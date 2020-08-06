Smoked Food Recipes

From bacon to pulled pork to whole turkeys, fish, and corn on the cob, these delicious recipes will fill up your smoker!

Staff Picks

Smoked Standing Rib Roast

18
This is a sure-fired winner with any beef lover. It takes a little while to prepare, so be patient, but trust me, you will love this. The recipe yields the most tender and flavorful meat imaginable, and also has great eye appeal.
By Ed

Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)

12
Steelhead trout, also know as freshwater salmon, smoked to perfection with garlic and rosemary flavors. After the overnight marinade and the brine soak, it is all just watching as it smokes.
By SHADOWS1

Maple-Smoked Duck Breasts

Delicious smoked ducks breasts with a nice maple flavor. Slice them thin and serve as an appetizer on crackers, if desired.
By Kim

Smoked Pork Butt

52
We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!
By Smokin' Ron

How to Smoke a Whole Chicken

Learn how to make smokehouse-quality smoked chicken at home on a simple charcoal grill.
By Melanie Fincher

Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker

237
Pork shoulder is brined in a flavorful blend of apple cider and a classic blend of barbeque spices, then smoked until fork tender for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
By Ed

Basic Brine for Smoking Meat

This is a very basic brine recipe for preparing meats and fish for smoking. Add any personal taste preferences to the brine for additional flavor enhancement. I like to add white wine, soy sauce, and various herbs and spices. Anything that you like will work, so experiment at will.
By Smokin' Ron

Smoked Chicken Breasts

This is a delicious and different way to enjoy chicken breasts, with plenty of smoky flavor! Brining the chicken before smoking allows it to stay moist and flavorful. They are a great addition to a salad, on a sandwich, or just by themselves!
By Kim

Sweet Smoked Pork Ribs

A sweet recipe for smoked pork ribs. I usually use baby back ribs but have had great success with spare ribs as well.
By dadcooksagain

Smoked Bacon Bomb

This really is the bomb! Bacon-wrapped sausage stuffed with cheese, onions, jalapenos, and more bacon is as artery-clogging as it is delicious! Serve on freshly baked biscuits.
By Rubyduck75

Simple Smoked Pork Butt

2
I have been using this method for years and always have perfect results for making pulled pork. This will give you tender, juicy, fall-apart meat. This method works equally as well on smaller or bigger pork butts. The final internal temperature of the meat is what's important. Smoking meat is an all-day affair, but well worth the time investment! I like to use a variety of wood chips, including maple, apple and bourbon barrel. Serve with your favorite sauce.
By France C

Smoked Corn on the Cob

2
Smoking corn gives it a unique flavor and then it's finished with a smoky lime butter right before serving! Try it for your next BBQ!
By Elizabeth
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Smoky, Grilled Potato Recipes
"Words cannot describe how awesome these were! –Cranker, the cook, and baker
Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs
"I had two professional pork smokers tell me they were the best they ever had." – COUNTRYRAY
Smoked Herb Chicken
How to Smoke a Turkey
Smoked Maple Syrup Bacon
Smoked Chicken Wings
Smoked Chicken Hot Wings
28

Smoked chicken wings that are tender and delicious. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

More Smoked Food Recipes

Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker

237
Pork shoulder is brined in a flavorful blend of apple cider and a classic blend of barbeque spices, then smoked until fork tender for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
By Ed

Smoked Chicken Hot Wings

28
Smoked chicken wings that are tender and delicious. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
By Twayminator

Smoked Chicken Drumsticks

1
These smoky chicken drumsticks are so versatile and easy! I like to use applewood chips or other fruit woods, but maple is also a great choice. Use your favorite BBQ rub. Letting the drumsticks air dry in the refrigerator overnight, combined with a higher smoking temperature, helps prevent rubbery skin that is common when smoking chicken. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce, if desired.
By France C

Turkey in a Smoker

260
The turkey is stuffed with quartered apples and onions, salt, coarse ground pepper, butter, and carbonated cola. Fresh garlic is rubbed all over the outside of the bird, and it's given a good sprinkle of seasoned salt. Ten hours in the smoker, and it's fabulously flavored with a heavenly hickory essence!
By Ed

Sweet Smoked Pork Ribs

136
A sweet recipe for smoked pork ribs. I usually use baby back ribs but have had great success with spare ribs as well.
By dadcooksagain

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork (Boston Butt)

