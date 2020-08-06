Mincemeat Pie Recipes

A friend gave me this recipe for mincemeat many years ago. It is so good that even those who do not care for mincemeat pie likes it. If preferred, use molasses instead of sorghum. Also, apricot juice can be substituted for the pineapple juice. This makes enough filling for 2 (9 inch) pies.
This pie has no meat in it (it's a 'mock' mincemeat pie). It doesn't use mincemeat mixes or prepared pie crusts. It's homemade, like ma (or grandma) used to make. Enjoy it! I made it for my father for Father's Day (he loves mince pie).
This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.
Get the lowdown on how to make marvelous mincemeat tartlets inspired by the Great British Bake Off, brandy butter and all. Green apples, spices, and a medley of candied fruits join the traditional ingredient, beef suet, for a flavorful and festive filling that you can make ahead of time.
My mother made this pie at Thanksgiving, and it's a great variation on apples and raisins with a hint of orange and cinnamon and cloves. She called it 'mock' because there is no meat involved. The filling mixture will keep for several days. Before using the filling, it's optional to stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of brandy.
I have used this for years. If you are a connoisseur of mincemeat, you will be able to tell this is a good recipe while you are cooking it, and you add the spices to the fruit, and it magically changes to that wonderful aroma of....mincemeat! If you want to, you can omit the meat in this recipe. I prefer peach or apricot brandy for this recipe. If desired you can use half beef and half pork rather than all pork.
My Mum's recipe from Lancashire, UK. I have taken over the yearly family tradition for making mincemeat. You will want to make this early- to mid-November to allow it to ferment and the flavors to mingle in time for Christmas.
This recipe is 'The Holidays' for me. I remember the smell filling the house 60 years ago when my mom was cooking it. At the end of the tomato season, when the remaining tomatoes in the garden will not ripen, this is a great use for them. A note from my mother: I put a heaping teaspoon of tapioca on the bottom crust before I fill it. It will absorb some of the liquid.