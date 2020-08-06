Cherry Pie Recipes

Browse more than 45 recipes for cherry pie, whether your cherries are sweet or tart, fresh, frozen or canned.

Fresh Cherry Pie

2
A classic cherry pie with a hint of vanilla.
By Jessica

Cherry Pie Filling

304
Homemade 3-ingredient cherry pie filling made with fresh tart cherries.
By mrsC

Cherry-Berry Pie with Whole Wheat Pie Crust

1
I made this pie as a way to use up some of the beautiful late summer fruit that Michigan has to offer. Paired with pure Michigan maple syrup, this pie has no refined sugar, and is complemented with additional flavor from a whole wheat crust. A mix of any wild berries and/or cherries should work for this, but make sure to adjust the maple syrup amount depending on the sweetness of your fruit.
By Kim

Rhubarb Cherry Pie

78
Delicious! Fresh or frozen rhubarb may be used.
By Annabelle Magee

Perfect Sour Cherry Pie

13
This no-fail perfect cherry pie recipe is made with fresh sour cherries and a hint of almond extract and can be ready in less than 2 hours.
By jmd5102

The Best Cherry Pie

9
This is a delicious pie filling. It's also a great recipe if you have a helper. If any juice bubbles over, it tastes really good on top of ice cream.
By pomfamilycooks

Cherry Pie

429
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first-place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.
By Beth Campbell

Cherry Cheese Pie I

154
Cream cheese and whipped topping folded together make this no-bake pie light and fluffy. This is a quick and easy dessert. For endless variations, use any flavor of pie filling as a topping! This recipe can be doubled for a 9x13 inch pan.
By SNOWPOET

Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

352
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!
By Cali

Cherry Pie with Almond Crumb Topping

74
This delicious and super easy cherry pie features a crunchy, streusel-like topping.
By Chef John

Hawaiian Millionaire Pie

46
This Hawaiian-inspired version of millionaire pie has maraschino cherries, walnuts, and pineapple in the filling.
By Sharon

Cherry Berry Peach Pie

21
This recipe was given to me by a friend who is the best pie maker I know. When Bing cherries aren't in season I use raspberries.
By Patty S
Sour Cherry Pie
56
"DELICIOUS cherry pie! I used 5 cups of frozen sour cherries." – ChristinaW
Cherry Folditup
13
"Tasty simple dessert that comes out cute as a button!" -- Chelsea M
Best Cherry Pie
170
Cranberry Cherry Pie
35
Sweet Washington Cherry Pie
59
Blueberry Cherry Pie
105
Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies
3

These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.

Cherry Pie IV

241
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.

Perfect Cherry Pie

36
Cherry pie is just about the easiest fruit pie to make. Sour cherries — the kind you need for pie — are rarely available fresh or frozen, so the canned variety usually is the only option for most cooks. Not only do canned cherries make good pies, but there's also no peeling, coring, seeding, pitting, or slicing the fruit. Just drain, dump, sweeten, flavor, and thicken, and you're in business!
By USA WEEKEND - Jean Carper

Cherry Cheese Pie

92
This is a sweet and creamy cherry cheese pie with a cherry topping. Very easy and very good! You'll be glad you tried it!
By Ginger

Mini Cherry Pies

7
I used to always make a traditional cherry pie and there would always be half a pie left over after serving. I love this mini version because I can make just two at a time. Perfect for me and my husband when we are eating dinner together.
By Lisawas

Blueberry or Cherry Dessert

34
Great to feed a lot of people at a potluck. Great-grandma gave recipe to me. This is a rectangular cheesecake.
By Vicki Monte

Holiday Cherry Pie

45
Delicious crumb-crust cherry pie. It's great served warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
By Kari Becerra

Cherry Crumble Pie with Frozen Cherries

1
Mix up a tasty crumb topping and all you need is a pie crust, frozen cherries, and a can of pie filling for this super-easy and tasty cherry crumble pie.
By Chef Jeff

Classic Bing Cherry Pie

A nice variation to the sour cherry pie.
By MSGYPSYLEE

Always Delicious Cherry Pie

6
Sweet and sour cherry pie. Incredibly yummy with vanilla ice cream! Be sure to get the regular cherries, not cherry pie filling.
By Jody Clark

Drupey Pie

10
I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.
By Karen

Cherry-Raspberry Pie

Old fashioned summer pie with cherries and raspberries.
By Mama Fresh

Coconut Streusel Cherry Pie

Sweet juicy cherries with a coconut topping. Water can be substituted for almond-flavored liqueur. Wrap pie crust edges with foil during baking if necessary to prevent over-browning.
By YLETHA

Chocolate Cherry Pie

4
I've been making this almost 30 years. It's my all time family favorite. This will be a recipe that you will want to make over and over. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.
By GREENTHUMB30

Millionaire Pie II

9
This is a fast, easy, delicious recipe and it tastes like you spent hours making it!!!
By Andrea

Cherry Tart Pops

1
These cherry mini toaster tarts are much better than the store-bought version. You can make them as pops or make them regular-sized. The kids love these!
By Cheri

Mock Cheese Cake Pie

2
What could be simpler? Instant pudding mixed with cherry pie filling and yogurt! Excellent served with whipped topping.
By B H Snellings

Red Fruity Pie

8
A sweet and sour mix of cherries and raspberries topped with crunchy oats all within a delicate graham cracker crust.
By Debbie Yu

Fresh Sour Cherry Pie

This is a tart, yet sweet, pie I make with sour Montmorency cherries found on a tree in my yard. I recommend using Trader Joe's French Pastry pie crust, and a woven top really shows off the cherries. It turns out perfect every time! Serve plain or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By CRIMSON_CHAOS

Chocolate Fruit Tart

Chocolate shortbread tart with pastry cream and fresh fruit.
By Stefania Pulitano

Toffee Cherry Butter Tarts

2
Traditional Canadian butter tarts with a delicious twist - dried cherries replace the standard raisins, and the optional melted toffee bits provide a sweet, chewy topping.
By Helen Adams

Cherry-Almond Pie

Fresh cherries and almonds are a simple combination that works remarkably well! I like my pie a little less sweet, so adjust accordingly.
By lunalady
