New Year's Main Dish Recipes

I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
While this may take a while to cook, it is by far my favorite dish. I have been very frustrated with ordering Steak au Poivre when dining out only to find that what I made at home was much better. Hope you enjoy it!
Steak Diane was a staple on menus in fine dining establishments back in the day. Prepared tableside where the server ignited the cognac, it was an impressive sight. You don't need to flame the cognac; just keeping it on the heat will eventually evaporate the alcohol. But be careful--it can still flare up if the heat's high enough when you're reducing the sauce.
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
It's a scientific fact that eating pork, beans, or greens at the beginning of a new year brings you great luck-just imagine if we put all three of those things together in a single dish. This is so satisfying and delicious that even if it brought me bad luck, I'd still make it. Best served with some crusty, toasted bread.
Pan-seared scallops may seem intimidating to some, but it's really a simple dish to prepare. Sea scallops are amazingly tender, succulent, and mildly flavored, but when you style them up with a flavorful balsamic glaze, they can be a showstopper. They're sophisticated enough for dinner guests, but easy enough for a weeknight dinner.
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.
Eating sauerkraut on New Year's is an old Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, said to bring good luck. The traditional meal consists of pork and sauerkraut served together, with sauerkraut representing luck and the pig representing rooting into the New Year . It's a feel-good and flavorsome ritual and it may be just what you need to start the New Year. Serve with mashed potatoes or dumplings.
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
This is a recipe for trotters passed down over time in my family. This was made every New Year's Eve to bring in the new year. A relatively inexpensive African-American dish. Very delicious! Serve with homemade potato salad, Southern style greens and candied yams and cornbread. It is even better the next day, and it freezes well. Serve sprinkled with a little more vinegar or hot sauce to taste.
I used a nice light sauce on this iconic special occasion dish--lobster thermidor--rather than the thick, cheesy sauce popular in the '80s. Lobster is sweet and rich tasting on its own, so the lighter sauce makes so much sense. And what's even better, you can prep these ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when your guests arrive!
This really is a great, and simple recipe. The sauce is pretty rich, so you want something just thick enough to coat the meat, but not so thick that it covers it up. Having said that, if you cook it a little further, until it almost starts to simmer, it will get a bit thicker, if that's your preference. Just don't go too far, or the yolks may start to form curds, and you'll lose the silkiness. Serve over buttered toast or in freshly baked puff pastry shells.