New Year's Dessert Recipes

Create a dazzling dessert to ring in the new year, with our best dessert recipes, from crepes to cheesecakes, trifles, and tarts.

Staff Picks

Tiramisu II

Rating: 4.84 stars
2099
"As a Tiramisu-Lover, I decided to try this recipe, based on the reviews. The only thing I can say is WOW!!!!" LisaC
By Christine

Pavlova with Winter Fruits

Rating: 5 stars
1
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
By LauraF

Bananas Foster II

Rating: 4.8 stars
1110
On Father's Day we all tried this delicious dessert, which everyone loved. Bananas warmed in buttery rum sauce over vanilla ice cream.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

White Chocolate Fondue

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Rich creamy white chocolate fondue, made with real cream! Perfect for a party or a romantic night in. Assemble tasty things to dip like pretzel rods, brownies, marshmallows and assorted fruits. Enjoy!
By RusticJoyfylFood

Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
71
Traditional Greek New Years Day bread. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Also the person who receives the quarter inside gets good luck for 1 year!
By Paul Menikos

Chocolate Liqueur Souffles

Rating: 4.42 stars
24
I won a gold medal with this recipe at the Armed Forces Culinary Olympics in March of 2007. Serve the souffles with fresh raspberry sauce, if desired.
By The_Tattooed_Chef

Jenny's Black Forest Cake

Rating: 4.74 stars
280
This recipe is from a friend of my mother's. She used it for catering and has won the hearts of most who've tasted it. I've had to share this recipe with everyone who's been to one of my parties. Serve with whipped cream if desired.
By REB_99

Champagne Sorbet with Berry Medley

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This light sorbet is served with a wonderful fresh berry medley.
By TjB

English Trifle

Rating: 4.77 stars
225
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
By Teri

Eggnog Cake

Rating: 3.71 stars
21
An eggnog flavored pound cake, wonderful for holiday gatherings.
By WHATCITY

Chocolate Hazelnut Fruit Crepes

Rating: 4.61 stars
84
Can you say yum!!! I had these at a French breakfast restaurant, this recipe is the closest I can get it. Its so quick and easy but looks and taste like a gourmet breakfast! You can use any fruit you would like - strawberries, kiwi, pineapple are all great too !
By Christine Laliberte

New Year's Cookies

Rating: 4.2 stars
10
Wonderful homemade doughnut taste from my Mennonite mother-in-law. It is an all morning project but very worth the time and effort!
By LYNETTEDS
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Tiramisu Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
398
"I made this cheesecake for New Year's Eve, and [like other reviewers, I doubled] the Kahlua." – chefX39
Chef John's Grand Marnier® Souffles
Rating: Unrated
82
See how easy it is to make this show-stopping dessert.
Italian Cream Cake
Rating: Unrated
220
New Year's Cakes Worth Celebrating
Easy Pavlova
Rating: Unrated
470
Bourbon Balls
Rating: Unrated
61

Deep South Eggnog Cake

Rating: 3.85 stars
65

You can really taste the eggnog in this lovely, rich, moist cake. No eggnog? No problem. You can make enough for the recipe in a jiffy. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake. If you like, set aside and tint 1/4 cup of the frosting to your desired shade for decorating the top.

More New Year's Dessert Recipes

Panettone Bread Pudding with Spiced Orange Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
32
This is a delicious variation on a classic made with the light and heavenly Italian Christmas bread. Panettone is similar to brioche but studded with raisins and candied orange and lemon peel. A luscious sauce made with orange liqueur, makes this dish perfect for the holidays. Serve as a dessert or a sweet and decadent breakfast.
By Lizzie Mac

Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies

Rating: 4.39 stars
169
As a Southern girl, I love baking from scratch and red velvet cakes are a must for the holidays. I usually make one every Christmas, especially one for my brother-in-law David. This year was so busy, I just didn't have time to make him one, but I am always making cake mix cookies for my girls as a quick snack in the afternoons after school, so I whipped up a batch of these gems for him for Christmas. They are out of this world! You don't just have to make them for holidays they are wonderful anytime, see for your self.
By DAWNV4

