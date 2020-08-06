Christmas Snack Mix Recipes

You'll find a recipe for the perfect Christmas snack mix to take to the party--or leave out for Santa--from nuts and bolts to reindeer food.

Staff Picks

Christmas Snack Mix

32
This is so pretty in a decorative glass container to give to friends, sitters, paper boys, music teachers or co-workers during the holidays.
By Cindy Carnes

Grandma Jensen's Nuts and Bolts

55
My Grandma Jensen used to make this spicy snack at Christmas every year, and she always made several batches so she could give plenty away and still serve it in her home. Kinda spicy, kinda garlicy, and completely addictive.
By Hawkified

White Chocolate Party Mix

108
This is that old party standby that people just love to munch on.
By Althea2

Reindeer Snack Mix

38
This is a great updated twist on the traditional 'Nuts and Bolts' cereal snack mix.
By Jennifer Dery

Caramel Corn Snack Mix

77
This is a sweet party snack mix recipe.
By PAMPERED

Kids' Party Mix

16
This simple snack mix creates an opportunity to let the 'wee ones' be in charge of the cooking!
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Festive Nut Bowl

9
Festive Nut Bowl is so easy to make. Dried cranberries add color and a burst of tartness to the mixed nuts. It's always a big hit during cocktail hour.
By Diane K

White Chocolate Snack Mix

213
Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.
By Sue
Inspiration and Ideas

Kerri's Concoction Sweet Snack Mix
"People ask me when I am going to make more! Kids love it. It's so simple: white chocolate, cereals, nuts, pretzels, dried cranberries, and spices." – Kerri Tolbert
Reindeer Munch
15
"Easy and fun. Ideal replacement [for] cookies for Santa!" – melinda500
15 Easy and Tasty Snack Mixes
Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts
382
"Reindeer Poop" Popcorn
5

More Christmas Snack Mix Recipes

Sweet Party Mix

165
This is a great snack mix. Wherever I bring this, I am asked for the recipe. You can't stop eating it!
By BOBBI POTE

Caramel Snack Mix

320
This is the most requested item I bring to the office. It has become the Christmas gift of choice from my kitchen.
By Trish Bennett

Reindeer Food

31
This snack mix is so addictive, it's known as 'Christmas Crack' among my circle of friends and family! You can choose a holiday mix of M&M's® to make these extra festive!
By inkmistress

Heavenly Mix

21
Two kinds of cereal, almonds and coconut combine to make a yummy, sweet snack mix.
By Joanna Knudsen

Cinnamon Heart Popcorn

16
A favorite on Valentines Day! From Doreen P.
By CLField

Reindeer Munch

15
Easy and fun to make this snack with the kids. Ideal replacement to the cookies for Santa!
By Melinda Johnson

Toasted Party Mix

62
A version of the tasty cereal snack mix that can often be bought in stores. It's great for a snack or a party!
By PATSYSH

Caramel Pretzel Nut Popcorn

99
This is a very good holiday treat the my kids can't get enough of. It combines the sweetness of caramel with the saltiness of pretzels, nuts and popcorn. There is no mess because it is mixed in a large throw-away brown bag!
By rookieswife

Christmas Crispix® Mix

4
This is an excellent treat that is great to have on hand around Christmas.
By JOFOSTER

Snicky Snackies

73
You've heard of caramel corn, but how about caramel pretzels? This makes a super crunchy, salty and sweet snack!
By Kevin Ryan

Pretzel Salad I

7
A quick and easy party treat! Pretzels coated in peanut oil and dry salad dressing mix. Use any flavor salad dressing.
By Alyssa
