago. It is so good that even those who do not care for mincemeat pie likes it. If preferred, use molasses instead of sorghum. Also, apricot juice can be substituted for the pineapple juice. This makes enough filling for 2 (9 inch) pies.
By Dmarcks

Homemade Mince Pie with Crumbly Topping

14
This pie has no meat in it (it's a 'mock' mincemeat pie). It doesn't use mincemeat mixes or prepared pie crusts. It's homemade, like ma (or grandma) used to make. Enjoy it! I made it for my father for Father's Day (he loves mince pie).
By Kim Slawson

How to Make Mincemeat Pie with Brandy Butter

By Allrecipes Editors

Classic Mincemeat Pie

2
Talk about quick and easy! In under an hour you can prep, bake and serve this classic mincemeat pie.
By Crosse & Blackwell

Blue Ribbon Mincemeat Pie Filling

16
An old-time delicious mincemeat pie filling. I have frozen this filling in zip-lock baggies, since I don't use a pressure canner. Apple cider can be used in place of brandy if preferred.
By Cali

Green Tomato Mincemeat

22
This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.
By April

Mincemeat Pie with Brandy Butter

1
Get the lowdown on how to make marvelous mincemeat tartlets inspired by the Great British Bake Off, brandy butter and all. Green apples, spices, and a medley of candied fruits join the traditional ingredient, beef suet, for a flavorful and festive filling that you can make ahead of time.
By Smart Cookie
Sponsored By Smart Cookie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Mock Mincemeat Pie
24
My mother made this pie at Thanksgiving, and it's a great variation on apples and raisins with a hint of orange and cinnamon and cloves. She called it 'mock' because there is no meat involved. The filling mixture will keep for several days. Before using the filling, it's optional to stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of brandy.
Mincemeat II
9
I have used this for years. If you are a connoisseur of mincemeat, you will be able to tell this is a good recipe while you are cooking it, and you add the spices to the fruit, and it magically changes to that wonderful aroma of....mincemeat! If you want to, you can omit the meat in this recipe. I prefer peach or apricot brandy for this recipe. If desired you can use half beef and half pork rather than all pork.
Christmas Mince Pies
1
Mum's Mincemeat
1

My Mum's recipe from Lancashire, UK. I have taken over the yearly family tradition for making mincemeat. You will want to make this early- to mid-November to allow it to ferment and the flavors to mingle in time for Christmas.

More Mincemeat Pie Recipes

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

13
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

Mincemeat Pie Filling

17
A friend gave me this recipe for mincemeat many years ago. It is so good that even those who do not care for mincemeat pie likes it. If preferred, use molasses instead of sorghum. Also, apricot juice can be substituted for the pineapple juice. This makes enough filling for 2 (9 inch) pies.
By Dmarcks

Classic Mincemeat Pie

2
Talk about quick and easy! In under an hour you can prep, bake and serve this classic mincemeat pie.
By Crosse & Blackwell

Meatless Mincemeat Pie

24
A sweet mincemeat treat! May use brandy or apple juice in place of the rum.
By MARBALET

Apple Mincemeat Pie

4
An easy and very tasty mincemeat pie with an apple base. My stepdad asks for me to make him this pie every Friday!
By Tasha

Blue Ribbon Mincemeat Pie Filling

16
An old-time delicious mincemeat pie filling. I have frozen this filling in zip-lock baggies, since I don't use a pressure canner. Apple cider can be used in place of brandy if preferred.
By Cali

Homemade Mince Pie with Crumbly Topping

14
This pie has no meat in it (it's a 'mock' mincemeat pie). It doesn't use mincemeat mixes or prepared pie crusts. It's homemade, like ma (or grandma) used to make. Enjoy it! I made it for my father for Father's Day (he loves mince pie).
By Kim Slawson

Green Tomato Mincemeat

22
This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.
By April

Mincemeat Pie with Brandy Butter

1
Get the lowdown on how to make marvelous mincemeat tartlets inspired by the Great British Bake Off, brandy butter and all. Green apples, spices, and a medley of candied fruits join the traditional ingredient, beef suet, for a flavorful and festive filling that you can make ahead of time.
By Smart Cookie
Sponsored By Smart Cookie

Mini Orange Mince Pies

25
My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.
By conn1e l

Mincemeat III

8
This meatless recipe won 2nd prize at the county fair for pie filling. I like to use apricot or peach brandy in this recipe.
By Linda Correia

Mock Mincemeat Pie

24
My mother made this pie at Thanksgiving, and it's a great variation on apples and raisins with a hint of orange and cinnamon and cloves. She called it 'mock' because there is no meat involved. The filling mixture will keep for several days. Before using the filling, it's optional to stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of brandy.
By Jane Buck

Mincemeat II

9
I have used this for years. If you are a connoisseur of mincemeat, you will be able to tell this is a good recipe while you are cooking it, and you add the spices to the fruit, and it magically changes to that wonderful aroma of....mincemeat! If you want to, you can omit the meat in this recipe. I prefer peach or apricot brandy for this recipe. If desired you can use half beef and half pork rather than all pork.
By Linda Correia

Christmas Mince Pies

1
Tangy mince pies with a hint of orange in the pastry.
By lighty78

Mum's Mincemeat

1
My Mum's recipe from Lancashire, UK. I have taken over the yearly family tradition for making mincemeat. You will want to make this early- to mid-November to allow it to ferment and the flavors to mingle in time for Christmas.
By Eve Cottom

Mincemeat/Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

3
A contrast of tastes.
By MARBALET

Green Tomato Mock Mincemeat Pie

3
This recipe is 'The Holidays' for me. I remember the smell filling the house 60 years ago when my mom was cooking it. At the end of the tomato season, when the remaining tomatoes in the garden will not ripen, this is a great use for them. A note from my mother: I put a heaping teaspoon of tapioca on the bottom crust before I fill it. It will absorb some of the liquid.
By TopDog

Green Tomato Mincemeat Fried Pies

3
Mincemeat filling made from the early season OR late-season green tomatoes. This filling may be used with any fried pie recipe.
By Jerry Bledsoe

Mincemeat and Pumpkin Layer Pie

3
This is pumpkin pie with a twist, a layer of mincemeat topped with a layer of pumpkin. Just the thing to put the zing into traditional pumpkin pie! It has been a favorite in our family for years.
By Joyce Anderson

Mincemeat I

1
Not exactly meatless, but shredded suet is optional.
By Ruth
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com