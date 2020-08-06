Christmas Snack Mix Recipes

My Grandma Jensen used to make this spicy snack at Christmas every year, and she always made several batches so she could give plenty away and still serve it in her home. Kinda spicy, kinda garlicy, and completely addictive.
Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.
This is a very good holiday treat the my kids can't get enough of. It combines the sweetness of caramel with the saltiness of pretzels, nuts and popcorn. There is no mess because it is mixed in a large throw-away brown bag!