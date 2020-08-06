New Year's Side Dish Recipes

Looking for side dish recipes to celebrate the new year? Allrecipes has more than 90 trusted side dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and serving tips.

Staff Picks

Billy's Favorite Smoky Collard Greens

Rating: 4.13 stars
71
Here's a great way to get a smoky flavor in your greens without using ham hocks. This recipe will work with any type of greens, but you may need to adjust the cooking time.
By shaggy

Dave's Georgia Black Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.83 stars
200
Enjoy and serve with cornbread.
By Dave

Nana's Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.68 stars
194
This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
By LDYBUGG10

Roasted Beets and Sauteed Beet Greens

Rating: 4.6 stars
500
This is a great way to use every part of the fresh beets you buy. You can get two delicious side dishes out of this one vegetable.
By BN61079

Gourmet Sweet Potato Classic

Rating: 4.8 stars
2599
Once you taste this, you won't ever go back to the marshmallow-topped variety! I have peeled and cooked in the microwave, and also boiled the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you!
By Heather

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.46 stars
187
I was on a search for a slow cooker green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one! It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed 8 adults and 3 children. Use different spices for your taste! I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After you serve, leave the lid off of the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remaining crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.
By Hollus2@gmail.com

Fabulous Fried Cabbage

Rating: 4.51 stars
364
A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.
By cook-it-up-axel

Tam's Black Eye Peas

Rating: 4.94 stars
66
Southern comfort food to warm the heart! Goes GREAT with hot water cornbread!! Use beef smoked sausage if you prefer.
By That Girl Tam

Roasted Vegetable Medley

Rating: 4.61 stars
306
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Pico Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
Pico de gallo and black-eyed peas are a surprising marriage of flavor that are meant for each other.
By Dannielle Randall

Bean and Kale Ragu

Rating: 4.33 stars
96
Simmer leafy green kale, canned tomatoes with chile peppers, onions, garlic, spices, and fresh herbs with plump, white canned cannellini beans to make this savory, Italian-inspired ragu or vegetable stew.
By Stefanie N

Potato Pancakes I

Rating: 4.59 stars
273
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE
Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.63 stars
2576

A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.

More New Year's Side Dish Recipes

New Year Black Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.75 stars
95
A delicious New Year's Eve recipe to bring you luck in the new year! I sometimes just use the ham bone and some of the surrounding meat from the traditional Christmas ham that I make each year, but the ham hocks also add a nice, smokey, rustic flavor of their own.
By MAYAESR

Roasted Yams

Rating: 4.49 stars
117
Roasted, thinly sliced yams or potato of your choice, quickly adds a yummy side-dish to your meal. Best when served with chicken, steak, or a mild fish.
By Sara

Bavarian Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.54 stars
80
This recipe has to be the best tasting sauerkraut I've ever had. Traditionally, my family serves pork and sauerkraut every New Year's Day for luck in the coming year. I love cabbage as a general rule and like most sauerkraut recipes, but they can be quite sour depending on how it is prepared. Sadly I don't remember who gave me this recipe and who deserves the credit, since it was pulled from a collection of hand-written recipes I've kept for years. I made it as a side dish for New Year's Day dinner and it was a complete hit! This is certainly not your typical 'sour' sauerkraut recipe.
By dutschd

Sweet Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.54 stars
108
Coconut is the special ingredient in this wonderfully sweet and fragrant sweet potato casserole.
By sal

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 4.52 stars
170
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
By mgoblue1

New Year's Day Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.38 stars
231
Remember, black-eyed peas on New Year's Day brings good luck for the entire year!
By Roxanna Parks

Butternut Squash Casserole

Rating: 4.68 stars
560
This recipe is in great demand from my friends and family. It tastes similar to sweet potato souffle, with a custard-like texture. Use with any meal that sweet potatoes seem to go with (for example, ham, pork, etc). Yum yum!
By VPMSAVGA

Baked Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.47 stars
165
This is a very easy and yummy vegetable side dish to make!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

Rating: 4.59 stars
887
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

Rating: 4.61 stars
183
This wonderful sweet potato recipe tastes like a dessert. It's always a favorite.
By Tamby Plue

Lithuanian Kugelis

Rating: 4.5 stars
34
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.
By J Sell Sr/Jr

Stewed Cabbage

Rating: 4.54 stars
339
This is a family favorite that my mother-in-law fixed for me while I was visiting her home last year. Serve over white rice, if desired.
By Kim

Country Fried Squash

Rating: 4.46 stars
178
This recipe was my Grandmother's and it actually won a Blue Ribbon in the Tennessee State Fair! Be sure to use fresh squash, I use butternut but other squash would also be good.
By Maryanne

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Slices

Rating: 4.4 stars
95
Wonderful slightly sweet baked potato slices. Ingredients amounts are only a suggestion. I always keep a cinnamon/sugar blend on hand.
By JanHomeCookin

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.5 stars
155
Very easy acorn squash with stuffing, that even the kids like, when you want to do something with it besides just butter and brown sugar!
By Weavre

Red Cabbage and Apples

Rating: 4.46 stars
186
Looking for something new? Try this sweet and sour apple and cabbage dish.
By CHRISTYJ

Nana's Mashed Turnip

Rating: 4.49 stars
110
Buttery mashed potatoes are enhanced with sweet peppery turnip for a great twist on the classic.
By DARIA K

Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
187
This sweet potato casserole is topped with brown sugar and pecans. A family favorite!
By Carolyn

Southern Collard Greens

Rating: 4.46 stars
92
A must-eat dish on New Year's day.
By Tina V. Hare

Charline's Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.68 stars
336
A great sweet potato casserole recipe -- my children insist on this every holiday! Lots of miniature marshmallows, coconut and pecans make this an extra special and yummy Thanksgiving delight. Use fresh or canned sweet potatoes. Prepare the topping while the casserole is baking.
By DThomRN2

Slow Cooker Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Our family was visiting, and we went to Disney World on New Year's Day. I just had to have black-eyed peas before midnight. Make it easy, soak black-eyed peas in the slow cooker overnight. This is a little thinner, like a very rich soup. We really enjoyed it; hope you will too! Hot buttered cornbread and chunky applesauce are my favorites to serve with black-eyed peas.
By PS

Fried Cabbage II

Rating: 4.59 stars
930
Cabbage and onions are sauteed in bacon grease, and served with a splash of vinegar, for a tangy, hearty dish that will surprise you.
By Jen

Tarte a l'Oignon (French Onion Pie)

Rating: 4.8 stars
30
This is a traditional French holiday side dish made without any cheese. It's also a very simple side dish that will impress other cooks at potluck parties.
By QuebecGirl
