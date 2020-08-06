Vegetarian BBQ & Grilling

The grill might just be a vegetarian's best friend.  Let us show you how, with 150+ trusted vegetarian grilling recipes.

Staff Picks

Smoky Avocado Fajitas (Meatless)

28
As a lover of Mexican food who's recently gone meatless, I decided to experiment with an idea for fajitas that would be as close to the real thing as possible without including meat. These turned out to be better than almost any traditional fajitas I've ever had. Even my meat-loving 25-year-old son loved them, and wants more! Authentic Southwestern fajita flavor with a smoky touch. Very easy to make. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, and grated cheese as desired.
By Elaine Nash

Pesto-Stuffed Grilled Portobellos

37
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
By Larry Short

Individual Grilled Veggie Pizzas

5
Enjoy these easy gourmet individual pizzas prepared on the grill. They're good for entertaining or just for yourself.
By YumYum

Grilled Portobello Sandwich with Roasted Red Pepper and Mozzarella

42
I had this once in a restaurant, and have spent a while trying to recreate it. Please enjoy.
By acherry53400

Grilled Cauliflower

117
I got something like this at a restaurant and it was wonderful.
By ziola1039

Tempeh Kabobs with Moroccan Couscous

22
Soaked in a delectable honey-soy marinade and paired with grilled vegetables, these kabobs will please both meat eaters and vegetarians.
By TRUCKERDOO

Perfect Grilled Tofu

22
This recipe is very easy to double, though you don't need quite double the marinade: About 1 1/2 times the marinade is perfect for four packages of tofu.
By benandbirdy

Grilled Veggie Skewers

32
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3704
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
Grilled Potatoes and Onion

Always cook up a package of potatoes and onions with the rest of your grilled meal! Start early, because it takes about a half an hour to cook. These cook over indirect heat (off to the side), so you can grill other things at the same time.
By Bob Cody

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich

Roasted vegetables taste delicious in this sandwich. It is great to take along on a picnic!
By CHRIS M

Italian Grilled Eggplant with Basil and Parsley (Melanzane Grigliate al Basilico e Prezzemolo)

2
This Italian side dish (aka 'contorno') couldn't be easier! We make this often during the summer, when we have an abundance of basil and parsley growing in our garden. Works well with zucchini, too!
By Kim's Cooking Now
Grilled Asparagus
877
Portobello Mushroom Burgers
951

The steak of veggie burgers. Serve on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and aioli sauce. Oh yeah!

More Vegetarian BBQ & Grilling

Grilled Asparagus

877
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
By Bob Cody

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

345
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

3
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

471
Portobello mushrooms are the steaks of the mushroom family. Here there marinated and grilled, yummy!
By BFOLLICK

Pizza On The Grill I

452
Even with a baking stone, a conventional oven is no match for a professional oven when it comes to making pizza. At home, or rather in your backyard, the grill is the way to go. The heat of a hot grill is perfect, and makes it possible to make incredible pizza at home. Use your favorite toppings, but keep in mind not to overload the pizza. Keep it light. Try it - everything is better on the grill!
By Allrecipes Member
By benandbirdy

Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus

141
This asparagus pairs especially well with Asian types of grilled foods, such as kebabs or satays.
By Sue Lau

Grilled Corn on the Cob

551
Butter, salt, and a little pepper are all you really need to bring out corn's natural sweetness on the grill.
By SUETEITSMA

Marinated Veggies

204
A healthy way to grill veggies! Makes a great sandwich too!
By HJR

Grilled Yellow Squash

208
This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
By Sarah Stephan

California Grilled Veggie Sandwich

1243
For a smoky and sumptuous veggie-filled grilled sandwich, try this easy recipe. All it takes is some veggies, focaccia bread, lemon-mayonnaise dressing, and crumbled feta.
By Allrecipes Member
Grilled Garlic Parmesan Zucchini

368
This is a summer favorite at my house. So easy and tasty, and complements steak, ribs, chicken or fish. By the way, these can be done in the oven under the broiler as well.
By AngieItaliano
Beets on the Grill

74
I couldn't decide what to do with all the beets, so I tossed them onto the grill.
By MOTTSBELA

Eggs on the Grill

29
Have you ever tried eggs on the grill by using a muffin pan? Just spray the pan and crack the eggs and put them on the grill. Try adding some chopped peppers and onions or anything to your liking.
By Jen

Grilled Baked Potatoes

164
I was tired of eating baked potatoes the old fashioned way with gobs of butter, so I created this simple recipe to put a little twist on them. My family and friends love them and I hope you do too.
By TODD SCHULTZ

Cabbage on the Grill

101
This is a quick way to cook cabbage on the grill. It gets really sweet when cooked this way.
By Debbie

By Bob Cody

Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

13
Sweet potatoes on the grill have a smoky, caramelized flavor you can't achieve in the oven. These are mildly spicy, but adjust the cayenne to suit your taste. These are excellent served with grilled pork or fish.
By France C

Eggplant Mixed Grill

141
A super yummy way to grill veggies.
By kelcampbell
Grilled Cabbage Steaks

Cutting cabbage into "steaks" and grilling it brings out sweet and smoky flavors you won't get from any other method, and the crispy, caramelized edges are the best part!
By France C

By CHRIS M
By Larry Short
