Christmas Nut Appetizer Recipes

Browse recipes for Christmas nut appetizers, including roasted chestnuts, spicy party nuts, sugared pecans, and candied walnuts.

Staff Picks

Roasted Chestnuts

43
These can be served as a dessert with eggnog or vanilla ice cream or just served salted as a snack.
By Carolyn

Sugar Coated Pecans

2242
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Sweet and Spicy Almonds

An addictive snack that's great for parties or just having around the house--you'll be amazed how quickly they disappear!
By katiebecck

Dawn's Candied Walnuts

644
These walnuts are a special treat for Christmas, and are well worth the time it takes to make them.
By Dawn Timmerman

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

382
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Festive Nut Bowl

9
Festive Nut Bowl is so easy to make. Dried cranberries add color and a burst of tartness to the mixed nuts. It's always a big hit during cocktail hour.
By Diane K

Peppered Pecans

20
I like this roasted nut recipe because it doesn't use any added oil or butter - my husband likes this because it's nice and spicy! These have become a Thanksgiving tradition at our house, and make a tasty (albeit unusual) addition to salads, especially with the Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette from this site.
By JJOYB53

Candied Almonds

421
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
By Darla K

Microwave Spiced Nuts

109
This is a great candied nut recipe I stole from my mom. She likes walnuts, I like pecans. It's dead easy and my wife says she needs to leave the house when I make them, so she won't eat them all! Try experimenting with the spices, maybe clove or allspice!
By JVANEATON

Candied Pecans

684
Pecans are baked in a sweet cinnamon coating, creating tasty candied pecans perfect for holiday gifts.
By Alix

How to Roast and Peel Chestnuts At Home

Here's how to roast chestnuts in the oven or on an open fire.
By Corey Williams

Orange Creamsicle Candied Pecans

3
These are a year-round favorite in our house. We've made several variations and still come back to this one as our all-time favorite. Hand-shelled pecans from Grandma's tree, with a vanilla-orange sugar coating that gets its depth from cinnamon, pepper, rosemary, and a bit of Kahlua® and Grand Marnier®.
By itsshellebelle
Inspiration and Ideas

11 Fancy Spiced Nut Recipes That Bring the Heat
Dress up nuts with spicy flavors from chipotle chiles, cayenne pepper, and even Tajín.
Air Fryer Sugared Pecans
6
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
German Roasted Nuts
24
Glazed Spicy Cinnamon Pecans
14
Swedish Nuts II
Pecan Snack
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
128

My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.

More Christmas Nut Appetizer Recipes

Honey Roasted Almonds

60
These are great for snacking!
By Behr

Sweet Coated Pecans

172
Sweet flavored pecans with a cinnamon twist.
By Debbie

Cinnamon Sugared Pecans

18
My grandma makes these every year for the holidays. It's always handy to make extra for later snacking! They are relatively quick and easy to make and taste wonderful. I love the smell of these when they're in the oven.
By Erin

Pecan Snack

267
These smell like a walk through a county fair, and they taste heavenly!
By Bea Gassman

Sweet and Spicy Roasted Almonds

43
Not your typical roasted almonds, these have a little kick of chili powder and the depth of more cinnamon than most recipes.
By Butte Rat

Sugared Walnuts

4
This delicious recipe goes well with salads, crepes, or is a tasty snack all by themselves!
By JacksDad

Candied Curried Pecans

8
These pecans are a standard nibble at our house during the holiday season. Pecans can be made 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
By JennG

German Roasted Nuts

24
Great tasting German-style roasted nuts you get at fairs and festivals!
By Allrecipes Member

Candied Nuts

10
This is one of my favorites not only to have on hand at home, but to pull together for a last minute hostess gift.
By Rob Tanner

Cinnamon-Roasted Pecans and Almonds

1
This is by far my favorite fall and winter treat to have available, and makes an incredible food gift to anyone without an allergy--for the holidays or any occasion! Store cooled nuts in airtight containers for up to 2 weeks.
By PChefHersh

Swedish Nuts II

111
I make these wonderful sweet nuts using pecans every year for Christmas. They are a true delight, especially if you are a lover of nuts. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts. Happy Holidays!
By Joanie Critchlow

Sweet and Spicy Pecans

10
These pecans have graced our family's Christmas sweet gift platters. I've also sprinkled them over my gourmet salads. They add so much in either case. I can't get enough of them! Lining the pans with parchment paper makes for easier removal of the pecans and easier cleanup!
By Teressa DeJong Drenth

Sherried Orange Walnuts

9
A scrumptious concoction of candied walnuts, incorporating cream sherry, orange zest and brown sugar. These freeze well.
By AntKathy

