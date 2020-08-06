Hummus Recipes

Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
Authentic chummus is very different and SO much tastier than its American counterpart. This chummus is creamy and delicate in taste rather than overpowered with garlic or thick and pasty. It is eaten warm, fresh, and as a whole meal spread out in a dish and drizzled with fresh olive oil. It is scooped up with pita, raw onion slices, or just a fork. Do NOT use canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans)!
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
This is the result of my quest for perfectly creamy and flavorful hummus. We have many Middle Eastern restaurants in metro Detroit and I've always wanted to perfect the recipe at home. The secret to ultimate creaminess with this recipe is the Vitamix® blender, which really emulsifies the mixture so it's not grainy. Using a food processor in the past, it never came out smooth. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and lightly garnish with a dash of paprika or minced parsley if desired. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts on top when serving for a savory variation. Great with fresh baked pita, pretzels, or sliced vegetables.
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
This hummus recipe was handed down to me by my Syrian grandmother. I took it and tweaked it just a touch, adding roasted garlic, making it my most-requested recipe. I finally made it for my grandma a few months ago and she said it was incredible. That was my Oscar moment :) Even people who don't like hummus love this recipe. And I'm modest too!
Don't spend your good money on tiny containers of store-bought hummus! Make your own! This recipe is a fun twist on traditional hummus recipes. The chipotle pepper and cumin lend a bit of heat and smokiness, while the cilantro brightens the flavor. Perfect for entertaining a crowd! Serve with pita chips and fresh vegetables.
This simple, basil-spiked 'green' hummus is a great summer twist on everyone's favorite spread. Turkey on wheat? Yawn. Turkey on wheat with green hummus? Hello! And don't even get me started on wraps. I won't even touch a wrap that doesn't contain hummus, and neither should you.
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
This roasted Garlic Parmesan Hummus is silky smooth, the creamiest hummus you will ever have! Layered with nutty flavors and loaded with garlic and pepper this dip has a flavorful kick. Your every day hummus jazzed up that will leave you begging for more! Drizzle with a little extra olive oil, parmesan and pepper if you like before enjoying!
This is my mother's recipe for creamy hummus. She cooked every day the food she learned how to cook when she was growing up. She gave us a history lesson of our culture and our family every night at the dinner table.
A nice switch from the Mexican layer dip. Super easy and very versatile! You can switch this recipe up in many ways to adapt it to your taste, this is just how we like it best. Add more or less of anything you like personally. Roasted red pepper on top is also good. Serve with pita chips.