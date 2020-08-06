Chilean Recipes

Pisco is a style of brandy common to Peru and Chile which has a bit of a tequila flavor. The egg white gives this tangy drink a smooth, full body. Don't forget the bitters, they're the secret ingredient!
This is a traditional Chilean Christmastime drink of milk flavored with coffee and spices, passed down to me by our Chilean nanny Isa. It is delicious, and a must-try if you don't care for egg-nog. The recipe can be varied to suit your tastes - be creative with the proportions of coffee, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla, as well as with your choice of liqueurs.
This is a traditional Chilean snack, or maybe an appetizer. The truth is that it's a snack eaten during winter time, especially when it rains. It is typical to arrive home after walking through the rainy streets of Santiago and sit down to have a cup of tea and eat a couple of sopaipillas. You can also eat ones sold by street vendors, but they usually don't taste as good as home-made ones. If you can't find zapallo, pumpkin is a good substitute.
Pebre is a Chilean salsa and is most commonly used on bread. It is also used on meats or anything else you desire. My favorite way to use it is on barbecued tri-tip. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste.
This hearty Chilean stew of beef, corn, and pumpkin is a one dish meal. The main ingredients are stewed in serving-sized pieces, so that each person receives a large piece surrounded by a broth with the other vegetables.
This is a typical Chilean drink served at every party in Chile (also served before lunch or dinner). This is my mother's version and although there are may be as many versions of it as there are Chileans in Chile, I think this is the best!
This a great sandwich which is well known here in Chile. Creamy chicken with cooked bell pepper gives this sandwich a nice taste!! You can also make them with cocktail bread for a great appetizer! You can use up to double the mayonnaise for a creamier texture.
This is a variation of Chilean empanadas that I made to simplify my husband's favorite recipe from his home country. The meat filling is a harmonious mix of beef, raisins, and olives that will make your tongue tingle when you take your first bite. And don't be surprised when you've eaten more of the pie than you had planned.
I got my first taste of this creamy caramel in Chile. Knowing I couldn't buy it where I live in the United States, I practiced with trial and error until I found this lovely recipe. Use as a spread on toast or rolls, add to brownie recipes, sandwich between sugar cookies, stir into coffee, or find your own way to enjoy this creamy Latin American caramel!