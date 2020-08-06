New Year's Main Dish Recipes

Resolve to try one of these perfectly delicious main dishes for your celebrations this new year.

Beef Wellington

Rating: 4.53 stars
393
This is a very easy recipe that I learned when I was living in England. Note that Beef Wellington should always be served with the center slightly pink. Enjoy!
By Normala

14 Great Ways to Make Shrimp Scampi

At its most basic, shrimp scampi is shrimp bathed in garlicky butter and blasted under the broiler. So easy, so perfect.
By Carl Hanson

Real Homemade Tamales

Rating: 4.37 stars
321
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

Garlic Roasted Duck Breast

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Duck breast. Pan seared, then roasted with garlic and rosemary.
By silvertail

Lamb Braised in Pomegranate

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
This pomegranate braised lamb shoulder is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets, and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.
By Chef John

Steak au Poivre

Rating: 5 stars
9
While this may take a while to cook, it is by far my favorite dish. I have been very frustrated with ordering Steak au Poivre when dining out only to find that what I made at home was much better. Hope you enjoy it!
By vaaccess

New Year Spinach Fettuccine with Scallops

Rating: 4 stars
64
I made this with my fiancee for a fancy New Year's Eve dinner. If you use sea scallops and not bay scallops, cut them into quarters before adding them to the pasta.
By WALKIE74

Steamed Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.8 stars
189
This basic recipe for steamed lobster tails is the best way to ensure perfect lobster every time.
By Nancy

Champagne Shrimp and Pasta

Rating: 4.61 stars
640
A friend of mine gave me this recipe, and it has become a family favorite. It is an elegant enough for company yet very simple to make, especially if you purchase shrimp that has already been peeled.
By TKF123

Chef John's Steak Diane

Rating: 4.63 stars
92
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.
By Chef John

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
219
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

New Year's "Good Luck" Pasta Fazool

Rating: 4.82 stars
28
It's a scientific fact that eating pork, beans, or greens at the beginning of a new year brings you great luck-just imagine if we put all three of those things together in a single dish. This is so satisfying and delicious that even if it brought me bad luck, I'd still make it. Best served with some crusty, toasted bread.
By Chef John
More New Year's Eve Dinner Ideas

Lobster Thermidor

Rating: 4.58 stars
43
This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Blue Cheese Crusted Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce

Rating: 4.7 stars
505
Worth the effort! Tender and flavorful, great for a dinner party. Make the sauce a day ahead to cut down on the prep time.
By HEBEGEBE

Chef John's Baby Porchetta

Rating: 4.8 stars
84
This bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with such great taste is amazingly moist and tender.
By Chef John

How to Make Cassoulet

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
This is the world's greatest baked bean recipe, and a classic French dish; it's almost the national dish. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By Chef John

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1202
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Balsamic-Glazed Sea Scallops

Rating: 4.47 stars
17
Pan-seared scallops may seem intimidating to some, but it's really a simple dish to prepare. Sea scallops are amazingly tender, succulent, and mildly flavored, but when you style them up with a flavorful balsamic glaze, they can be a showstopper. They're sophisticated enough for dinner guests, but easy enough for a weeknight dinner.
By lutzflcat

The Original Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
By egnatuk

Make Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
386
Mmm mmm good! This is a must do for every holiday in my household, or just when you have guests overnight! Can be made with egg substitute, skim milk and turkey sausage to make it healthier!
By Shannon Marie

Butternut Squash Risotto

Rating: 4.52 stars
621
If you like the natural sweet flavor of butternut squash, you'll love this risotto! It is so creamy and full of flavor! Great as a side dish or main course.
By Andrea Longo Policella

Pork for Tamales

Rating: 4.25 stars
16
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
By APPLUVR

Country Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.57 stars
561
A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites: sausage, gravy, eggs, cheese, and toast.
By Kristin Trostle

Pork Pie

Rating: 4.23 stars
31
Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.
By Laurie Bennett

Pork and Sauerkraut

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Eating sauerkraut on New Year's is an old Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, said to bring good luck. The traditional meal consists of pork and sauerkraut served together, with sauerkraut representing luck and the pig representing rooting into the New Year . It's a feel-good and flavorsome ritual and it may be just what you need to start the New Year. Serve with mashed potatoes or dumplings.
By Auntie M

Chef John's Porchetta

Rating: 4.51 stars
37
We're going to simplify traditional porchetta by making a smaller, simpler version using pork shoulder. It makes a great sandwich, especially topped with some fried, crispy pancetta.
By Chef John

Hoppin' John

Rating: 4.23 stars
235
I eat this dish every New Year's day, it's supposed to bring you luck, and so far my life's been pretty good. It's also good anytime you need a hearty homey meal!
By Daisy

Charleston Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.58 stars
686
An easy, crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch idea. Try playing with the ingredients to dress it up or down, depending on your occasion.
By Scott M.

New Year Day Dinner

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Happy New Year's Day! Start the year off right with a meal of pork and cabbage for luck! Serve with noodles or spaetzle.
By Debbie

Chef John's Shakshuka

Rating: 4.75 stars
283
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Zippy Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.64 stars
276
This egg casserole has a little zip to it due to the pepperjack cheese! A big hit at church brunches
By ANY14TNS

Mom's New Years Pig's Feet

Rating: 4.74 stars
31
This is a recipe for trotters passed down over time in my family. This was made every New Year's Eve to bring in the new year. A relatively inexpensive African-American dish. Very delicious! Serve with homemade potato salad, Southern style greens and candied yams and cornbread. It is even better the next day, and it freezes well. Serve sprinkled with a little more vinegar or hot sauce to taste.
By Gabbi Jordan

Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.42 stars
319
Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.
By Kathie Boettger

Chef John's Lobster Thermidor

Rating: 4.5 stars
74
I used a nice light sauce on this iconic special occasion dish--lobster thermidor--rather than the thick, cheesy sauce popular in the '80s. Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense. And what's even better, you can prep these ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when your guests arrive!
By Chef John

Lobster Newberg

Rating: 4.7 stars
33
This really is a great, and simple recipe. The sauce is pretty rich, so you want something just thick enough to coat the meat, but not so thick that it covers it up. Having said that, if you cook it a little further, until it almost starts to simmer, it will get a bit thicker, if that's your preference. Just don't go too far, or the yolks may start to form curds, and you'll lose the silkiness. Serve over buttered toast or in freshly baked puff pastry shells.
By Chef John
