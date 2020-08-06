Mincemeat Pie Recipes

Mincemeat II

Rating: 4.36 stars 9

I have used this for years. If you are a connoisseur of mincemeat, you will be able to tell this is a good recipe while you are cooking it, and you add the spices to the fruit, and it magically changes to that wonderful aroma of....mincemeat! If you want to, you can omit the meat in this recipe. I prefer peach or apricot brandy for this recipe. If desired you can use half beef and half pork rather than all pork.