Lemon Recipes

Browse the best recipes with lemon, from sweet--lemon pie, lemon curd, and lemon bars--to savory--lemon pepper chicken wings, garlic-lemon scallops, and lemon rosemary salmon. And don't forget the lemonade!
Zesty lemon zest, tasty dill, and a teensy bit of sugar all combine with cucumbers to make a super-duper tasty combo. The recipe says 4 servings, but I ate it all myself. Does not keep well, so only make as much as you will be eating right away.
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
One of our go-to recipes for chicken breast that we make often during the week because it's so easy. Chicken breast gets marinated in Mediterranean flavors like lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs and then baked in the oven.
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
Ah, the taste of summer. This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart! When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.