Irish Cream Creme Brulee

Rating: 4.78 stars
209
This is a great twist on an excellent dessert! We first had this at the English restaurant at Epcot, and this is the recipe I came up with the recreate it.
By Grace Gutberlet

Lime Pear Gelatin Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
48
Great and green, this light gelatin salad made with pears and reduced fat cream cheese and whipped topping is a staple at any holiday meal in our family.
By Elizabeth

Portzelky (New Year's Cookies)

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
A nice deep-fried cookie that tastes delicious! This is why you only eat them once a year! Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve on New Year's!
By Julianna.Marie

Cranberry Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
42
This cranberry salad recipe is reminiscent of a Waldorf salad or a taffy apple salad. Sweet and creamy, this cranberry salad is supposedly a favorite among kids but all of the adults love it too!
By Dolores Cruz

Bourbon Balls II

Rating: 4.46 stars
61
A favorite recipe that my family has been making for years that we received from a friend of the family. These are great for New Years Eve.
By Pamela Maret

Peppermint Bavarian Cream Pie

Rating: 4 stars
4
Perfect combination of chocolate and mint in a beautiful presentation for Christmas.
By dkboyd

Candy Cane Cheesecake

Rating: 4.26 stars
19
You can vary what you top this festive cheesecake with: crushed candy canes are a must, but you can spread whipped cream on top before sprinkling with candy canes, or drizzle with some melted chocolate chips. Please add your comments as you find ways to improve this recipe!
By CARRIELOVESKEITH

Christmas Stars

Rating: 4.4 stars
99
A festive sandwich style cookie. Excellent for Christmas or New years' celebrations.
By anonymous

Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
A delicious blend of chocolate and peppermint, a favourite festive mix. Creamy chocolate cheesecake, frosty peppermint and luscious whipped cream. A beautiful and delectable cheesecake recipe!
By Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Sponsored By Philadelphia Canada

Blood Orange Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Tasty Eggnog Cookies

Rating: 4.04 stars
46
This is a yummy cake type cookie. it is not too sweet but is real good.
By Crystal

Cream Cheese Candies

Rating: 4.47 stars
73
These are rich, simple mints often seen at wedding receptions, baby showers, and graduation parties, and they make a perfect last-minute addition to holiday candy trays. Try substituting almond extract for the peppermint. You can roll them in colored sugar before flattening them, if desired.
By Jackie Smith

Sparkling Grapefruit Pie

Rating: 4.16 stars
31
I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.
By MARBALET

Brandy Alexander Pie

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
Try this cognac- and creme de cacao-flavored pie that is great for company. Be sure to make it ahead of time so it has time to chill.
By TICKY TICKY TAMMY

Orange Blossom Trifle

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
This is a variation on a pie recipe that evolved from trial and error. This tastes like an Orange Smoothie over angel food cake!
By CHEFBETHPHX

Greek Vasilopita

Rating: 4.13 stars
23
This is our family's New Year's cake. A coin is baked in the cake, and the person who finds the coin in their slice is has good luck for the year; they also get a prize.
By Diane

Eggnog Layer Cake

Rating: 4.07 stars
27
This is a wonderful refrigerator cake for any time you can find eggnog at the grocery store. It is a beautiful and decadent cake for any holiday or New Year's party, but my family will eat it any time.
By BARBCORNIA

Baked Pear

Rating: 4.45 stars
38
This dish is an elegant accompaniment for stuffed Cornish game hens with blue cheese and walnuts. Or serve it alongside any blue cheese dish, such as a blue cheese quiche. Easy and tasty! It also makes a lovely dessert.
By RUTHWARD

Almond Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This is a New Year's Eve tradition for my husband and I. It's an absolutely delicious new twist to the traditional peanut butter cookies, though they look almost exactly the same.
By AliBaby

Heavenly Chipped Chocolate and Hazelnut Cheesecake

Rating: 4.74 stars
74
A chocoholic's dream. Something for a very special occasion.
By JJOHN32

Mint Patties

Rating: 2.85 stars
13
The mixture for the mint centers is simple for making mints.
By THERESA NEWBURN

Snowman Cupcakes

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
These adorable snowman cupcakes are the perfect decoration for your Christmas table or great treats to serve during Advent.
By Magda
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com