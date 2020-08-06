Smoked Food Recipes

Smoked Pork Butt

We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!