Christmas Nut Appetizer Recipes

I like this roasted nut recipe because it doesn't use any added oil or butter - my husband likes this because it's nice and spicy! These have become a Thanksgiving tradition at our house, and make a tasty (albeit unusual) addition to salads, especially with the Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette from this site.
This is a great candied nut recipe I stole from my mom. She likes walnuts, I like pecans. It's dead easy and my wife says she needs to leave the house when I make them, so she won't eat them all! Try experimenting with the spices, maybe clove or allspice!
These are a year-round favorite in our house. We've made several variations and still come back to this one as our all-time favorite. Hand-shelled pecans from Grandma's tree, with a vanilla-orange sugar coating that gets its depth from cinnamon, pepper, rosemary, and a bit of Kahlua® and Grand Marnier®.
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
My grandma makes these every year for the holidays. It's always handy to make extra for later snacking! They are relatively quick and easy to make and taste wonderful. I love the smell of these when they're in the oven.
This is a great candied nut recipe I stole from my mom. She likes walnuts, I like pecans. It's dead easy and my wife says she needs to leave the house when I make them, so she won't eat them all! Try experimenting with the spices, maybe clove or allspice!
This is by far my favorite fall and winter treat to have available, and makes an incredible food gift to anyone without an allergy--for the holidays or any occasion! Store cooled nuts in airtight containers for up to 2 weeks.
These are a year-round favorite in our house. We've made several variations and still come back to this one as our all-time favorite. Hand-shelled pecans from Grandma's tree, with a vanilla-orange sugar coating that gets its depth from cinnamon, pepper, rosemary, and a bit of Kahlua® and Grand Marnier®.
I make these wonderful sweet nuts using pecans every year for Christmas. They are a true delight, especially if you are a lover of nuts. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts. Happy Holidays!
These pecans have graced our family's Christmas sweet gift platters. I've also sprinkled them over my gourmet salads. They add so much in either case. I can't get enough of them! Lining the pans with parchment paper makes for easier removal of the pecans and easier cleanup!