30-Minute Beef Main Dish Recipes

Looking for 30-minute beef recipes? Allrecipes has more than 160 trusted 30-minute beef recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Marinated Flank Steak

43
Add a salad and crusty rolls to this full-flavored steak, and you have a simple but excellent meal for family or guests. This steak is also great cooked on the grill.
By Allrecipes Member
Easy Grilled Tri Tip

126
A great way to quickly grill large cuts of tri-tip beef. You can even make it on a busy weeknight! I've also made this for BBQ parties. It's better than buying a bunch of steaks!
By Erika

Barbeque Beef Casserole

395
A wonderful, quick, and inexpensive recipe for those time crunched dinners. Just throw together and bake. Adjust your seasonings for your own taste.
By themamalion

Beef and Roasted Red Pepper Sandwiches

73
This is my family's favorite sandwich! We like it served with a nice fresh Caesar salad. Don't be intimidated by the extra sharp provolone's smell - it's really awesome when melted into the sandwich!
By KELT

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

364
This beef stir-fry is quick and easy for busy weeknights.
By inesgosner

Simple Beef Stroganoff

873
Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamed Chipped Beef On Toast

728
Dried beef in a white sauce with a pinch of cayenne makes an American standard to serve over toast.
By Allrecipes Member

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Brisket Marinade

17
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY

Sweet and Sour Meatballs II

423
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law shortly after I was married. Now it is a favorite of our kids. I like to serve it over rice.
By Cathy

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

282
An all-beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun piled high with mustard, sweet pickle relish, onion, tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt. Don't even think about ketchup!
By elsaw

Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo

119
This classic Cuban ground beef dish is quick and easy, and is great over rice. It can also be used as a filling for tacos or empanadas.
By Amalloch
Liver and Onions
180
Don't believe the critics, liver's delicious and good for you. Just be sure not to overcook it!
Ground Beef with Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix
228
Taking just a little extra time to make this flavorful ground beef makes all the difference in your homemade tacos!
Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze
1455
Broccoli Beef I
1082

Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.

Basic Salisbury Steaks

78
These are delicious steaks my mom used to make when I was growing up. They are easy too! They go great with mashed potatoes or white rice and have a flavorful sauce left over, almost like a gravy.
By SARAH1037

Butcher's Steak (Hanger Steak)

7
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
By Chef John

Keto Cheeseburger Casserole

3
Reminiscent of a cheeseburger without the bun. Fits perfectly into the keto diet. Made with ingredients you mostly likely have.
By Yoly

Creamed Beef for SOS

151
A Recipe that is always requested from my kids when they come and visit. I spent 20 years of my 28 years in the Air Force in the dining hall. I think I have perfected SOS (Creamed Beef).Very simple and quick. Serve over toast (Shingles) or biscuits or hashed brown potatoes. I know leaving the grease in is not real healthy but it really makes it tasty. If you use anything other then HAMBURGER or drain the grease it will not turn out.
By John OBrien

Pennsylvania Coal Region Barbecue

345
This is a wonderful staple of the Pennsylvania Coal Region. It's the traditional 'sweet and sour'. Delicious on a hamburger bun.
By MOLLYSPITCHER

Easy Meatballs

5
My husband makes these easy meatballs with simple ingredients like eggs, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, and fresh basil, and they come out flavorful and delicious every time! Kids love them too! If desired, add the cooked meatballs to your favorite sauce until submerged (this brings out the moistness).
By Love2Cook

Sweetbreads

21
Sweetbread are a gland in cattle, and this is the way my husband and I prepare them. We like them in tiny pieces, but others make them in larger portions. This method of cooking and the taste remind me a little of chicken hearts, only better. One pound of sweetbreads makes plenty for 2 people using our method.
By Norma

Steak and Rice

137
A meal in itself. A spicy beef and bell pepper combo served over a bed of rice. This recipe is an instant favorite and economical, too.
By Christine Ropeter

Mom's Easy Creamed Chipped Beef on Toast

110
Everyone licks the pot clean every time I make this. It's great for cold winter mornings. Season with salt and pepper to your individual tastes.
By Muffin Mom N Garlic Girl

Swedish Meatballs with Cream of Mushroom Soup

This easy Swedish meatball recipe is a household favorite handed down from my grandmother, who was a farm wife. Great dinner served with mashed potatoes!
By AJ1968

Southern Skillet Dinner

26
This is an awesome dinner on a cold winter night. It is inexpensive and a great way for the kids to take in some vegetables without any fuss. It's great served with warm bread and butter.
By Jennifer Candler Travelstead

Rock's T-Bone Steaks

182
This seasoning makes any steak awesome. This is the best. It doesn't overpower the steak. I can't eat a steak out anymore because I always compare it to this seasoning.
By Rocky
