Lemon Recipes

Browse the best recipes with lemon, from sweet--lemon pie, lemon curd, and lemon bars--to savory--lemon pepper chicken wings, garlic-lemon scallops, and lemon rosemary salmon. And don't forget the lemonade!

Staff Picks

Tart Lemon Triangles

211
This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.
By skini

Perfect Lemon Curd

452
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Shrimp Lemon Pepper Linguini

1768
So easy to make, done in minutes, and absolutely delicious. Keeps well in the fridge, too!
By skini

Lemon Cooler Cream Cake

333
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
By CAROLINENOW

Chicken Piccata II

1367
Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!
By TERRY C

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

64
Cucumber is the perfect complement to the traditional summer lemonade. Display it in the pitcher with cucumber and/or lemon slices.
By DASHKAYDOT

Limoncello

164
Truly worth the time required to create this distinguished ice cold refreshing drink.
By Michele O'Sullivan

How to Make Lemon Curd

Nothing against lemonade, but when we have a few lemons to spare, we're definitely making lemon curd.
By Hannah Klinger

Easy Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad

18
Zesty lemon zest, tasty dill, and a teensy bit of sugar all combine with cucumbers to make a super-duper tasty combo. The recipe says 4 servings, but I ate it all myself. Does not keep well, so only make as much as you will be eating right away.
By MyFoodWontKillYouReally

The Best Lemon Bars

3370
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By skini

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2951
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By skini

Lemon Drop Shots

9
This alcoholic shot, a combination of vodka and lemon juice, tastes just like the classic lemon drop candy and is a fun drink for parties.
By KATESWIFT
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Chicken Recipes for Lemon-Pepper Lovers
Lemon-pepper is a simple, low-cost way to dress up an otherwise bland piece of chicken.
15 Meyer Lemon Recipes That Celebrate Citrus Season
There's a good reason why Meyer lemons have a devoted fan base: Meyer lemons have a distinctive flavor and aroma that can't be matched by ordinary lemons
16 Lemon-Flavored Recipes for a Brilliant Breakfast
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
257
Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
95
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
574
Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
582

Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.

More Lemon Recipes

The Best Lemon Bars

3370
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By skini

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2951
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By skini

Lemon Drop Shots

9
This alcoholic shot, a combination of vodka and lemon juice, tastes just like the classic lemon drop candy and is a fun drink for parties.
By KATESWIFT

Perfect Lemon Curd

452
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

257
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
By Pamela Souza LeBlanc

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

95
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

574
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

582
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

440
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1167
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Hot Toddy

168
A great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

426
My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Bow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic, and Lemon

104
Pasta tossed with a garlic & lemon sauce. So simple, yet so delicious.
By Maryann D

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

231
This recipe delivers lemon-flavored roasted potatoes to your table, making a great side dish for Greek dishes such as souvlaki.
By koko

Tom Collins Cocktail

16
Created in the late 1800s, the Tom Collins is said to be named after a wide-spread practical joke that swept the country. This cocktail, however, is no joke.
By Allrecipes

Home-Style Chicken Piccata

10
Boneless skinless chicken breasts that are deceptively simple. Easy and tasty. Perfect quick chicken dinner served with buttered noodles and string beans. This is a kid- and family-favorite.
By SANDY331

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

533
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Easy Mediterranean Baked Chicken Breast

90
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
By Silke

Pan Seared Lemon Tilapia with Parmesan Pasta

214
Citrusy tilapia, served with a cheesy but light pasta.
By vo0do0

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

9
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home--cooked in your air fryer--with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

4
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
By stephenhbossin

Famous Chicken Francaise

544
Chicken with lemon juice, egg, butter and garlic. C'est magnifique!
By skini

Chicken with Lemon-Caper Sauce

406
A rich chicken dish, perfect for a special meal.
By ALISSASMOM

Old-Fashioned Lemonade

394
Ah, the taste of summer. This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart! When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.
By EJRIPPY
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com