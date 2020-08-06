Chilean Recipes

Browse recipes for Chilean-style sopapillas and empanadas, and the famed torta de mil hojas, complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Pisco Sour

23
Pisco is a style of brandy common to Peru and Chile which has a bit of a tequila flavor. The egg white gives this tangy drink a smooth, full body. Don't forget the bitters, they're the secret ingredient!
By DORITA

Pollo Borracho

3
This luscious, satisfying chicken dish gains its richness from a sauce of shallots and brandy.
By damasio

Isa's Cola de Mono

12
This is a traditional Chilean Christmastime drink of milk flavored with coffee and spices, passed down to me by our Chilean nanny Isa. It is delicious, and a must-try if you don't care for egg-nog. The recipe can be varied to suit your tastes - be creative with the proportions of coffee, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla, as well as with your choice of liqueurs.
By Wonder Wanda

Gambas Pil Pil (Prawns, Chilean Style)

7
Rich, golden garlic cloves and a splash of pisco flavor juicy prawns in this Chilean version of a classic Spanish tapa.
By damasio

Leche Asada

8
This sweet, cinnamon-lemon custard is Chile's answer to the creme brulee.
By damasio

Chapaleles

4
Fried mashed potato cakes with pork rinds! Woo-hoo!!
By damasio

Empanadas Fritas de Queso

7
These empanadas use queso chanco, but a good substitute is a mixture of Swiss and Havarti. I usually bake mine, but they are really good fried. I serve these with a chile-Chile sauce.
By damasio

Chilean-Style Sopaipillas

15
This is a traditional Chilean snack, or maybe an appetizer. The truth is that it's a snack eaten during winter time, especially when it rains. It is typical to arrive home after walking through the rainy streets of Santiago and sit down to have a cup of tea and eat a couple of sopaipillas. You can also eat ones sold by street vendors, but they usually don't taste as good as home-made ones. If you can't find zapallo, pumpkin is a good substitute.
By Makka

Chilean Potato Pie (Pastel de Papas)

15
This is a lot like a Shepherd's Pie with a little Latin flair. Good comfort food.
By Cucina di papa

Flan II

165
The best dessert ever invented!!
By Bobby Kleinveld

Fried Empanadas

185
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Chilean Pebre Sauce

5
Pebre is a Chilean salsa and is most commonly used on bread. It is also used on meats or anything else you desire. My favorite way to use it is on barbecued tri-tip. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste.
By bdweld
Inspiration and Ideas

Torta De Hojas
18
"This recipe is an amazing authentic Chilean cake also known as 'Torta de Mil Hojas' or 'Thousand Layers Cake.' Totally worth it!" – chileanwife
Manjar (Dulce de Leche) from Scratch
17
"This was my first attempt to make dulce de leche from scratch. The raw ingredient approach produces a far superior result." – Colleen
Chilean Empanada
36
Porotos Granados (Chilean Bean Stew)
14
Cazuela de Vaca (Beef and Pumpkin Stew)
22

This hearty Chilean stew of beef, corn, and pumpkin is a one dish meal. The main ingredients are stewed in serving-sized pieces, so that each person receives a large piece surrounded by a broth with the other vegetables.

More Chilean Recipes

Pisco Sour II

10
This is a typical Chilean drink served at every party in Chile (also served before lunch or dinner). This is my mother's version and although there are may be as many versions of it as there are Chileans in Chile, I think this is the best!
By PattyQ

Lemon Pisco Sour

3
Pisco Sour is a popular drink in Chile and Peru made with Pisco and lemon juice.
By Rupert B

Chilean Alfajores

Sweet butter cookies are sandwiched together with caramelized condensed milk in this easy, 5-ingredient recipe for Chilean alfajores cookies.
By Abby

Chicken and Red Bell Pepper Salad Sandwiches

39
This a great sandwich which is well known here in Chile. Creamy chicken with cooked bell pepper gives this sandwich a nice taste!! You can also make them with cocktail bread for a great appetizer! You can use up to double the mayonnaise for a creamier texture.
By katie_luvs2bake

Piscola

Here's the Chilean version of rum and cola, made with pisco, the national liquor. Call it a 'Chile Libre'!
By damasio

Chilean Pebre

In Chile, this is a popular side to go with many dishes, or just eaten with bread. My favorite is to use this to top Chilean empanadas.
By Heidi

Pebre

My take on pebre, the Chilean salsa. Mine uses a rehydrated aji pepper. This is delicious served with bread or alongside eggs, meats, fish, or cheese.
By Buckwheat Queen

Chilean Meat Pie

This is a variation of Chilean empanadas that I made to simplify my husband's favorite recipe from his home country. The meat filling is a harmonious mix of beef, raisins, and olives that will make your tongue tingle when you take your first bite. And don't be surprised when you've eaten more of the pie than you had planned.
By Regan Vogt Penning

Vaina

1
This is my blended version of the Vaina.
By damasio

Chilean Cocktail

1
A touch of sweet vermouth with pisco lend a distinctive flavor to this unusual cocktail.
By damasio

Creamy Manjar (Dulce de Leche)

I got my first taste of this creamy caramel in Chile. Knowing I couldn't buy it where I live in the United States, I practiced with trial and error until I found this lovely recipe. Use as a spread on toast or rolls, add to brownie recipes, sandwich between sugar cookies, stir into coffee, or find your own way to enjoy this creamy Latin American caramel!
By skylar

Jody's Chilean Pot Pie

2
Makes awesome leftovers; just heat individual pie for 3 to 4 minutes in the microwave.
By Jody Rioux
