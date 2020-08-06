New Year's Side Dish Recipes

Once you taste this, you won't ever go back to the marshmallow-topped variety! I have peeled and cooked in the microwave, and also boiled the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you!
I was on a search for a slow cooker green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one! It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed 8 adults and 3 children. Use different spices for your taste! I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After you serve, leave the lid off of the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remaining crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
Simmer leafy green kale, canned tomatoes with chile peppers, onions, garlic, spices, and fresh herbs with plump, white canned cannellini beans to make this savory, Italian-inspired ragu or vegetable stew.
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
A delicious New Year's Eve recipe to bring you luck in the new year! I sometimes just use the ham bone and some of the surrounding meat from the traditional Christmas ham that I make each year, but the ham hocks also add a nice, smokey, rustic flavor of their own.
This recipe has to be the best tasting sauerkraut I've ever had. Traditionally, my family serves pork and sauerkraut every New Year's Day for luck in the coming year. I love cabbage as a general rule and like most sauerkraut recipes, but they can be quite sour depending on how it is prepared. Sadly I don't remember who gave me this recipe and who deserves the credit, since it was pulled from a collection of hand-written recipes I've kept for years. I made it as a side dish for New Year's Day dinner and it was a complete hit! This is certainly not your typical 'sour' sauerkraut recipe.
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
This recipe is in great demand from my friends and family. It tastes similar to sweet potato souffle, with a custard-like texture. Use with any meal that sweet potatoes seem to go with (for example, ham, pork, etc). Yum yum!
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.
A great sweet potato casserole recipe -- my children insist on this every holiday! Lots of miniature marshmallows, coconut and pecans make this an extra special and yummy Thanksgiving delight. Use fresh or canned sweet potatoes. Prepare the topping while the casserole is baking.
Our family was visiting, and we went to Disney World on New Year's Day. I just had to have black-eyed peas before midnight. Make it easy, soak black-eyed peas in the slow cooker overnight. This is a little thinner, like a very rich soup. We really enjoyed it; hope you will too! Hot buttered cornbread and chunky applesauce are my favorites to serve with black-eyed peas.