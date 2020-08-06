Breaded Chicken Breasts

Crispy and tender chicken breasts are easy when they're breaded, battered, fried, or baked. We've got the recipes!

Breaded Chicken Fingers

Boneless chicken strips marinated in buttermilk, then breaded and fried.
By Janet Shannon

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

Perfectly crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, and tasty.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Tomato Chicken Parmesan

A delicious Italian breaded chicken smothered with cheese and tomato-based pasta sauce!
By vero_cn81

Chicken Fried Chicken

A fun chicken recipe the kids can help prepare. They love crushing the crackers. It does not matter if the measurements aren't perfect, just wing it!
By CASSJW

Garlic-Lemon Double Stuffed Chicken

Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
By CHRCAMILLO

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
By PGRAFF

Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

Not for anyone watching their diet. A wonderful flavor filled meal that really fills you up. I took ideas from a few other recipes on here and I made it my own. Simply delicious!
By danielle

Garlic Cheddar Chicken

Chicken breasts dipped in garlic butter and Cheddar bread crumbs. NEVER have any leftovers!
By BAYLOR66

Famous Butter Chicken

Juicy chicken breasts coated with crushed crackers, then baked in butter.
By HAULBUR

Pistachio Crusted Chicken

This recipe is so easy, and very elegant. Anyone can make it, and everyone will enjoy it!
By Julie

Chicken Nepiev

Chicken, cream cheese, and garlic unite in this marriage of Chicken Neptune, Chicken Kiev, and a shorthanded pantry! Takes less fuss than either of its inspirations, and recipe can easily be increased for larger households.
By GINGERTREES

Crunchy Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers with crunchy chip coating. Great with bbq sauce. My 3 year old helps crush the chips. Very easy to make!
By Jennifer Dean
More Breaded Chicken Breasts

How To Bread Foods

Watch this video to learn a classic 3-step, no-mess breading technique.

Better than Best Fried Chicken

Crispy fried chicken made with condensed soup and seasoned cornstarch.
By CANDY WOO LI

Springfield Style Cashew Chicken I

Fried chicken is topped with an Asian-style mild gravy composed of oyster and soy sauces with chicken broth. An abundance of cashews adds crunch and sweetness.
By Katie Mines

Chicken in a Pot

This dish uses just one skillet to prepare. Quick, easy and delicious. Tomato paste and chicken broth combine to make a tasty sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By Jo Ann

Yogurt Chicken

Very tasty yogurt-dipped, breaded chicken breasts. The yogurt makes the chicken VERY moist and the coating nice and crunchy!
By Allrecipes Member
Oven Fried Chicken IV

Always a hit! People will be wanting seconds. Crispy chicken that is made lower in fat, without being soggy. You may remove the skin from the chicken if you like. Serve with Cheese Mashed Potatoes.
By Chelsey

Chicken Nuggets

These are really easy and taste great! Kids love them!
By Megami

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Perfection

What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
By Adrienne Belaire

Ashley's Chicken Katsu with Tonkatsu Sauce

A recipe for delicious Japanese fried chicken and an accompanying Tonkatsu sauce. Serve with your choice of shredded cabbage, rice, or even mashed potatoes.
By BASKETBALLGIRL

Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken

This actually uses my breading for Chicken Fried Steak---my husband suggested we try it with chicken breasts, and it was delicious!
By TANAQUIL

Simply Parmesan Chicken

This is a favorite around our house; it's quick, easy and tastes great! This is a recipe that I came up with; measurements can be varied depending on your taste, i.e. if you want more cheese add more cheese, if you want less use less, you really can't hurt it. And you really can't mess it up as long as you use this recipe as a foundation.
By Jenny

Sour Cream Marinated Chicken II

Bone-in chicken breasts marinated in a seasoned sour cream mixture, then breaded and baked. This recipe is surprisingly easy and tasty for people of all ages.
By Chris Boyer

Angela's Easy Breaded Chicken

This recipe is so easy, and my family loves it! Tastes great with spinach and a loaf of bread.
By Angela

Potato Chip Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts marinated overnight, then baked in onion-flavored potato chips. Serve with twice-baked potatoes, if desired.
By Larry

Ukrainian Chicken Kiev

A real Kiev recipe, with seasoned butter rolled up in breaded chicken breasts for a richness fit for royalty! This recipe takes a bit of time, but is well worth the effort.
By William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Muenster Chicken and Mushrooms

Our all time favorite dish. Breaded chicken baked with Muenster cheese and mushrooms in chicken broth. Easy enough to make for the family, but special enough to make for company.
By Mary

Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken

An easy dish for garlic lovers. Golden looking, golden tasting!
By amy miazga

Best Baked Chicken

The stuffing mix makes a chewy-crunchy breading, and the combination of seasoning is unusual and delicious
By EMILYKFRANK

Captain Crunch Chicken

This is a "sweet" change from the same old bread crumb breading! Captain Crunch chicken is simple, sweet, and crunchy!
By Terrie

Spicy Brown Mustard Chicken

Chicken breasts are coated with spicy mustard and seasoned bread crumbs to seal in the juices, then baked in lemon butter for a burst of flavor.
By ShadowB

Lemon Chicken Tenders

This a great recipe for baked lemon chicken tenders that my family loves. It's fairly quick and easy, and you more than likely don't have to go out and buy any new ingredients!
By J. Roderick

Caribbean Chicken

Chicken breast is coated in a delicately spiced, and slightly sweet breading, then baked with grapefruit juice and nectarine.
By KS

Lemon Chicken III

Chicken breasts marinated in lemon juice, then coated in seasoned flour and fried, and finally baked in chicken broth with brown sugar, fresh parsley and lemon slices. This is the best lemon chicken you will ever taste! It is very good for making for a family dinner.
By Megan Henry
