Brazilian Recipes

Feijoada, pao de queijo, and brigadeiro are a few of the top Brazilian recipes you'll find on Allrecipes.com.

Staff Picks

Brazilian Chicken with Coconut Milk

461
This simple chicken in a vibrant coconut milk sauce will fill your kitchen with the enticing aromas of South American cooking. It's great served over pasta or rice.
By MLYIN

Fried Rice Cakes (Brazilian-Style)

12
White cooked rice is combined with fresh chopped parsley and Parmesan cheese and deep-fried to perfection. Great as a side dish. An original from Brazil. Serve hot.
By BR Cook

Brazilian Whole Banana Pie

12
This whole banana pie is a hit in Brazil, mainly in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Almost all the ingredients are natural, except for the margarine. It is also made with whole grains, which contribute for a good health. It supplies a lot of energy and the bananas give an extra dose of potassium. That is why this pie is consumed by athletes and people who practice sports in general. Besides, it is simply delicious!
By Cacau

Chef John's Brazilian Feijoada

23
My version of this national Brazilian black bean stew uses a variety of smoked meats and is topped with an orange breadcrumb mixture. Serve with white rice and greens to complete this traditional meal.
By Chef John

Brazilian Rice

93
Wonderful original Brazilian rice! Great served with Brazilian filet mignon stroganoff.
By Vanessa Pravecek

Brazilian Fish Stew

399
This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.
By BellevueMama

Brazilian Bom-Bocado (Egg Custard)

3
I have not translated the name of this little Portuguese-Brazilian pastry because there is not an English equivalent, at least that I know. The translation would be 'good bite.' It is a dessert that brings up childhood memories; my mom would always make it! It's very easy and quick to make.
By Alessandra Kanawati

Easy Brazilian Lemonade

33
This drink is SOO good!
By Ashley Bluth

Brazilian Chicken A Mineira

7
This is a recipe from the region where I'm from in Brazil. It is good to eat on Sundays. In Portuguese it's called frango com caldinho.
By Camilla Felicori

Bolo Baeta (Brazilian Milk Cake)

4
Brazilian bolo baeta, or 'milk cake', is gorgeously moist and a unique change from the norm. One of the most popular cakes in Northeastern Brazil, it's very easy to do as it's whipped up in a blender.
By Gi_BR

Pork and Black Bean Stew

My Brazilian friend makes this for me occasionally and it is fabulous!
By MICHELLE0011

Inspiration and Ideas

Feijoada (Brazilian Black Bean Stew)
"I added pork sausages to the recipe and it was great. Very filling and satisfying meal for the family." – Ann Maksymiw
Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)
323
"I am in love with this recipe! I am Brazilian and it tastes really authentic. Crunchy and delicious!" – Lorena Lamberti
Brazilian White Rice
Fried Sweet Bananas
Tender Juicy Skirt Steak (Churrasco)
4
Brazilian-Style Moist Coconut Cake
15
Brazilian Grilled Pineapple
86

Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.

More Brazilian Recipes

Feijoada (Brazilian Black Bean Stew)

40
This is my version of a traditional Brazilian black bean stew that maintains the rich smoky, flavors famous in Brazil. Additional meats, including sausage, may be added if desired. This is excellent served over brown rice.
By L Ireland

Chef John's Brazilian Fish Stew

131
My interpretation of Brazilian seafood stew (or moqueca) uses just fish, so I'm calling it the weeknight version. It's ready to serve in less than 30 minutes.
By Chef John

Brazilian White Rice

407
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
By Nandabear

Fried Sweet Bananas

6
A very traditional breakfast or dessert in northeast Brazil, bananas or plantains are fried in butter and coated with cinnamon-sugar. Delicious with vanilla ice cream too.
By Nandabear

Vinagrete (Brazilian Tomato Slaw)

7
A refreshing side dish to pair with chicken, pork, or beef.
By Kevin Marcelle

Brazilian Black Bean Stew

487
This easy yet wonderful stew can be made any time of year. The meat can be omitted without compromising the dish. Serve hot with a great bread and a nice spinach salad.
By CRVGRL

