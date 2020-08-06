New Year's Dessert Recipes

It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
This recipe is from a friend of my mother's. She used it for catering and has won the hearts of most who've tasted it. I've had to share this recipe with everyone who's been to one of my parties. Serve with whipped cream if desired.
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
Can you say yum!!! I had these at a French breakfast restaurant, this recipe is the closest I can get it. Its so quick and easy but looks and taste like a gourmet breakfast! You can use any fruit you would like - strawberries, kiwi, pineapple are all great too !
You can really taste the eggnog in this lovely, rich, moist cake. No eggnog? No problem. You can make enough for the recipe in a jiffy. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake. If you like, set aside and tint 1/4 cup of the frosting to your desired shade for decorating the top.
This is a delicious variation on a classic made with the light and heavenly Italian Christmas bread. Panettone is similar to brioche but studded with raisins and candied orange and lemon peel. A luscious sauce made with orange liqueur, makes this dish perfect for the holidays. Serve as a dessert or a sweet and decadent breakfast.
As a Southern girl, I love baking from scratch and red velvet cakes are a must for the holidays. I usually make one every Christmas, especially one for my brother-in-law David. This year was so busy, I just didn't have time to make him one, but I am always making cake mix cookies for my girls as a quick snack in the afternoons after school, so I whipped up a batch of these gems for him for Christmas. They are out of this world! You don't just have to make them for holidays they are wonderful anytime, see for your self.
You can vary what you top this festive cheesecake with: crushed candy canes are a must, but you can spread whipped cream on top before sprinkling with candy canes, or drizzle with some melted chocolate chips. Please add your comments as you find ways to improve this recipe!
These are rich, simple mints often seen at wedding receptions, baby showers, and graduation parties, and they make a perfect last-minute addition to holiday candy trays. Try substituting almond extract for the peppermint. You can roll them in colored sugar before flattening them, if desired.
This is a wonderful refrigerator cake for any time you can find eggnog at the grocery store. It is a beautiful and decadent cake for any holiday or New Year's party, but my family will eat it any time.
This dish is an elegant accompaniment for stuffed Cornish game hens with blue cheese and walnuts. Or serve it alongside any blue cheese dish, such as a blue cheese quiche. Easy and tasty! It also makes a lovely dessert.