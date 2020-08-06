Vegetarian BBQ & Grilling

As a lover of Mexican food who's recently gone meatless, I decided to experiment with an idea for fajitas that would be as close to the real thing as possible without including meat. These turned out to be better than almost any traditional fajitas I've ever had. Even my meat-loving 25-year-old son loved them, and wants more! Authentic Southwestern fajita flavor with a smoky touch. Very easy to make. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, and grated cheese as desired.
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
Always cook up a package of potatoes and onions with the rest of your grilled meal! Start early, because it takes about a half an hour to cook. These cook over indirect heat (off to the side), so you can grill other things at the same time.
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Even with a baking stone, a conventional oven is no match for a professional oven when it comes to making pizza. At home, or rather in your backyard, the grill is the way to go. The heat of a hot grill is perfect, and makes it possible to make incredible pizza at home. Use your favorite toppings, but keep in mind not to overload the pizza. Keep it light. Try it - everything is better on the grill!
Sweet potatoes on the grill have a smoky, caramelized flavor you can't achieve in the oven. These are mildly spicy, but adjust the cayenne to suit your taste. These are excellent served with grilled pork or fish.