Chef John's Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

13
Brazilian cheese bread is very easy to make, and features a chewy, cheesy, bready center, encased in a beautiful, thin, pastry crust. It also happens to be gluten free, thanks to tapioca flour, which is also responsible for the very unique texture. Happily, the ingredients are fairly inexpensive, which means you can play around with a few batches and see for yourself.
By Chef John

Brazilian Cheese Rolls (Pao de Queijo)

23
These are very easy, very tasty Brazilian cheese rolls, much like you might find at a churrascaria.
By Eileen Lee

Beijinho de Coco (Coconut Little Kiss)

26
Condensed milk cooked with butter and coconut flakes, formed into little candy balls makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!
By BR Cook

Brazilian Style Flan (Pudim de Leite Condensado)

34
I learned to make this when we lived in Brazil. It has a wonderful, creamy texture without being too heavy. Melted syrup will run down sides, forming a caramel sauce. Serve cool with a dollop of whipped cream on the side. Top it with toasted coconut and serve with a garnish of tropical fruits such as mango or pineapple. Uma delicia!
By PattyZumba

Sweet Cornmeal Cake Brazilian-Style

6
Very easy and fast to make from scratch and healthy, too. In Brazil, this cake is a favorite along a cup of coffee for breakfast. It is very similar in texture to a cornmeal bread, but only this is a sweet cake instead. Stir your favorite seeds or walnuts into the blended batter before pouring into the pan, if desired.
By VickyLondres

Brazilian Passion Fruit Mousse (Maracuja)

41
This is Brazilian favorite (and an old family recipe), and takes no cooking at all. It's a little tart and tangy for those of you who don't like your desserts to be too sweet.
By VALERIEKOOKA

Brazilian Carrot Cake

35
A traditional favorite in my family, Brazilian carrot cake is very different from the American version. The popular cake is topped with homemade chocolate frosting, and perfect to serve with a glass of milk or tea.
By CookingMama

Moqueca de Peixe Baiana (Brazilian Fish Stew)

1
This fish stew, called moqueca, is a very typical, traditional Brazilian dish that originated in the Northeast. The palm oil gives it its distinctive flavor. Serve hot with white rice or coconut rice.
By GraçaRibeiro

Gluten-Free Vegan Brazilian Cheese Breads

This light and fluffy vegan version of the most delicious gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread will be impossible to resist!
By Fioa

Churrascaria-Style Picanha

4
My version of the favorite item found in a Brazilian churrascaria. Serve with tomato vinaigrette.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Brazilian Black Bean Stew

11
Traditional Brazilian black beans (feijoada) can take quite some time to prepare. Considering I spend most of my time chasing after 2 small children, I've come up with this recipe for a very quick feijoada. This goes very well with white rice.
By TYLOR9

Brazilian-Style Beef Ribs

22
Whenever I go to Brazil I must eat at a Brazilian churrascaria and have some beef ribs. The meat is so tender and flavorful, it's hard to believe it's only seasoned with salt. Here's my version of Brazilian-Style Beef Ribs, enjoy!
By AndAQT2

Coxinhas (Brazilian Chicken Croquettes)

1
A popular snack in Brazil, these chicken croquettes (coxinhas) make great finger food for parties, and children are sure to love them, too.
By Gi_BR

Bolo de Fuba Cremoso (Creamy Cornmeal Cake)

5
Creamy blender cornmeal cake.
By limacla

Bolo de Leite Condensado (Brazilian Condensed Milk Cake)

15
Easy Brazilian cake prepared in a blender. Lovely, slightly richer and creamier version of a light sponge, perfect for enjoying for a snack or afternoon tea! The can of sweetened condensed milk can be used to measure the regular milk as well.
By Gi_BR

Savory Pao de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)

6
These moreish cheese bread bites are a favorite in Brazil, and just happen to be gluten-free. Easy and delicious! Serve warm.
By GraçaRibeiro

Brazilian Keto Shrimp Stew

5
Mix up your keto meal planning with this flavorful keto shrimp stew filled with fresh Brazilian flavors from coconut milk, lime juice, and hot sauce. Serve hot, garnished with additional cilantro. Cold beer optional.
By mybwriter
