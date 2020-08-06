Hummus Recipes

Find the best hummus recipes at Allrecipes.com. Whether you prefer it with or without tahini, hummus is perfect for dipping pita bread or spreading on sandwiches.

Real Hummus

Rating: 4.55 stars
1203
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
727
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET

Jalapeno Hummus

Rating: 4.56 stars
282
A spicy hummus to liven up the appetizer table!
By Andrew

Black Bean Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
738
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Anonymous
What Is Tahini?

Here's all you need to know to buy, store, and cook with this delicious Middle Eastern condiment.
By Allrecipes Editors

Hummus III

Rating: 4.55 stars
2277
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
By RC2STEP

Super Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.71 stars
248
Super easy hummus that only takes minutes. Great with veggies or pita chips. Really it's great with ANYTHING!
By Chelsey

Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus (Chummus)

Rating: 4.22 stars
96
Authentic chummus is very different and SO much tastier than its American counterpart. This chummus is creamy and delicate in taste rather than overpowered with garlic or thick and pasty. It is eaten warm, fresh, and as a whole meal spread out in a dish and drizzled with fresh olive oil. It is scooped up with pita, raw onion slices, or just a fork. Do NOT use canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans)!
By Simone

Cilantro Edamame Hummus

Rating: 4.52 stars
63
Traditionally made with chickpeas, this hummus has a new twist using shelled edamame. Serve with pita chips or celery sticks.
By CRAZY4SUSHI
Supremely Spicy Hummus

Rating: 4.74 stars
23
I love to use this as a dip for pita bread.
By Uncle Richard

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Black Bean Hummus without Tahini

Rating: 5 stars
4
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
By Megan Olson
Savory Pumpkin Hummus

Rating: 4.41 stars
49
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
By Georgia J. Llewellyn

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

Rating: 4.64 stars
143
Hummus is a creamy puree of garbanzo beans and tahini (sesame seed paste) seasoned with lemon juice and garlic. It is a popular spread and dip in Greece and throughout the Middle East.
By MARKCOSENZA

Sweet Potato Hummus

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
By mickdee

Mediterranean Dip

Whenever I go to a party, everyone requests that I bring this Mediterranean dip. If you enjoy hummus and veggies, you will like this dip! Serve with homemade pita chips or tortilla chips.
By Debbie

Vitamix® Hummus

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is the result of my quest for perfectly creamy and flavorful hummus. We have many Middle Eastern restaurants in metro Detroit and I've always wanted to perfect the recipe at home. The secret to ultimate creaminess with this recipe is the Vitamix® blender, which really emulsifies the mixture so it's not grainy. Using a food processor in the past, it never came out smooth. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and lightly garnish with a dash of paprika or minced parsley if desired. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts on top when serving for a savory variation. Great with fresh baked pita, pretzels, or sliced vegetables.
By TroyC

Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.3 stars
330
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
By ELOVINGS

Authentic Kicked-Up Syrian Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
141
This hummus recipe was handed down to me by my Syrian grandmother. I took it and tweaked it just a touch, adding roasted garlic, making it my most-requested recipe. I finally made it for my grandma a few months ago and she said it was incredible. That was my Oscar moment :) Even people who don't like hummus love this recipe. And I'm modest too!
By Mary

Baked Hummus

Rating: 5 stars
2
Yummy appetizer with crackers.
By Vicki

Joe's Hummus with Pine Nuts

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Simple but great hummus recipe.
By JOEKLUGER

Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

Rating: 4.29 stars
35
Tasty! Utterly tasty! Enjoy with pita chips or tortilla chips. Garnish with cilantro sprigs.
By tastywhalebacon

Easy Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.5 stars
128
Red Pepper Hummus that has been a favorite of all my friends. Easy to make! Serve with chips, pita chips, veggies, or whatever.
By kfordham281

Lemon Garlic Hummus

Rating: 4.39 stars
28
This is lighter and tastier than the original. Serve with pita wedges.
By PREDESTOGO

Smoky Chipotle Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
256
Don't spend your good money on tiny containers of store-bought hummus! Make your own! This recipe is a fun twist on traditional hummus recipes. The chipotle pepper and cumin lend a bit of heat and smokiness, while the cilantro brightens the flavor. Perfect for entertaining a crowd! Serve with pita chips and fresh vegetables.
By SAVVYHOSTESS

Sesame Seed Oil Hummus

Rating: 4.85 stars
34
Delicious hummus recipe that does not use tahini. Mashing the chickpeas is optional, but I think it makes it blend easier.
By ryeslady

Chef John's Green Hummus

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
This simple, basil-spiked 'green' hummus is a great summer twist on everyone's favorite spread. Turkey on wheat? Yawn. Turkey on wheat with green hummus? Hello! And don't even get me started on wraps. I won't even touch a wrap that doesn't contain hummus, and neither should you.
By Chef John

Artichoke Hummus

Rating: 4.75 stars
32
A fun twist on traditional hummus using artichokes and white beans.
By faithirene

Raw Hummus

Rating: 4.12 stars
76
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
By EMILKALIL

Basic Hummus

Rating: 4 stars
77
This basic recipe for hummus is quick and easy, and it tastes great with pita bread or veggies.
By TAZF18

Garlic Parmesan Hummus

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
This roasted Garlic Parmesan Hummus is silky smooth, the creamiest hummus you will ever have! Layered with nutty flavors and loaded with garlic and pepper this dip has a flavorful kick. Your every day hummus jazzed up that will leave you begging for more! Drizzle with a little extra olive oil, parmesan and pepper if you like before enjoying!
By Megan Olson

Chocolate Hummus

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
Hummus for dessert? So delicious and full of chocolate, no one will ever know you made it with garbanzo beans! Try it with fresh fruit, cookies, crackers or even by the spoonful!
By Yoly

Traditional Hummus

Rating: 4.48 stars
54
This is my mother's recipe for creamy hummus. She cooked every day the food she learned how to cook when she was growing up. She gave us a history lesson of our culture and our family every night at the dinner table.
By basilshadid

Hummus Layer Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
40
A nice switch from the Mexican layer dip. Super easy and very versatile! You can switch this recipe up in many ways to adapt it to your taste, this is just how we like it best. Add more or less of anything you like personally. Roasted red pepper on top is also good. Serve with pita chips.
By Burken

Lima Bean Hummus

Rating: 5 stars
5
Copycat recipe for Roots lima bean hummus in Asheville, NC!
By Michelle
