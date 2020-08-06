New Year's Drinks Without Alcohol Recipes

I stumbled upon this recipe when trying to make vanilla instant pudding for my daughter, who is allergic to milk. I not only discovered that instant pudding doesn't work with non-dairy creamer, but it DOES create the base for the richest, tastiest, no-cholesterol egg nog I've ever tasted! Because there are no raw eggs, it's also safer that the traditional.
My sister's friend gave her this recipe years ago to use at our parents' 25th wedding anniversary party. We never had a name for it other than Aileen's Punch! This is very refreshing and so easy to put together. I recommend making an ice ring out of extra pineapple juice or apricot nectar.
This wonderfully unusual punch is my husband's grandmother's recipe. I normally don't like punch...but the first time I tried this punch I couldn't get enough! Kids love it, too. Makes a nice holiday and shower punch.
This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.
It can go either way, spiked or non-alcoholic... you end up with a fluffy cloud in your punch bowl. Best of all, it's made last minute. Quick, easy, FABULOUS! I get asked to bring it to every party I go to. If desired, stir in rum to taste.
This creamy variation of homemade eggnog will have even your self-professed 'non-noggers' asking for seconds. The eggs in this recipe are cooked. Alcohol is not included but can be added to your preference!
This is a wonderful, refreshing drink that can be used for receptions, parties or even holiday get-togethers. This is decidedly different from your usual punch. It and can be stored in covered jars for several days in the refrigerator.
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
It's now a tradition that I serve this at the Christmas Tea I host each year, as well as any open house. Called by many names--and there are similar recipes on this site--it's different because it doesn't include apple juice or cider.