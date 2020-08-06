30-Minute Beef Main Dish Recipes

I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
Butcher (or hanger) steak is great pan cooked, broiled, or grilled. It takes to marinades wonderfully, and really can be substituted for any cut of steak. Just be sure to take the time to trim it well.
A Recipe that is always requested from my kids when they come and visit. I spent 20 years of my 28 years in the Air Force in the dining hall. I think I have perfected SOS (Creamed Beef).Very simple and quick. Serve over toast (Shingles) or biscuits or hashed brown potatoes. I know leaving the grease in is not real healthy but it really makes it tasty. If you use anything other then HAMBURGER or drain the grease it will not turn out.
My husband makes these easy meatballs with simple ingredients like eggs, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, and fresh basil, and they come out flavorful and delicious every time! Kids love them too! If desired, add the cooked meatballs to your favorite sauce until submerged (this brings out the moistness).
Sweetbread are a gland in cattle, and this is the way my husband and I prepare them. We like them in tiny pieces, but others make them in larger portions. This method of cooking and the taste remind me a little of chicken hearts, only better. One pound of sweetbreads makes plenty for 2 people using our method.