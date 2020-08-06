New Year's Drinks Without Alcohol Recipes

Find delicious New Year's recipes for party punch, lattes, eggnog, cocoa drinks, and juice drinks, all without alcohol.

Staff Picks

Non-Alcoholic Champagne

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
Bring in the New Year with this easy and good-tasting alcohol-free beverage.
By Mary48

How to Make the Best Hot Chocolate

This decadent winter treat is more dessert than drink.
By Melanie Fincher

Eggless Nog

Rating: 3.85 stars
13
I stumbled upon this recipe when trying to make vanilla instant pudding for my daughter, who is allergic to milk. I not only discovered that instant pudding doesn't work with non-dairy creamer, but it DOES create the base for the richest, tastiest, no-cholesterol egg nog I've ever tasted! Because there are no raw eggs, it's also safer that the traditional.
By Joy

Cranberry Wassail

Rating: 4.71 stars
34
This is a traditional spiced holiday drink with an added twist. Enjoy this wonderful wassail for a cold winter day or to serve at Christmas parties.
By Miss Blurton

Easy Mexican Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.48 stars
143
This is an easy way to spice up regular hot chocolate mix. Add more or less of each ingredient, depending on taste. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream and enjoy.
By Anonymous

Aileen's Punch

Rating: 4.71 stars
151
My sister's friend gave her this recipe years ago to use at our parents' 25th wedding anniversary party. We never had a name for it other than Aileen's Punch! This is very refreshing and so easy to put together. I recommend making an ice ring out of extra pineapple juice or apricot nectar.
By LISAJANI

Peppermint Punch

Rating: 4.21 stars
47
This wonderfully unusual punch is my husband's grandmother's recipe. I normally don't like punch...but the first time I tried this punch I couldn't get enough! Kids love it, too. Makes a nice holiday and shower punch.
By OKLAQUILTER

Blueberry-Ginger Fizz

This blueberry ginger fizz "mocktail" is perfect for non-drinkers and those watching their waistlines. It's light and refreshing and perfect for the holidays.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Kiddie Holiday Juice

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
This is really great for the holidays and kids just love it even when they hate cranberry juice!
By Janet

Party Punch III

Rating: 4.51 stars
77
This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.
By Amy

Eggnog Latte

Rating: 4.59 stars
37
It wouldn't be Christmas without one (or several!). If you have a home espresso machine, this is a great holiday coffee treat.
By Mackenzie

Candie's Fluffy Cloud Punch

Rating: 4.73 stars
15
It can go either way, spiked or non-alcoholic... you end up with a fluffy cloud in your punch bowl. Best of all, it's made last minute. Quick, easy, FABULOUS! I get asked to bring it to every party I go to. If desired, stir in rum to taste.
By CANDIEANNE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Eggnog Coffee Punch
Rating: Unrated
13
"This is the perfect after-dinner coffee. It is festive and fun! I didn't change anything." – HROSE2
Holiday Punch
Rating: Unrated
111
Ring in the new year with this fizzy ginger ale-based punch.
Pretty Up Your Punch
Luscious Slush Punch
Rating: Unrated
1418
Hot Vanilla
Rating: Unrated
117
Gingerade
Rating: Unrated
14

Creamy Hot Cocoa

Rating: 4.62 stars
1500

It's old fashioned, it's comforting, it makes the kitchen smell wonderful and it's good for the soul.

More New Year's Drinks Without Alcohol Recipes

Strawberry Champagne Punch

Rating: 4.64 stars
70
A simple carbonated punch with champagne, ginger ale and frozen strawberries.
By NICMOSS

Party Punch V

Rating: 4.6 stars
40
This is fast and easy and good!!!
By Cheryl Hrynciw

Homemade Eggnog

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This creamy variation of homemade eggnog will have even your self-professed 'non-noggers' asking for seconds. The eggs in this recipe are cooked. Alcohol is not included but can be added to your preference!
By Jennifer Nolan

Non-Alcoholic New Years Eve Punch

Rating: 4.2 stars
15
This recipe is great for kids or designated drivers. It is great for all occasions, but it is really popular on New Year's. Serve into ice-filled glasses.
By Kina S.

Vintage Lemonade

Rating: 4.66 stars
330
In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade--you can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!
By Aunt Suzie

Party Punch VI

Rating: 4.8 stars
194
This punch is easy to make, and is great for parties of all kinds.
By NOTTHEPURPLE1

Old-Fashioned Pink Lemonade

Rating: 4.65 stars
77
This is a wonderfully refreshing drink. Serve in pitchers garnished with mint leaves and orange or lemon slices.
By Tonni Padgett

Tea Punch

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
A different twist to a standard punch. Brewed tea is mixed with orange juice, pineapple juice, lemonade and ginger ale.
By MARKR

Golden Wedding Punch

Rating: 4.79 stars
78
This is a wonderful, refreshing drink that can be used for receptions, parties or even holiday get-togethers. This is decidedly different from your usual punch. It and can be stored in covered jars for several days in the refrigerator.
By SMATTERCHU

Hot Chocolate Mix I

Rating: 4.14 stars
79
It's easy to make your own creamy hot chocolate mix, and this can be used in other recipes that call for hot chocolate mix. You just mix together cocoa, sugar, powdered creamer and powdered milk.
By SMOWWHI856

Floating Island Punch

Rating: 4.68 stars
139
Wonderful punch for baby and bridal showers. Cherries and orange slices float on top like islands.
By MSCROCKER

Luau Punch

Rating: 4.71 stars
93
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
By CINDYRN

Banana Slush Punch

Rating: 4.84 stars
82
This is a favorite recipe of my late mother-in-law's family, used for all celebrations.
By Cheryld

Snow Flake Cocoa

Rating: 4.71 stars
133
This is an easy and delicious cocoa you can make in your slow cooker. It is great for Christmas parties!
By Diana S.

Green Punch

Rating: 4.47 stars
139
This is a green colored punch that tastes wonderful. Great for Saint Patrick's Day or whenever you feel like drinking something green!
By Alena

Holiday Cranberry Punch

Rating: 4.71 stars
14
My mother made this drink every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is one family tradition I can't live without.
By Amber Carroll

Hot Chocolate

Rating: 4.29 stars
144
Hot chocolate made from scratch in the microwave. If your kids can use the microwave, they can make this recipe!
By Steph

Party Punch IX

Rating: 4.74 stars
376
This is the best punch I have ever tasted and is requested at every shower and wedding that takes place in our family and at our church.
By DeAnna Peal

Spiced Percolator Punch

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
It's now a tradition that I serve this at the Christmas Tea I host each year, as well as any open house. Called by many names--and there are similar recipes on this site--it's different because it doesn't include apple juice or cider.
By SOPHIESTWIN

Incredible Punch

Rating: 4.54 stars
217
Absolutely the best punch! A hit at showers, teas and kids' birthday parties. It's made with cran-raspberry juice, ginger ale and pina colada mixer and has a beautiful pink color!.
By MLT

Nonalco Punch

Rating: 4.85 stars
60
I have great demand for this recipe at all our church functions and showers. It's great with cranberry ginger ale.
By Ruth Perkins

Pineapple Punch Drink

Rating: 4.27 stars
11
Cool and tasty - best of all easy! A definite winner.
By sal

Old Fashion Mix

Rating: 3.5 stars
4
Homemade Old Fashion mix!
By Renee Laufenberg

Kool Ade Punch

Rating: 4.77 stars
31
Makes a delicious drink and you can also float ice cream or sherbet on top.
By Pat
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com