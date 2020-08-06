Cherry Pie Recipes

I made this pie as a way to use up some of the beautiful late summer fruit that Michigan has to offer. Paired with pure Michigan maple syrup, this pie has no refined sugar, and is complemented with additional flavor from a whole wheat crust. A mix of any wild berries and/or cherries should work for this, but make sure to adjust the maple syrup amount depending on the sweetness of your fruit.
Cream cheese and whipped topping folded together make this no-bake pie light and fluffy. This is a quick and easy dessert. For endless variations, use any flavor of pie filling as a topping! This recipe can be doubled for a 9x13 inch pan.
These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
Cherry pie is just about the easiest fruit pie to make. Sour cherries — the kind you need for pie — are rarely available fresh or frozen, so the canned variety usually is the only option for most cooks. Not only do canned cherries make good pies, but there's also no peeling, coring, seeding, pitting, or slicing the fruit. Just drain, dump, sweeten, flavor, and thicken, and you're in business!
I used to always make a traditional cherry pie and there would always be half a pie left over after serving. I love this mini version because I can make just two at a time. Perfect for me and my husband when we are eating dinner together.
I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.
I've been making this almost 30 years. It's my all time family favorite. This will be a recipe that you will want to make over and over. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
This is a tart, yet sweet, pie I make with sour Montmorency cherries found on a tree in my yard. I recommend using Trader Joe's French Pastry pie crust, and a woven top really shows off the cherries. It turns out perfect every time! Serve plain or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.