Brazilian Recipes

This whole banana pie is a hit in Brazil, mainly in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Almost all the ingredients are natural, except for the margarine. It is also made with whole grains, which contribute for a good health. It supplies a lot of energy and the bananas give an extra dose of potassium. That is why this pie is consumed by athletes and people who practice sports in general. Besides, it is simply delicious!
My version of this national Brazilian black bean stew uses a variety of smoked meats and is topped with an orange breadcrumb mixture. Serve with white rice and greens to complete this traditional meal.
This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.
I have not translated the name of this little Portuguese-Brazilian pastry because there is not an English equivalent, at least that I know. The translation would be 'good bite.' It is a dessert that brings up childhood memories; my mom would always make it! It's very easy and quick to make.
This is my version of a traditional Brazilian black bean stew that maintains the rich smoky, flavors famous in Brazil. Additional meats, including sausage, may be added if desired. This is excellent served over brown rice.
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
Brazilian cheese bread is very easy to make, and features a chewy, cheesy, bready center, encased in a beautiful, thin, pastry crust. It also happens to be gluten free, thanks to tapioca flour, which is also responsible for the very unique texture. Happily, the ingredients are fairly inexpensive, which means you can play around with a few batches and see for yourself.
I learned to make this when we lived in Brazil. It has a wonderful, creamy texture without being too heavy. Melted syrup will run down sides, forming a caramel sauce. Serve cool with a dollop of whipped cream on the side. Top it with toasted coconut and serve with a garnish of tropical fruits such as mango or pineapple. Uma delicia!
Very easy and fast to make from scratch and healthy, too. In Brazil, this cake is a favorite along a cup of coffee for breakfast. It is very similar in texture to a cornmeal bread, but only this is a sweet cake instead. Stir your favorite seeds or walnuts into the blended batter before pouring into the pan, if desired.
A traditional favorite in my family, Brazilian carrot cake is very different from the American version. The popular cake is topped with homemade chocolate frosting, and perfect to serve with a glass of milk or tea.
Traditional Brazilian black beans (feijoada) can take quite some time to prepare. Considering I spend most of my time chasing after 2 small children, I've come up with this recipe for a very quick feijoada. This goes very well with white rice.
Whenever I go to Brazil I must eat at a Brazilian churrascaria and have some beef ribs. The meat is so tender and flavorful, it's hard to believe it's only seasoned with salt. Here's my version of Brazilian-Style Beef Ribs, enjoy!
Easy Brazilian cake prepared in a blender. Lovely, slightly richer and creamier version of a light sponge, perfect for enjoying for a snack or afternoon tea! The can of sweetened condensed milk can be used to measure the regular milk as well.
Mix up your keto meal planning with this flavorful keto shrimp stew filled with fresh Brazilian flavors from coconut milk, lime juice, and hot sauce. Serve hot, garnished with additional cilantro. Cold beer optional.