7
This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!
By webbbilly

Smoked Eggs

4
This smoked egg recipe is incredibly easy. I learned it from a neighbor and it is a fun way to use up the extra space in your smoker grill. The eggs turn a lovely brown color and have a consistency similar to boiled eggs. The insides have a tinted brown color, too. Reduce cook time if you prefer a softer boiled egg.
By Jackie B

Basic Brine for Smoking Meat

77
This is a very basic brine recipe for preparing meats and fish for smoking. Add any personal taste preferences to the brine for additional flavor enhancement. I like to add white wine, soy sauce, and various herbs and spices. Anything that you like will work, so experiment at will.
By Smokin' Ron

Not Your Every Day Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

146
Our family's favorite. Slightly sweet and spicy, with a light non-tomato based baste that doesn't overpower the delicious falling-off-the-bone meat. We have also used this recipe on pork shoulder. Divine! BBQ sauce is never needed, but if you must, only use your favorite! Enjoy!
By Tanlor

Smoked Pork Butt

52
We love pulled BBQ pork sandwiches at our house, so we make this every few weeks. The pork just shreds apart after it's done, and the smoky flavor is incredible. It's best to brine the meat overnight to help it retain moisture during smoking, but it's not necessary. There's a basic brine recipe on this site titled 'Basic Brine for Smoking' if you want to brine the pork. I like to rub the pork before I smoke it with a very spicy dry rub that I usually make up each time, so that it's always different. Also, I use apple wood chips because we like the sweet, fruity flavor they yield. When it's done, shred it apart, heat up your favorite sauce, and slather some on a bun. Authentic pit barbecue right in your own house!
By Smokin' Ron

Dry-Brined Smoked Salmon

1
We've been playing with smoked salmon recipes for years and this quick dry-brine process is easy and delicious. A go-to appetizer in our house any time there's a party. Hope you enjoy. Try serving it with plain bagels and cream cheese.
By Kaitlyn85

Smoked Pork Chops

1
There are pork chops and then there are smoked pork chops. The rub has just the right amount of sweetness and saltiness that complements the smoky flavor perfectly. Oak is my wood of choice for these but feel free to substitute any hard wood chips.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Garlic Butter Smoked Shrimp

1
One of the quickest meals you can make in your smoker is shrimp, done in just 30 minutes. These shrimp are lightly seasoned to let the smoke flavor shine, but add more seasoning if desired. Because of the short smoke time, feel free to use a stronger-flavored wood such as hickory or mesquite. Serve with cheesy grits, rice, atop a salad, or as an appetizer with a remoulade sauce.
By France C

Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)

12
Steelhead trout, also know as freshwater salmon, smoked to perfection with garlic and rosemary flavors. After the overnight marinade and the brine soak, it is all just watching as it smokes.
By SHADOWS1

Smoked Chicken Wings

5
This easy-to-prepare recipe is a surefire winner for your next party. Perfect for watching the game with friends! I use an offset smoker for this recipe, but indirect heat in a 22 1/2 kettle grill works fine too.
By Jacob Larson

Smoked Rabbit

Rabbit meat has the tendency to get dry when smoked, so you'll want to plan ahead and not skip the brining process. First bite in and you'll see that it was worth the wait.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Smoked Corn on the Cob

2
Smoking corn gives it a unique flavor and then it's finished with a smoky lime butter right before serving! Try it for your next BBQ!
By Elizabeth

Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings

3
Tender hickory-smoked chicken wings without the wait.
By How To Smoke

North Carolina-Style Pulled Pork

257
This recipe is delicious, especially when smoked with hickory chips on a charcoal grill. A spicy rub and a zesty vinegar sauce turn pork into a North Carolina favorite.
By Doug

Bobby's Smoked Chuck Roast

3
Smoked chuck roast with a burnt end option.
By Bobby

Yeah, I-Lived-in-Texas, Smoked Brisket

33
This is hands-down the best way I have found to cook a brisket.
By all rec

Simple Smoked Pork Butt

2
I have been using this method for years and always have perfect results for making pulled pork. This will give you tender, juicy, fall-apart meat. This method works equally as well on smaller or bigger pork butts. The final internal temperature of the meat is what's important. Smoking meat is an all-day affair, but well worth the time investment! I like to use a variety of wood chips, including maple, apple and bourbon barrel. Serve with your favorite sauce.
By France C

Teriyaki Beef Jerky

9
Strips of beef are marinated in teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, and a blend of pineapple and garlic in this easy smoked jerky recipe.
By chris70

Tim's Smoked Pork Butt

1
Smoked pork butt for pulled pork.
By Irene
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com