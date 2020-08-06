Breaded Chicken Breasts

Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
Chicken, cream cheese, and garlic unite in this marriage of Chicken Neptune, Chicken Kiev, and a shorthanded pantry! Takes less fuss than either of its inspirations, and recipe can easily be increased for larger households.
What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
This is a favorite around our house; it's quick, easy and tastes great! This is a recipe that I came up with; measurements can be varied depending on your taste, i.e. if you want more cheese add more cheese, if you want less use less, you really can't hurt it. And you really can't mess it up as long as you use this recipe as a foundation.
Chicken breasts marinated in lemon juice, then coated in seasoned flour and fried, and finally baked in chicken broth with brown sugar, fresh parsley and lemon slices. This is the best lemon chicken you will ever taste! It is very good for making for a family dinner.