Christmas Dips and Spreads Recipes

Bring your best-dressed Christmas dip to the party, with top-rated recipes from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Hot Spinach Red Pepper Dip

149
A cheesy and creamy hot dip best served in a bread bowl or spread on toasted bread.
By Becky The Two Bite Club

Almond Dip

18
This party dip makes an impressive presentation and has an interesting blend of flavors.
By Jo Ann Hill

Pomegranate Dip

6
So simple with just two ingredients, but whenever I've brought it to a party, I'm always asked for the recipe, as though there must be a lot to it. Scrumptious! Serve with your favorite crackers!
By busymomof4

Lobster Dip

59
Always a big hit. Make in a day in advance and take out when needed. Will go quickly!
By CHEF-GIRL-L-DEE

Easy Caponata

4
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
By Carmencita

Dip For The Stars

400
A delectable layered dip for any special occasion made with feta and cream cheese, pesto, pine nuts and sun-dried tomatoes. Vodka or gin may be substituted for the vermouth. Looks beautiful on the table, tastes heavenly on your tongue!
By DANA COLE

Cranberry Dip

261
The color of this dip is very festive and would make a nice addition to any snack or appetizer table at your next holiday party.
By ELIZRA

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1404
A flavorful spinach dip with water chestnuts fills a tasty bread bowl. The perfect recipe for entertaining.
By Jo Ann Hill

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

168
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1397
A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
By Kim

Cheese Ball I

355
This is a wonderful cheese ball. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Whenever I make it for gatherings or work it always gets great reviews. Serve with an assortment of crackers.
By Ellen Rainey
More Christmas Dips and Spreads Recipes

Sausage Cheese Balls

95
These sausage balls were a hit at our Christmas party this year. I accidentaly used low-fat cheese in the recipe and couldn't tell the difference. No frying necessary, they bake beautifully.
By Heather Walker

Dip For The Stars

400
A delectable layered dip for any special occasion made with feta and cream cheese, pesto, pine nuts and sun-dried tomatoes. Vodka or gin may be substituted for the vermouth. Looks beautiful on the table, tastes heavenly on your tongue!
By DANA COLE

Traditional Christmas Cheese Ball

65
I look forward to this simple, traditional cheese ball every year. It has been served during family Christmas Eve parties since before my time. The ingredients are few and inexpensive, and might be made year-round, but I reserve this one special appetizer for the holidays only to maintain its specialness. I love to serve Ritz crackers with the cheese ball to bring out its savory flavor.
By Love2Cook87

Cranberry Salsa

236
Tangy and sweet with a bit of a bite. Quick and easy, and always requested at gatherings.
By Shan559

Smoked Salmon Mousse

119
This is a great way to serve a gourmet treat to your guests. Spread it on your favorite crackers, bread, veggies -- whatever you like. It's great inside savory tuile shells.
By Rob

Cream Cheese Penguins

876
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Dill Dip

75
A sure classic for a crowd. This dip is creamy with pretty flecks of green dill. Serve this with a range of crudite such as carrot sticks, celery, radishes, or cauliflower.
By diane

Crab 'N Shrimp Dip

41
I always have this for a filler with company around the holidays, fun to serve with holiday shaped crackers that are available.
By Cindy Carnes

Savory Pumpkin Hummus

40
I tinkered a bit with what I found in other recipes and this is the result. I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving (couldn't find plain ones) and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice.
By Georgia J Llewellyn

Artichoke Dip

92
This dip is good hot, cold, or room temperature. Serve it with tortilla chips or pita wedges and be sure to get your taste, because it doesn't last long at a party!
By Juanita

Cadillac Pimento Cheese

120
My mom made this recipe for Christmas 2002. She had nothing written down but I loved it so much I asked her how she did it and she wrote it down for me. All the measurements are approximate so if you find something that works better, let me know!
By TANAQUIL

Hot Crab Dip Appetizer

64
An excellent appetizer for parties, everyone loves it.
By William Anatooskin

Herman Reunion Cheese Ball

236
The requests for this family recipe never stop, so here it is for everybody to enjoy. These cheese balls freeze well for months and make wonderful holiday gifts. To give the balls as gifts: wrap each ball or log individually in festive holiday plastic wrap.
By Ann

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

44
Any cheese ball is a welcome addition to a holiday party spread, but when you bring one that looks like a pine cone, you're talking about a real showstopper.
By Chef John

Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

87
A yummy hot vegetable dip! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By Michelle Barr

Dried Fruit Cheese Ball

25
A different twist for a wonderful cheese ball. I got this recipe from a co-worker's wife. Thanks Maggie!
By DEBBYE

Artichoke Cheese Dip

82
A wonderful, rich appetizer, that is extremely delicious with toasted French Bread.
By Sheri Mitchell

Cranberry Dip

261
The color of this dip is very festive and would make a nice addition to any snack or appetizer table at your next holiday party.
By ELIZRA

Cranberry Cream Cheese Dip

I got this from a neighbor while living in Germany and modified it a little. She was an American too. This was always a hit at every get-together we had! Fresh cranberries with jalapenos, sugar, green onions, and cilantro makes for great salsa. Add the cream cheese and you have a great dip! Serve with Ritz® crackers or Wheat Thins®.
By momoftwinboys
