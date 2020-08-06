Smoked Food Recipes

This is a sure-fired winner with any beef lover. It takes a little while to prepare, so be patient, but trust me, you will love this. The recipe yields the most tender and flavorful meat imaginable, and also has great eye appeal.
We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!
This is a very basic brine recipe for preparing meats and fish for smoking. Add any personal taste preferences to the brine for additional flavor enhancement. I like to add white wine, soy sauce, and various herbs and spices. Anything that you like will work, so experiment at will.
This is a delicious and different way to enjoy chicken breasts, with plenty of smoky flavor! Brining the chicken before smoking allows it to stay moist and flavorful. They are a great addition to a salad, on a sandwich, or just by themselves!
I have been using this method for years and always have perfect results for making pulled pork. This will give you tender, juicy, fall-apart meat. This method works equally as well on smaller or bigger pork butts. The final internal temperature of the meat is what's important. Smoking meat is an all-day affair, but well worth the time investment! I like to use a variety of wood chips, including maple, apple and bourbon barrel. Serve with your favorite sauce.
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
The turkey is stuffed with quartered apples and onions, salt, coarse ground pepper, butter, and carbonated cola. Fresh garlic is rubbed all over the outside of the bird, and it's given a good sprinkle of seasoned salt. Ten hours in the smoker, and it's fabulously flavored with a heavenly hickory essence!
This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!
This smoked egg recipe is incredibly easy. I learned it from a neighbor and it is a fun way to use up the extra space in your smoker grill. The eggs turn a lovely brown color and have a consistency similar to boiled eggs. The insides have a tinted brown color, too. Reduce cook time if you prefer a softer boiled egg.
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
We've been playing with smoked salmon recipes for years and this quick dry-brine process is easy and delicious. A go-to appetizer in our house any time there's a party. Hope you enjoy. Try serving it with plain bagels and cream cheese.
There are pork chops and then there are smoked pork chops. The rub has just the right amount of sweetness and saltiness that complements the smoky flavor perfectly. Oak is my wood of choice for these but feel free to substitute any hard wood chips.
One of the quickest meals you can make in your smoker is shrimp, done in just 30 minutes. These shrimp are lightly seasoned to let the smoke flavor shine, but add more seasoning if desired. Because of the short smoke time, feel free to use a stronger-flavored wood such as hickory or mesquite. Serve with cheesy grits, rice, atop a salad, or as an appetizer with a remoulade sauce.
This easy-to-prepare recipe is a surefire winner for your next party. Perfect for watching the game with friends! I use an offset smoker for this recipe, but indirect heat in a 22 1/2 kettle grill works fine too.
